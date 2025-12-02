🎉 Join us for House Party, the SQL with the Chainsmokers ->->
Preparing for the ClickHouse Certified Developer Exam

Dates: December 18, 2025
Time: 10:00AM MST
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: FREE

In this free, 1-hour webinar, you will learn everything you need to know to successfully prepare for the ClickHouse Certified Developer exam. We’ll walk you through the entire process from start to finish. You’ll learn what tasks will be covered on the exam, tips on how to prepare for the exam, what the exam environment looks like, and much more!

Topics will include:

  • A ClickHouse Certified Developer exam overview
  • Best practices and helpful tips on preparing for the ClickHouse Certified Developer Exam
  • An overview of the exam environment
  • An explanation of what to expect during and after the exam
  • Q&A

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

