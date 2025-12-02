Preparing for the ClickHouse Certified Developer Exam

Dates: December 18, 2025

Time: 10:00AM MST

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: FREE



In this free, 1-hour webinar, you will learn everything you need to know to successfully prepare for the ClickHouse Certified Developer exam. We’ll walk you through the entire process from start to finish. You’ll learn what tasks will be covered on the exam, tips on how to prepare for the exam, what the exam environment looks like, and much more!

Topics will include: