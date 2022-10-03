ClickHouse

Query Performance Introspection

How is ClickHouse executing your queries so lightning fast? Let’s take a look under the hood of the ClickHouse query engine to understand how the parallel query processing on multiple CPU cores and multiple ClickHouse nodes really works. We will also give a hands-on demonstration of built-in features you can use to introspect and thoroughly understand the execution steps of the query pipeline in ClickHouse. This capability is vital when you want to ensure your queries are optimized for your data. By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Tom Schreiber
Consulting Architect

0:39
Overview of query execution steps in ClickHouse
1:23
Introspecting query execution steps via EXPLAIN
2:44
The parsed query
3:12
The rewritten query
3:30
The query plan
3:42
The query pipeline
6:26
Tuning a query pipeline in ClickHouse
8:40
A 4-thread pipeline in action
12:07
A 23-thread pipeline in action
13:19
A 50-thread pipeline in action
13:51
Introspecting query execution steps via trace logs
15:33
Introspecting query ressource consumption via query logs
17:14
