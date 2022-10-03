Query Performance Introspection

Hosted by
Tom Schreiber
Consulting Architect
Agenda
0:39
Overview of query execution steps in ClickHouse
1:23
Introspecting query execution steps via EXPLAIN
2:44
The parsed query
3:12
The rewritten query
3:30
The query plan
3:42
The query pipeline
6:26
Tuning a query pipeline in ClickHouse
8:40
A 4-thread pipeline in action
12:07
A 23-thread pipeline in action
13:19
A 50-thread pipeline in action
13:51
Introspecting query execution steps via trace logs
15:33
Introspecting query ressource consumption via query logs
17:14
Summary
