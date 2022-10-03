On-Demand Webinar

Query Performance Introspection

How is ClickHouse executing your queries so lightning fast? Let's take a look under the hood of the ClickHouse query engine to understand how the parallel query processing on multiple CPU cores and multiple ClickHouse nodes really works. We will also give a hands-on demonstration of built-in features you can use to introspect and thoroughly understand the execution steps of the query pipeline in ClickHouse. This capability is vital when you want to ensure your queries are optimized for your data.