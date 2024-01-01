서울 현장 교육 - ClickStack을 활용한 관측성: 레벨 1 | Seoul In-Person Training - Observability with ClickStack: Level 1

날짜 / Date: 2026년 01월 29일 / January 29, 2026

시간 / Time: 오후 3시 - 오후 6시 (KST) / 3:00PM - 6:00PM KST

소요 시간 / Duration: 3시간 / 3 hours

장소: / Location: 강남구 Gangnam-gu

비용 / Cost: 무료 / FREE

형식 / Format: 강사 주도형 교육 및 실습형 랩 / Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



학습 내용: 이 실습 중심의 교육에서는 ClickHouse 기반으로 구축된 오픈 소스 관측성 플랫폼인 ClickStack에 대해 안내형 소개를 받게 됩니다. 로그, 메트릭, 트레이스, 세션 데이터를 고성능으로 수집하고 분석하도록 설계된 ClickStack은 OpenTelemetry의 유연성과 ClickHouse 분석 엔진의 강력한 성능을 결합하여, 예산을 넘기지 않으면서도 매우 빠른 관측성을 제공합니다.

이 세션이 끝날 때쯤에는: 로컬 환경에 ClickStack을 배포하고, 실제 텔레메트리 데이터를 수집하며, SQL과 자연어 도구를 사용해 이를 쿼리할 수 있게 됩니다. 관측성 엔지니어, DevOps, SRE, 그리고 관측성 플랫폼을 구축하거나 확장하려는 개발자에게 완벽한 과정입니다. 교육은 자유롭게 질문할 수 있는 AMA(Ask Me Anything) 세션으로 마무리됩니다.

또한, 교육 마지막에 진행되는 퀴즈를 통과하면 ClickHouse Observability Associate 자격을 획득하게 됩니다.

강사가 진행하는 이론 교육과 실습 랩이 모두 포함됩니다. 교육 자료는 모듈 형식으로 구성되어 있으며, 다음 내용을 포함합니다:

모듈 1: ClickStack 소개

모듈 2: 데이터 삽입

모듈 3: 데이터 시각화



사전 준비 사항:

실습을 위한 ClickHouse Cloud 계정

터미널 및 컨테이너에 대한 기본적인 이해

Docker 또는 이에 준하는 도구

Docker를 localhost의 8080, 4317, 4318 포트에 바인딩할 수 있는 권한

사전 안내:

교육 중에는 ClickHouse Academy를 통해 교육 자료에 접속하게 됩니다. 행사 전에 계정을 미리 생성하는 것을 권장합니다. 여기에서 생성 할 수 있습니다.

또한 ClickHouse Cloud 서비스를 생성해야 합니다. 이미 무료 체험을 모두 사용하셨다면, 교육 하루 전까지 저희에게 연락해 주세요.

참여 의사를 등록하세요. 좌석은 한정되어 있습니다!

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll get a guided introduction to ClickStack, the open-source observability platform built on top of ClickHouse. Designed for high-performance ingestion and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and session data, ClickStack combines the flexibility of OpenTelemetry with the power of ClickHouse’s analytics engine—delivering blazing-fast observability without breaking your budget.

By the end of this session: you’ll have deployed ClickStack locally, ingested real telemetry data, and queried it using SQL and natural-language tools. Perfect for observability engineers, DevOps, SREs, and developers who want to build or scale their observability platforms. We will end the training with an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. You will also become a ClickHouse Observability Associate after passing the quiz at the end of the training.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickStack Module 2: Inserting Data Module 3: Visualizing Data

Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful

Docker or equivalent

Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Know before You Go:

During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.

You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Register your interest. Seats are limited!