Getting Started with ClickHouse

Learn about ClickHouse from scratch with this 25-minute video. What is it, what are the use cases, key advantages and features – and how do you use it. See a demo of ClickHouse in action. No experience required.

Christoph Wurm
Solution Architect

Agenda

0:08
What is ClickHouse?
2:03
Key Features
3:47
What is it used for?
5:24
Creating tables
6:47
Inserting directly
7:23
Inserting from external sources
7:37
Reading data
8:26
Views
9:34
Deployment
10:20
Architecture
10:47
Ecosystem and Integrations
11:58
Demo
12:22
Demo – ClickHouse SQL Basics
13:08
Demo – Loading Parquet files from S3 into ClickHouse
17:22
Demo – Using ClickHouse with DBeaver
20:25
Demo – Ingesting JSON into ClickHouse
22:28
Demo – Visualizing data with Grafana

