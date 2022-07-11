Getting Started with ClickHouse

Hosted by
Agenda
0:08
What is ClickHouse?
2:03
Key Features
3:47
What is it used for?
5:24
Creating tables
6:47
Inserting directly
7:23
Inserting from external sources
7:37
Reading data
8:26
Views
9:34
Deployment
10:20
Architecture
10:47
Ecosystem and Integrations
11:58
Demo
12:22
Demo – ClickHouse SQL Basics
13:08
Demo – Loading Parquet files from S3 into ClickHouse
17:22
Demo – Using ClickHouse with DBeaver
20:25
Demo – Ingesting JSON into ClickHouse
22:28
Demo – Visualizing data with Grafana
Next steps
Get started for free
However you choose to use ClickHouse, it's easy to get started.
Watch 25-minutes Getting Started Video
$ curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh
There’s a number of alternative options to get started, most notably the official Docker images of ClickHouse. Or, you can start a free 30 day trial of ClickHouse Cloud today.
