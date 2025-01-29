Observability with ClickStack: Level 2

Date: January 29, 2025
Time: 11:30AM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, learners will understand how to customize their ClickStack deployment to make the most out of it. You'll learn about ClickHouse internals and how to customize primary keys, partitions, and schema. You'll also learn how to do schema on read and write with ClickHouse and how to use advanced techniques, such as materialized views and skipping indexes, to improve query performance. Finally, you'll learn how to set up alerts.
By the end of this session you'll be able to:
- Define custom Primary Keys
- Define custom Partitions
- Customize ClickStack Schema
- Use Maps and JSON datatypes
- Materialize columns out of Maps and Jsons
- Define a TTL
- Customize column codecs
- Set up materialized views for enrichment
- Set up materialized views for roll-ups
- Optimize queries with skipping indexes
- Set up alerts
You will also become a ClickHouse Observability Professional after passing the quiz at the end of the training.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 4: ClickHouse Architecture
Module 5: Refining your Schema
Module 6: Enrichment
Module 7: Materialized Views in ClickStack
Module 8: Skipping Indexes
Module 9: Alerting
Pre-requisites:
- Observability with ClickStack: Level 1
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
- Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful.
- Docker or equivalent
- Have permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318
Audience: DevOps, SREs, and backend engineers
Know before You Go:
- During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
- You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.