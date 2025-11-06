🎉 ClickHouse welcomes LibreChat: Introducing the open-source Agentic Data Stack ->->
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: January 14, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM CET / 4:00PM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Database Professional, please register using the following links:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

