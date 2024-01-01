ClickHouse Admin Workshop

Date: June 25th

Time: 11:00AM EST

Duration: 2-hours

Location: Zoom (virtual)

Cost: Free



In this 2-hour, instructor-led workshop, you will learn how to deploy, configure and administer a ClickHouse cluster. By the end of the training you should be able to deploy your own distributed ClickHouse service for building a real-world POC of your application. We will start with an introduction to ClickHouse and the details of how it stores data, then we will focus on how to configure and scale ClickHouse, and end with a full deployment of a cluster using a cloud provider.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include: