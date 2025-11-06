Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Date: January 28, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM CET / 4:00 PM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills and expertise to design, optimize, and run ClickHouse at scale. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll have the hands-on experience needed to take our official ClickHouse Certification exam and validate your ClickHouse expertise!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
- Module 9: Sharding and Replication
- Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse
Pre-requisites:
- It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 training being offered on January 14 and Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2 on January 21 before attending this training
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs