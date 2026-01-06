ClickStack: A (half) year in review

It’s hard to believe that ClickStack only launched in late May last year. The pace since then has felt more like a full year of product evolution than 7 months. ClickStack has gained native JSON support, dashboards import/export, support for Materialized Views, performance wins across every layer, a full alerting system, and the arrival of features like Service Maps.

Alongside the monthly releases, we also brought ClickStack into ClickHouse Cloud, marking the first step toward a unified environment where observability and analytics live side by side. And we’re nowhere near done. 2026 will raise the ceiling again with deeper Cloud integration, a fully managed ClickStack experience, AI powered notebooks, anomaly detection, out-of-the-box integrations and even more opinionated defaults that let teams adopt observability with almost no operational effort.

This post looks back on our journey from May through December: the key features introduced each month as the stack has matured into something far more capable than the version we first announced. This list is in no way exhaustive, rather focusing on those features we’re most proud of. We’ll close with a look ahead at where we’re investing next and what users can expect from ClickStack in 2026.

May: ClickStack is launched #

ClickStack began as a response to a clear pattern we had seen for years. Teams at scale such as Netflix and Anthropic, were already using ClickHouse as the foundation for their observability systems, taking advantage of its ability to store and query wide events with high cardinality and deep context. What they lacked was an opinionated, end to end experience. HyperDX changed that trajectory. When the project open sourced its next generation UI in late 2024, it gave us a modern workflow layer built specifically around ClickHouse strengths: fast search, fast aggregations, and a UI that understands how to construct efficient queries without hiding the power of SQL. Bringing HyperDX and ClickHouse together created an opportunity to offer something the ecosystem had been missing, a complete open source observability stack that embraced OpenTelemetry and delivered logs, metrics, traces, and session replay in one place.

That vision became real in May with the launch of ClickStack. This first release bundled an opinionated OpenTelemetry collector, and a ClickHouse native UI through HyperDX. It delivered a turnkey workflow for ingestion, search, dashboards, and debugging while still giving advanced users full access to SQL and the ability to customize schemas as needed. What started as an integration of proven building blocks quickly became a cohesive product, built around the idea that observability is a data problem best solved by a column store and an experience tailored for it.

Most importantly, ClickStack democratized access to the advantages that only large engineering teams had previously enjoyed. Until now, the full potential of ClickHouse for observability was reserved for organizations that could afford to build custom ingestion paths, schemas, and UI layers. Open-source ClickStack removed that barrier. It delivered a unified experience where the UI, schema, and engine work together by design, offering an observability workflow that finally takes full advantage of ClickHouse performance while remaining open, accessible, and effortless to adopt.

July: JSON support arrives #

Just weeks after launch, July brought the arrival of native JSON type support. JSON had been evolving inside ClickHouse for several release cycles, gradually maturing into a high performance, column aware format that preserves structure and types while enabling sub column pruning. By July, the feature was ready for production workloads, and ClickStack became one of the first large scale use cases to adopt it. Moving from Map based attribute storage to native JSON can unlock dramatic improvements for some workloads, including far less I/O, and the ability to work with deeply nested observability data without flattening or manual preprocessing.

Introducing JSON early in ClickStack’s lifetime promises faster queries, more expressive schemas, and an ingestion model that better reflects modern OpenTelemetry data. But the work isn’t done. We continue to study when JSON is the right choice, how to pair it with indexing strategies, and how it behaves under high volume observability workloads. Expect more guidance and benchmarking in the months ahead as we refine best practices and explore how far JSON can be pushed for real time, high cardinality telemetry at scale.

August: ClickStack meets ClickHouse Cloud #

August marked a major milestone for ClickStack, the debut of the HyperDX powered UI directly inside ClickHouse Cloud. This wasn’t just about convenience. It represented the moment ClickStack moved from a self hosted open source experience to a first class, Cloud integrated product. For the first time, users could launch ClickStack with no infrastructure, no separate authentication, and no operational surface area, instantly pairing observability workflows with the same real time warehouse they already relied on for analytics. It opened ClickStack to three key groups: existing ClickStack users running on Cloud who now had one less component to manage, companies migrating large workloads from proprietary observability vendors who needed a cost efficient alternative that didn’t compromise on performance, and application teams already using ClickHouse Cloud for analytics who could now add observability with a single click.

This Cloud integration also made our broader vision tangible, unified observability and analytics in one system. Instead of treating telemetry as a separate silo, ClickStack in Cloud allows teams to join traces, logs, and metrics directly with application data, product events, and operational KPIs. It shifts observability from after the fact diagnosis to a fully correlated analytical workflow where business impact, performance regressions, and customer behavior can all be understood through one engine. At the core of this belief is the principle we’ve stated throughout the year:

We believe observability is just another data problem. And that it belongs in the same database as your business-critical analytics. With ClickHouse Cloud, you get the performance of a real-time warehouse, the scale and flexibility of object storage, and now the visibility of a modern observability UI - all in one stack.

Since launching in Cloud, we’ve continued onboarding customers steadily and have gathered feedback from some of the largest organizations using ClickHouse for observability today. These include deeply scaled teams such as Anthropic and character.AI, whose input has shaped how the UI behaves under high volume, high cardinality workloads. Their use cases have pushed the product further, influencing everything from performance optimizations to workflow simplifications. August wasn’t just a feature release, it was the start of a new chapter where ClickStack became a native part of ClickHouse Cloud and a foundation for the unified observability experience we’ll continue building in 2026.

Alongside this, we added further performance improvements for scale as well as early support for ClickHouse’s new inverted index - an effort aimed at improving full text search over log bodies. While still experimental, it’s an area we’re actively still evaluating, and it will remain a focus as we move into January 2026.

September: Dashboard import/export, custom collector config, and smarter queries #

September introduced one of the most meaningful initial quality of experience improvements in ClickStack: dashboard import and export. This feature gives teams a faster path to value by allowing them to share dashboards internally, version them alongside code, and quickly spin up known good views when onboarding new services or teams. More importantly, it lays the groundwork for a community driven ecosystem of shared dashboards. Throughout the year we’ve been expanding our documentation with out of the box dashboards for common integrations and getting started scenarios, and we expect import/export to make it easier for users to contribute their own patterns back to the broader ClickStack community. Our hope is simple, dashboards should be as portable and composable as the SQL behind them.