ClickHouse Cloud Updates: GCP Beta, API Support, S3 IAM roles, and more

GCP Available in Public Beta #

ClickHouse Cloud is now available on GCP in public beta, giving you choice and flexibility to run your analytics workloads in your preferred Cloud Service Provider. You can read more about what is included with the release here. We are working towards GA, which will also bring capabilities like Private Service Connect and GCP Marketplace support.

API Support for ClickHouse Cloud #

We’ve recently released API support for ClickHouse Cloud that lets you manage services programmatically. With the new Cloud API, you can seamlessly integrate managing services in your existing CI/CD pipeline. Refer to the docs page for instructions to get set up. The Terraform provider is coming soon!

S3 Access Using IAM Roles #

You can now leverage IAM roles to securely access your private Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) buckets. This feature is not currently self-service and can be enabled via a support ticket. For more information, refer to the documentation here.

SQL Console Improvements #

SQL console gained support for materialized views and a new Heatmap chart type, among many other improvements.

Advanced Metrics Dashboard #

If you need more visibility into your service health, check out the advanced dashboard (currently in beta) to view CPU usage, queries executed per second, current running queries, reads from disk and other infrastructure metrics. This can be accessed from the Metrics dashboard in the Cloud console.

Tracing Support in ClickHouse Grafana Datasource #

ClickHouse Grafana datasource now supports visualization of traces. Read this blog on how to build trace monitoring with ClickHouse and Grafana.

Additional Integrations #

The new integrations documentation page now lists over 75 integrations for ClickHouse.

dbt integration has been greatly improved. Read this blog for details.

Metabase integration is now generally available. Read this blog for details.

Kafka Connect sink has been tested and certified to work with Amazon MSK.

Advanced Scaling #

We have made significant improvements in service scaling policies and scaling controls, to support an even broader array of workloads.

Horizontal scaling . Workloads that require more parallelization can now be configured with any number of additional replicas (please contact support to set it up).

. Workloads that require more parallelization can now be configured with any number of additional replicas (please contact support to set it up). Higher vertical scale. You can request more memory per replica beyond the self-service limit in the console (please contact support to set it up).

You can request more memory per replica beyond the self-service limit in the console (please contact support to set it up). CPU based autoscaling. CPU-bound workloads can now benefit from additional triggers for autoscaling policies (please contact support to set it up).

CPU-bound workloads can now benefit from additional triggers for autoscaling policies (please contact support to set it up). Idling interval control. You can now configure the idling intervals per service, in addition to other idling configuration options.

Performance and Reliability #

We have made numerous performance optimizations and reliability improvements in the past months. Some examples include:

Backups now run orders of magnitude faster

Cold read latency has been optimized via advanced techniques like S3 prefetching

ClickHouse “lightweight deletes” are now production-ready

Dedicated Services (Coming Soon) #

We are introducing single-tenant dedicated services for the most mission-critical applications that require advanced levels of isolation, security, and performance consistency. If you are interested, review the details on the pricing page and contact us to get access to it early!

