ClickHouse Cloud API

ClickHouse Cloud provides an API utilizing OpenAPI that allows you to programmatically manage your account and aspects of your services.

info This feature is currently experimental and only available by request. Please reach out to support to enable access to the ClickHouse Cloud API. You will not see the API Keys menu entry in the ClickHouse Cloud console until support enables the feature for you.

Managing API Keys

note This document covers the ClickHouse Cloud API. For database API endpoints, please see Cloud Endpoints API

You can use the API Keys tab on the left menu to create and manage your API keys. The API Keys page will initially display a prompt to create your first API key as shown below. After your first key is created, you can create new keys using the New API Key button that appears in the top right corner. To create an API key, specify the key name, permissions for the key, and expiration time, then click Generate API Key . The next screen will display your Key ID and Key secret. Copy these values and put them somewhere safe, such as a vault. The values will not be displayed after you leave this screen. Returning to the API Keys page, you will see the key name, last four characters of the Key ID, permissions, status, expiration date, and creator. You are able to edit the key name, permissions and expiration from this screen. Keys may also be disabled or deleted form this screen.

note Deleting an API key is a permanent action. Any services using the key will immediately lose access to ClickHouse Cloud.

Endpoints

The endpoint swagger docs are here. Use your API Key and API Secret with the base URL https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1 .

Additional Information