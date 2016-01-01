S3 Role-based Access

This article demonstrates how ClickHouse Cloud customers can leverage role-based access to authenticate with Amazon Simple Storage Service(S3) and access their data securely.

note Role-based S3 access is currently available through a ClickHouse Support request. Click on Help in the ClickHouse Cloud console and choose Support to open a case. Please specify the name of the service you would like this role-based access to be used for.

Upon receiving the case, our support engineer will provide you with the following:

The CloudFormation template that can be used to create a ClickHouseAccess IAM role in your account

The ARN of the IAM role associated with the service you specified in the request

For this next step, you will need an AWS administrator to help set up the ClickHouseAccess IAM role via the CloudFormation template.

Login to your AWS Account

Go to CloudFormation, click on Create Stack

Select Upload a template file , upload the provided template file, and click Next

Enter the following information

Parameter Default Value Description Role Unique ID 001 Unique ID that is appended to the ClickHouseAccessRole name. Role Session Name * Role Session Name can be used as a shared secret to further protect your bucket. ClickHouse Instance Roles Comma separated list of ClickHouse service IAM roles provided by the ClickHouse support engineer. Bucket Access Read Sets the level of access for the provided buckets. Bucket Names Comma separated list of bucket names that this role will have access to.

Click Next

Review Stack options then click Next

Review the stack details one last time, scroll to the bottom and tick I acknowledge that AWS CloudFormation might create IAM resources with custom names.

Hit Submit to start creating the IAM role.

to start creating the IAM role. Make sure the CloudFormation stack completes with no error and double-check that the new IAM role is created.

ClickHouse Cloud has a new feature that allows you to specify extra_credentials as part of the S3 table function. Below is an example of how to run a query using the newly created role.

describe table s3('https://s3.amazonaws.com/BUCKETNAME/BUCKETOBJECT.csv','CSVWithNames',extra_credentials(role_arn = 'arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/ClickHouseAccessRole-001'))



Below is an example query that uses the role_session_name as a shared secret to query data from a bucket. If the role_session_name is not correct, this operation will fail.

describe table s3('https://s3.amazonaws.com/BUCKETNAME/BUCKETOBJECT.csv','CSVWithNames',extra_credentials(role_arn = 'arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/ClickHouseAccessRole-001', role_session_name = 'secret-role-name'))

