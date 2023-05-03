News & Events / Webinar

v23.5 Release Webinar

Date: May 31, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM (PDT) / 6:00 PM (CEST)

Join us for the ClickHouse Release Webinar.

Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release.

This edition in May covers v23.5.

Original creator, co-founder, and CTO of ClickHouse Alexey Milovidov will walk us through the highlights of the release, provide live demos, and share vision into what is coming in the roadmap. Keep your eyes open as, sometimes, we include a number of special guests.

But it isn’t just one-way, each call ends with a curated Q&A where you can ask the questions that are top of mind for you.

It’s here. It’s monthly. It’s a time to spend with the community and participate in the conversation.

By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Hosted by

alexey-milovidov[1].png

Alexey Milovidov

CTO

Dale McDirmid

Dale McDiarmid

Product Marketing Engineer

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Workshop
Free Training
ClickHouse Workshop
May 3, 2023
Zoom (Virtual)
Introduction to ClickHouse Workshop @ AWS Munich
Event
Introduction to ClickHouse Workshop @ AWS Munich
May 3, 2023
Munich (Germany)
Building Real-time Analytics Apps with ClickHouse and Hex
Event
Building Real-time Analytics Apps with ClickHouse and Hex
May 10, 2023
Zoom (Virtual)
Product
ClickHouseClickHouse CloudDownload
Resources
DocumentationTrainingSupportComparisonUse casesTrust Center
Company
BlogOur storyCareersContact usNews and events
Join our community
GitHubSlackTwitterTelegramMeetup
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
© 2023 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of ServiceCookie Policy