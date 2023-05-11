ClickHouse Cloud on GCP Available in Public Beta

ClickHouse Cloud is now available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in public Beta. #

ClickHouse Cloud was launched on December 6, 2022, enabling ClickHouse users to build real-time applications without the devops overhead of a self-managed installation.

TL;DR - Get started now by launching a GCP service in minutes.

One of the key benefits of ClickHouse Cloud is the simplicity of getting started. With just a few clicks, you can set up a service, and autoscale automatically based on your workload's needs, so you never have to overprovision or pay for unused capacity. We have already seen a number of ClickHouse users using ClickHouse as a ‘speed layer’ atop BigQuery. This announcement allows these users to keep their data resident in a single cloud provider.

Depending on your needs, you can select from two different options: #

Development: Best suited for small workloads Storage: Up to 1 TB Memory: 16 GiB

Production: Designed for production environments and workloads that need additional storage and memory Storage: Unlimited Memory: 24 GiB+ total memory



Feature Highlights #

ClickHouse Cloud on GCP offers the following features:

Google Cloud Storage integration : Out-of-the-box integration to move from cloud storage to ClickHouse Cloud. And several other integrations for you to build end-to-end solutions, see more information here.

: Out-of-the-box integration to move from cloud storage to ClickHouse Cloud. And several other integrations for you to build end-to-end solutions, see more information here. End-to-end encryption : At ClickHouse, security is a top priority, and the service offers encryption on the wire with TLS and data-at-rest encryption with Google Cloud Storage encryption.

: At ClickHouse, security is a top priority, and the service offers encryption on the wire with TLS and data-at-rest encryption with Google Cloud Storage encryption. Endpoint security : The IP Access List feature offers the ability to secure endpoints so only select IPs can access data.

: The IP Access List feature offers the ability to secure endpoints so only select IPs can access data. Built in SQL Console for data exploration and visualization: Seamlessly and securely connect to your database Explore and query your data instantly Build rich visualizations from your query results in 2-3 clicks Collaborate with your team using shared queries

for data exploration and visualization:

It takes just a few minutes to set up your new service in GCP and get going. See the steps below:

Stay tuned for the GA announcement. We have a few additional things in the works, including: #

Disaster Recovery : Default daily backups for both Development and Production instances.

: Default daily backups for both Development and Production instances. Subscription via the Google Cloud Marketplace : For users that want to integrate their billing through Google Cloud.

: For users that want to integrate their billing through Google Cloud. Private Service Connect : Advanced protection of your data on the wire by using Google Cloud’s private network.

: Advanced protection of your data on the wire by using Google Cloud’s private network. Service Level Agreements : For users that sign up for committed spend contracts.

: For users that sign up for committed spend contracts. Compliance Certification: SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.

Get Started #

To get started, sign up here. ClickHouse Cloud offers users a 30-day trial with $300 in usage credits. The service is available in three major geographies:

AMER: Iowa - us-central1

EMEA: Netherlands - europe-west4

APAC: Singapore - asia-southeast1

If you choose to continue using the service at the end of the trial, you can add a credit card to continue on a pay-as-you-go monthly plan, or reach out to us for volume-based discounts as a part of our Enterprise package.

To learn more, contact us or visit our pricing page for more detail.