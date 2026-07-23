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IPv4

Direcciones IPv4. Se almacenan en 4 bytes como UInt32.

Uso básico

O bien, puedes usar el dominio IPv4 como clave:
El dominio IPv4 admite un formato de entrada personalizado con cadenas IPv4:
Los valores se almacenan en formato binario compacto:
Las direcciones IPv4 pueden compararse directamente con las direcciones IPv6:
Consulte también
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026