Direcciones IPv4. Se almacenan en 4 bytes como UInt32.
IPv4
Uso básico
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
O bien, puedes usar el dominio IPv4 como clave:
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv4 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
El dominio
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv4 admite un formato de entrada personalizado con cadenas IPv4:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '116.253.40.133')('https://clickhouse.com', '183.247.232.58')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '116.106.34.242');
SELECT * FROM hits;
Los valores se almacenan en formato binario compacto:
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬───────────from─┐
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 116.106.34.242 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 116.253.40.133 │
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 183.247.232.58 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
Las direcciones IPv4 pueden compararse directamente con las direcciones IPv6:
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)─┐
│ IPv4 │ B7F7E83A │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
SELECT toIPv4('127.0.0.1') = toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1');
Consulte también
┌─equals(toIPv4('127.0.0.1'), toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1'))─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘