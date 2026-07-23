1900-01-01 a
2299-12-31. Se almacena como un entero con signo de 32 bits en orden de bytes nativo, cuyo valor representa los días transcurridos desde
1900-01-01. ¡Importante! 0 representa
1970-01-01, y los valores negativos representan los días anteriores a
1970-01-01.
Ejemplos
Creación de una tabla con una columna de tipo
Date32 e inserción de datos en ella:
CREATE TABLE dt32
(
`timestamp` Date32,
`event_id` UInt8
)
ENGINE = TinyLog;
-- Parse Date
-- - from string,
-- - from 'small' integer interpreted as number of days since 1970-01-01, and
-- - from 'big' integer interpreted as number of seconds since 1970-01-01.
INSERT INTO dt32 VALUES ('2100-01-01', 1), (47482, 2), (4102444800, 3);
SELECT * FROM dt32;
Véase también
┌──timestamp─┬─event_id─┐
│ 2100-01-01 │ 1 │
│ 2100-01-01 │ 2 │
│ 2100-01-01 │ 3 │
└────────────┴──────────┘