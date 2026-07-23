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Una fecha. Admite el rango de fechas de 1900-01-01 a 2299-12-31. Se almacena como un entero con signo de 32 bits en orden de bytes nativo, cuyo valor representa los días transcurridos desde 1900-01-01. ¡Importante! 0 representa 1970-01-01, y los valores negativos representan los días anteriores a 1970-01-01. Ejemplos Creación de una tabla con una columna de tipo Date32 e inserción de datos en ella:
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026