Date e inserción de datos en ella:
CREATE TABLE dt
(
`timestamp` Date,
`event_id` UInt8
)
ENGINE = TinyLog;
-- Parse Date
-- - from string,
-- - from 'small' integer interpreted as number of days since 1970-01-01, and
-- - from 'big' integer interpreted as number of seconds since 1970-01-01.
INSERT INTO dt VALUES ('2019-01-01', 1), (17897, 2), (1546300800, 3);
SELECT * FROM dt;
Véase también
┌──timestamp─┬─event_id─┐
│ 2019-01-01 │ 1 │
│ 2019-01-01 │ 2 │
│ 2019-01-01 │ 3 │
└────────────┴──────────┘