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Una fecha. Se almacena en dos bytes como el número de días transcurridos desde 1970-01-01 (sin signo). Permite almacenar valores desde justo después del inicio de la época Unix hasta el umbral superior definido por una constante durante la compilación (actualmente, hasta el año 2149, aunque el último año totalmente compatible es 2148). Rango de valores admitido: [1970-01-01, 2149-06-06]. El valor de fecha se almacena sin zona horaria. Ejemplo Creación de una tabla con una columna de tipo Date e inserción de datos en ella:
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026