Direcciones IPv6. Se almacenan en 16 bytes como UInt128 big-endian.
IPv6
Uso básico
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
O bien puede usar el dominio
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv6 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
IPv6 como clave:
El dominio
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv6 admite entradas personalizadas en forma de cadenas IPv6:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2')('https://clickhouse.com', '2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '2a02:e980:1e::1');
SELECT * FROM hits;
Los valores se almacenan en formato binario compacto:
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬─from──────────────────────────┐
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 2a02:e980:1e::1 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
Las direcciones IPv6 pueden compararse directamente con las direcciones IPv4:
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)────────────────────────┐
│ IPv6 │ 200144C8012926320033000002520002 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT toIPv4('127.0.0.1') = toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1');
Véase también
┌─equals(toIPv4('127.0.0.1'), toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1'))─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘