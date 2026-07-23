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IPv6

Direcciones IPv6. Se almacenan en 16 bytes como UInt128 big-endian.

Uso básico

O bien puede usar el dominio IPv6 como clave:
El dominio IPv6 admite entradas personalizadas en forma de cadenas IPv6:
Los valores se almacenan en formato binario compacto:
Las direcciones IPv6 pueden compararse directamente con las direcciones IPv4:
Véase también
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026