Create a custom OTel collector configuration for MongoDB

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named mongodb-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers : filelog/mongodb : include : - /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log start_at : beginning operators : - type : json_parser parse_from : body parse_to : attributes timestamp : parse_from : attributes.t.$$date layout : '2006-01-02T15:04:05.000-07:00' layout_type : gotime severity : parse_from : attributes.s overwrite_text : true mapping : fatal : F error : E warn : W info : I debug : - D1 - D2 - D3 - D4 - D5 - type : move from : attributes.msg to : body - type : add field : attributes.source value : "mongodb" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "mongodb-production" service : pipelines : logs/mongodb : receivers : [ filelog/mongodb ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse