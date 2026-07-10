PrerequisitesText-to-Chart requires an Anthropic API key. Set the
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable when starting ClickStack.
For open source deployments, pass the key as an environment variable. The method varies by deployment type:
- Docker (All-in-One or Local Mode)
- Docker (HyperDX Only)
- Docker Compose
- Helm
docker run -e ANTHROPIC_API_KEY='<YOUR_KEY>' -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Using Text-to-Chart
2
Select a data source
Choose the data source you want to visualize — for example, Logs, Traces, or Metrics.
3
Enter a text prompt
At the top of the Chart Explorer, locate the AI Assistant input. Type a natural language description of the chart you want to create. For example:
Show error rates by service over the last 24 hours
Latency breakdown by endpoint
Count of events over time grouped by severity
Trying it with demo dataThe quickest way to try Text-to-Chart is with the Local Mode Docker image and the remote demo dataset:
Navigate to
docker run -e ANTHROPIC_API_KEY='<YOUR_KEY>' -p 8080:8080 clickhouse/clickstack-local:latest
localhost:8080. To connect to demo data, go to Team Settings and create a new connection with the following details:
- Connection Name:
Demo
- Host:
https://sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com
- Username:
otel_demo
- Password: Leave empty
otel_v2 database. For full details on configuring sources, see the remote demo dataset guide.
Once connected, open the Chart Explorer and try prompts against the available logs, traces, and metrics.
Example promptsThe following prompts demonstrate common use cases when working with observability data:
Prompts can reference any column or attribute available in your configured data sources. The more specific the prompt, the more accurate the generated chart.
|Prompt
|Data source
|Description
Error count by service over time
|Logs
|Charts the frequency of errors across services
Average request duration grouped by endpoint
|Traces
|Shows latency patterns per endpoint
P99 latency by service
|Traces
|Identifies tail latency across services
Count of 5xx status codes over the last 6 hours
|Logs
|Tracks server error trends
Limitations
- Text-to-Chart currently supports Anthropic as the LLM provider. Support for additional providers, including OpenAI, is planned for future releases.
- Only logs and traces are supported as data sources. Prometheus metrics are not yet supported.
- Chart accuracy depends on the clarity of the prompt and the structure of the underlying data. If a generated chart does not match expectations, try rephrasing the prompt or specifying column names explicitly.
Further reading
- From text to charts: a faster way to visualize with ClickStack — blog post introducing the feature
- Dashboards and visualizations — manual chart creation using Chart Explorer
- Search — full-text and property search syntax
- Configuration — all ClickStack environment variables