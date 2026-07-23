How it works
- Your application uses a ClickStack SDK (e.g., Node.js, Python, Go). These SDKs are based on the OpenTelemetry SDKs with additional features and usability enhancements.
- The SDK collects and exports traces and logs via OTLP (HTTP or gRPC).
- The OpenTelemetry collector receives the telemetry and writes it to ClickHouse via the configured exporters.
Supported languages
OpenTelemetry compatibilityWhile ClickStack offers its own language SDKs with enhanced telemetry and features, you can also use their existing OpenTelemetry SDKs seamlessly.
|Language
|Description
|Link
|AWS Lambda
|Instrument your AWS Lambda functions
|Documentation
|Browser
|JavaScript SDK for Browser-based applications
|Documentation
|Elixir
|Elixir applications
|Documentation
|Go
|Go applications and microservices
|Documentation
|Java
|Java applications
|Documentation
|NestJS
|NestJS applications
|Documentation
|Next.js
|Next.js applications
|Documentation
|Node.js
|JavaScript runtime for server-side applications
|Documentation
|Deno
|Deno applications
|Documentation
|Python
|Python applications and web services
|Documentation
|React Native
|React Native mobile applications
|Documentation
|Ruby
|Ruby on Rails applications and web services
|Documentation
Securing with API key
In order to send data to ClickStack via the OTel collector, SDKs will need to specify an ingestion API key. This can either be set using an
Not required for Managed ClickStackThe API key isn’t required for managed ClickStack.
init function in the SDK or an
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable:
This API key is generated by the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) application, and is available via the app in
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS='authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>'
Team Settings → API Keys.
For most language SDKs and telemetry libraries that support OpenTelemetry, you can simply set
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application or specify it during initialization of the SDK:
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318
Kubernetes integrationAll SDKs support automatic correlation with Kubernetes metadata (pod name, namespace, etc.) when running in a Kubernetes environment. This allows you to:
- View Kubernetes metrics for pods and nodes associated with your services
- Correlate application logs and traces with infrastructure metrics
- Track resource usage and performance across your Kubernetes cluster