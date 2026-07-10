Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named mysql-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers : filelog/mysql_error : include : - /var/log/mysql/error.log start_at : end multiline : line_start_pattern : '^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}' operators : - type : regex_parser parse_from : body parse_to : attributes regex : '^(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d{6}[+-]\d{2}:\d{2})\s+(?P<thread_id>\d+)\s+\[(?P<level>[^\]]+)\]\s+(\[(?P<error_code>[^\]]+)\]\s+)?(?P<message>.*)$' - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout_type : gotime layout : '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999-07:00' parse_to : body - type : add field : attributes.source value : "mysql-error" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "mysql-production" filelog/mysql_slow : include : - /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log start_at : end multiline : line_start_pattern : '^# Time:' operators : - type : regex_parser parse_from : body parse_to : attributes regex : '^# Time: (?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d+Z)

# User@Host: (?P<user>[^\[]+)\[(?P<user_host>[^\]]*)\]\s+@\s+(?P<host>[^\[]*)\[(?P<ip>[^\]]*)\].*

# Query_time: (?P<query_time>[\d.]+)\s+Lock_time: (?P<lock_time>[\d.]+)\s+Rows_sent: (?P<rows_sent>\d+)\s+Rows_examined: (?P<rows_examined>\d+)' - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout_type : gotime layout : '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999Z' parse_to : body - type : add field : attributes.source value : "mysql-slow" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "mysql-production" service : pipelines : logs/mysql : receivers : [ filelog/mysql_error , filelog/mysql_slow ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse

This configuration:

Reads MySQL error logs and slow query logs from their standard locations

Handles multi-line log entries (slow queries span multiple lines)

Parses both log formats to extract structured fields (level, error_code, query_time, rows_examined)

Preserves original log timestamps

Adds source: mysql-error and source: mysql-slow attributes for filtering in HyperDX

and attributes for filtering in HyperDX Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline