TL;DRCollect and visualize MySQL error and slow query logs in ClickStack using the OTel
filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing MySQLThis section covers configuring your existing MySQL installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the MySQL logs integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the “Demo dataset” section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing MySQL installation (version 5.7 or newer)
- Access to modify MySQL configuration files
- Sufficient disk space for log files
1
Configure MySQL logging
MySQL supports multiple log types. For comprehensive monitoring with OpenTelemetry, we recommend enabling the error log and slow query log.The
my.cnf or
my.ini configuration file is typically located at:
- Linux (apt/yum):
/etc/mysql/my.cnfor
/etc/my.cnf
- macOS (Homebrew):
/usr/local/etc/my.cnfor
/opt/homebrew/etc/my.cnf
- Docker: Configuration is usually set via environment variables or mounted config file
[mysqld] section:
[mysqld]
# Error log configuration
log_error = /var/log/mysql/error.log
# Slow query log configuration
slow_query_log = ON
slow_query_log_file = /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
long_query_time = 1
log_queries_not_using_indexes = ON
# Optional: General query log (verbose, use with caution in production)
# general_log = ON
# general_log_file = /var/log/mysql/mysql-general.log
After making these changes, restart MySQL:
The slow query log captures queries that take longer than
long_query_time seconds. Adjust this threshold based on your application’s performance requirements. Setting it too low will generate excessive logs.
Verify logs are being written:
# For systemd
sudo systemctl restart mysql
# For Docker
docker restart <mysql-container>
# Check error log
tail -f /var/log/mysql/error.log
# Check slow query log
tail -f /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named
mysql-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
receivers:
filelog/mysql_error:
include:
- /var/log/mysql/error.log
start_at: end
multiline:
line_start_pattern: '^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}'
operators:
- type: regex_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d{6}[+-]\d{2}:\d{2})\s+(?P<thread_id>\d+)\s+\[(?P<level>[^\]]+)\]\s+(\[(?P<error_code>[^\]]+)\]\s+)?(?P<message>.*)$'
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout_type: gotime
layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999-07:00'
parse_to: body
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "mysql-error"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "mysql-production"
filelog/mysql_slow:
include:
- /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
start_at: end
multiline:
line_start_pattern: '^# Time:'
operators:
- type: regex_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
regex: '^# Time: (?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d+Z)\n# User@Host: (?P<user>[^\[]+)\[(?P<user_host>[^\]]*)\]\s+@\s+(?P<host>[^\[]*)\[(?P<ip>[^\]]*)\].*\n# Query_time: (?P<query_time>[\d.]+)\s+Lock_time: (?P<lock_time>[\d.]+)\s+Rows_sent: (?P<rows_sent>\d+)\s+Rows_examined: (?P<rows_examined>\d+)'
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout_type: gotime
layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999Z'
parse_to: body
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "mysql-slow"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "mysql-production"
service:
pipelines:
logs/mysql:
receivers: [filelog/mysql_error, filelog/mysql_slow]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
- Reads MySQL error logs and slow query logs from their standard locations
- Handles multi-line log entries (slow queries span multiple lines)
- Parses both log formats to extract structured fields (level, error_code, query_time, rows_examined)
- Preserves original log timestamps
- Adds
source: mysql-errorand
source: mysql-slowattributes for filtering in HyperDX
- Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
Two receivers are required because MySQL error logs and slow query logs have completely different formats. The
time_parser uses
gotime layout to handle MySQL’s ISO8601 timestamp format with timezone offsets.
3
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, mount the custom config file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml and set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml.Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:
services:
clickstack:
# ... existing configuration ...
environment:
- CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# ... other environment variables ...
volumes:
- ./mysql-logs-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
- /var/log/mysql:/var/log/mysql:ro
# ... other volumes ...
Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the MySQL log files. Use read-only mounts (
:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.
4
Verifying Logs in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify logs are flowing:
- Navigate to the search view
- Set source to Logs
- Filter by
source:mysql-erroror
source:mysql-slowto see MySQL-specific logs
- You should see structured log entries with fields like
level,
error_code,
message(for error logs) and
query_time,
rows_examined,
query(for slow query logs)
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the MySQL logs integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated MySQL logs with realistic patterns.
1
Download the sample dataset
Download the sample log files:
The dataset includes:
# Download error log
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/mysql/error.log
# Download slow query log
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/mysql/mysql-slow.log
- Error log entries (startup messages, warnings, connection errors, InnoDB messages)
- Slow queries with realistic performance characteristics
- Connection lifecycle events
- Database server startup and shutdown sequences
2
Create test collector configuration
Create a file named
mysql-logs-demo.yaml with the following configuration:
cat > mysql-logs-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
filelog/mysql_error:
include:
- /tmp/mysql-demo/error.log
start_at: beginning # Read from beginning for demo data
multiline:
line_start_pattern: '^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}'
operators:
- type: regex_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d{6}[+-]\d{2}:\d{2})\s+(?P<thread_id>\d+)\s+\[(?P<level>[^\]]+)\]\s+(\[(?P<error_code>[^\]]+)\]\s+)?(?P<message>.*)$'
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout_type: gotime
layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999-07:00'
parse_to: body
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "mysql-demo-error"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "mysql-demo"
filelog/mysql_slow:
include:
- /tmp/mysql-demo/mysql-slow.log
start_at: beginning # Read from beginning for demo data
multiline:
line_start_pattern: '^# Time:'
operators:
- type: regex_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
regex: '^# Time: (?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}\.\d+Z)\n# User@Host: (?P<user>[^\[]+)\[(?P<user_host>[^\]]*)\]\s+@\s+(?P<host>[^\[]*)\[(?P<ip>[^\]]*)\].*\n# Query_time: (?P<query_time>[\d.]+)\s+Lock_time: (?P<lock_time>[\d.]+)\s+Rows_sent: (?P<rows_sent>\d+)\s+Rows_examined: (?P<rows_examined>\d+)'
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout_type: gotime
layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999Z'
parse_to: body
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "mysql-demo-slow"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "mysql-demo"
service:
pipelines:
logs/mysql-demo:
receivers: [filelog/mysql_error, filelog/mysql_slow]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
EOF
3
Run ClickStack with demo configuration
Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:
docker run --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/mysql-logs-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/error.log:/tmp/mysql-demo/error.log:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/mysql-slow.log:/tmp/mysql-demo/mysql-slow.log:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
4
Verify logs in HyperDX
Once ClickStack is running:
- Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully initialize (typically 30-60 seconds)
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to
Logs
- Set the time range to 2025-11-13 00:00:00 - 2025-11-16 00:00:00
- You should see 40 logs total (30 error logs with
source:mysql-demo-error+ 10 slow queries with
source:mysql-demo-slow)
If you don’t see all 40 logs immediately, wait about a minute for the collector to finish processing. If logs still don’t appear after waiting, run
docker restart clickstack-demo and check again after another minute. This is a known issue with the OpenTelemetry filelog receiver when bulk-loading pre-existing files with
start_at: beginning. Production deployments using
start_at: end process logs as they’re written in real-time and don’t experience this issue.
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-14 00:00:00 - 2025-11-15 00:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring MySQL with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for MySQL logs.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
mysql-logs-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured.
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-14 00:00:00 - 2025-11-15 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loadingVerify the environment variable is set:
Check the custom config file is mounted and readable:
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml | head -10
No logs appearing in HyperDXCheck the effective config includes your filelog receiver:
Check for errors in the collector logs:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog
If using the demo dataset, verify the log files are accessible:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i mysql
docker exec <container> cat /tmp/mysql-demo/error.log | wc -l
docker exec <container> cat /tmp/mysql-demo/mysql-slow.log | wc -l
Slow query logs not appearingVerify slow query log is enabled in MySQL:
Check if MySQL is writing slow queries:
SHOW VARIABLES LIKE 'slow_query_log';
SHOW VARIABLES LIKE 'long_query_time';
Generate a test slow query:
tail -f /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
SELECT SLEEP(2);
Logs not parsing correctlyVerify your MySQL log format matches the expected format. The regex patterns in this guide are designed for MySQL 5.7+ and 8.0+ default formats. Check a few lines from your error log:
Expected format:
head -5 /var/log/mysql/error.log
If your format differs significantly, adjust the regex patterns in the configuration.
2025-11-14T10:23:45.123456+00:00 0 [System] [MY-010116] [Server] /usr/sbin/mysqld (mysqld 8.0.35) starting as process 1
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical events (connection failures, slow queries exceeding thresholds, error spikes)
- Create custom dashboards for slow query analysis by query pattern
- Tune
long_query_timebased on observed query performance patterns