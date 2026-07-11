TL;DRCollect and visualize Redis server logs in ClickStack using the OTel
filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing RedisThis section covers configuring your existing Redis installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the Redis integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the “Demo dataset” section.
Prerequisites
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Redis installation (version 3.0 or newer)
- Access to Redis log files
1
Verify Redis logging configuration
First, check your Redis logging configuration. Connect to Redis and check the log file location:
Common Redis log locations:
redis-cli CONFIG GET logfile
- Linux (apt/yum):
/var/log/redis/redis-server.log
- macOS (Homebrew):
/usr/local/var/log/redis.log
- Docker: Often logged to stdout, but can be configured to write to
/data/redis.log
redis.conf:
After changing the configuration, restart Redis:
# Log to file instead of stdout
logfile /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
# Set log level (options: debug, verbose, notice, warning)
loglevel notice
# For systemd
sudo systemctl restart redis
# For Docker
docker restart <redis-container>
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named
redis-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
receivers:
filelog/redis:
include:
- /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
start_at: beginning
operators:
- type: regex_parser
regex: '^(?P\d+):(?P\w+) (?P\d{2} \w+ \d{4} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2})\.\d+ (?P[.\-*#]) (?P.*)$'
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout: '%d %b %Y %H:%M:%S'
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "redis"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "redis-production"
service:
pipelines:
logs/redis:
receivers: [filelog/redis]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
- Reads Redis Logs from their standard location
- Parses Redis’s log format using regex to extract structured fields (
pid,
role,
timestamp,
log_level,
message)
- Adds
source: redisattribute for filtering in HyperDX
- Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
- You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config
- The processors (
memory_limiter,
transform,
batch) and exporters (
clickhouse) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
- The
time_parseroperator extracts timestamps from Redis Logs to preserve original log timing
- This configuration uses
start_at: beginningto read all existing logs when the collector starts, allowing you to see logs immediately. For production deployments where you want to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts, change to
start_at: end.
3
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
- Mount the custom config file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Mount your Redis log directory so the collector can read them
If you’re using the all-in-one image with docker, run:
services:
clickstack:
# ... existing configuration ...
environment:
- CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# ... other environment variables ...
volumes:
- ./redis-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
- /var/log/redis:/var/log/redis:ro
# ... other volumes ...
docker run --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/redis-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v /var/log/redis:/var/log/redis:ro \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the Redis log files. In production, use read-only mounts (
:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.
4
Verifying Logs in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the Redis integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated Redis Logs with realistic patterns.
1
Download the sample dataset
Download the sample log file:
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/redis/redis-server.log
2
Create test collector configuration
Create a file named
redis-demo.yaml with the following configuration:
cat > redis-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
filelog/redis:
include:
- /tmp/redis-demo/redis-server.log
start_at: beginning # Read from beginning for demo data
operators:
- type: regex_parser
regex: '^(?P<pid>\d+):(?P<role>\w+) (?P<timestamp>\d{2} \w+ \d{4} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2})\.\d+ (?P<log_level>[.\-*#]) (?P<message>.*)$'
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout: '%d %b %Y %H:%M:%S'
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "redis-demo"
- type: add
field: resource["service.name"]
value: "redis-demo"
service:
pipelines:
logs/redis-demo:
receivers: [filelog/redis]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
EOF
3
Run ClickStack with demo configuration
Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:
docker run --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/redis-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/redis-server.log:/tmp/redis-demo/redis-server.log:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
This mounts the log file directly into the container. This is done for testing purposes with static demo data.
Verify logs in HyperDXOnce ClickStack is running:
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to
Logs
- Set the time range to 2025-10-26 10:00:00 - 2025-10-29 10:00:00
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring Redis with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Redis Logs.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import Pre-built Dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
- Click “Import Dashboard” in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
- Upload the redis-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import.
3
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loadingVerify the environment variable is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted:
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
# Expected output: /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
View the custom config content:
docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# Expected output: Should show file size and permissions
Check the effective config includes your filelog receiver:
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# Should display your redis-monitoring.yaml content
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog
# Should show your filelog/redis receiver configuration
No logs appearing in HyperDXEnsure Redis is writing logs to a file:
Check Redis is actively logging:
redis-cli CONFIG GET logfile
# Expected output: Should show a file path, not empty string
# Example: 1) "logfile" 2) "/var/log/redis/redis-server.log"
Verify the collector can read the logs:
tail -f /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
# Should show recent log entries in Redis format
Check for errors in the collector logs:
docker exec <container> cat /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
# Should display Redis log entries
If using docker-compose, verify shared volumes:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log
# Look for any error messages related to filelog or Redis
# Check both containers are using the same volume
docker volume inspect <volume-name>
# Verify both containers have the volume mounted
Logs not parsing correctlyVerify Redis log format matches expected pattern:
If your Redis Logs have a different format, you may need to adjust the regex pattern in the
# Redis Logs should look like:
# 12345:M 28 Oct 2024 14:23:45.123 * Server started
tail -5 /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
regex_parser operator. The standard format is:
pid:role timestamp level message
- Example:
12345:M 28 Oct 2024 14:23:45.123 * Server started
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (error rates, latency thresholds)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (API monitoring, security events)