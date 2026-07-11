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TL;DRCollect and visualize Redis server logs in ClickStack using the OTel filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

Integration with existing Redis

This section covers configuring your existing Redis installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the Redis integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the “Demo dataset” section.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • Existing Redis installation (version 3.0 or newer)
  • Access to Redis log files
1

Verify Redis logging configuration

First, check your Redis logging configuration. Connect to Redis and check the log file location:
Common Redis log locations:
  • Linux (apt/yum): /var/log/redis/redis-server.log
  • macOS (Homebrew): /usr/local/var/log/redis.log
  • Docker: Often logged to stdout, but can be configured to write to /data/redis.log
If Redis is logging to stdout, configure it to write to a file by updating redis.conf:
After changing the configuration, restart Redis:
2

Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named redis-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
  • Reads Redis Logs from their standard location
  • Parses Redis’s log format using regex to extract structured fields (pid, role, timestamp, log_level, message)
  • Adds source: redis attribute for filtering in HyperDX
  • Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
  • You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config
  • The processors (memory_limiter, transform, batch) and exporters (clickhouse) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
  • The time_parser operator extracts timestamps from Redis Logs to preserve original log timing
  • This configuration uses start_at: beginning to read all existing logs when the collector starts, allowing you to see logs immediately. For production deployments where you want to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts, change to start_at: end.
3

Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration

To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
  1. Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  2. Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  3. Mount your Redis log directory so the collector can read them
Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:
If you’re using the all-in-one image with docker, run:
Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the Redis log files. In production, use read-only mounts (:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.
4

Verifying Logs in HyperDX

Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:

Demo dataset

For users who want to test the Redis integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated Redis Logs with realistic patterns.
1

Download the sample dataset

Download the sample log file:
2

Create test collector configuration

Create a file named redis-demo.yaml with the following configuration:
3

Run ClickStack with demo configuration

Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:
This mounts the log file directly into the container. This is done for testing purposes with static demo data.

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once ClickStack is running:
  1. Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
  2. Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Logs
  3. Set the time range to 2025-10-26 10:00:00 - 2025-10-29 10:00:00
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

Dashboards and visualization

To help you get started monitoring Redis with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Redis Logs.
1

Download the dashboard configuration

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2

Import Pre-built Dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
  2. Click “Import Dashboard” in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
  1. Upload the redis-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import.
3

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured

For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.

Troubleshooting

Custom config not loading

Verify the environment variable is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted:
View the custom config content:
Check the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

No logs appearing in HyperDX

Ensure Redis is writing logs to a file:
Check Redis is actively logging:
Verify the collector can read the logs:
Check for errors in the collector logs:
If using docker-compose, verify shared volumes:

Logs not parsing correctly

Verify Redis log format matches expected pattern:
If your Redis Logs have a different format, you may need to adjust the regex pattern in the regex_parser operator. The standard format is:
  • pid:role timestamp level message
  • Example: 12345:M 28 Oct 2024 14:23:45.123 * Server started

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical metrics (error rates, latency thresholds)
  • Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (API monitoring, security events)

Going to production

This guide extends ClickStack’s built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.
Last modified on July 11, 2026