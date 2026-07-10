TL;DRCapture distributed traces from Node.js applications in ClickStack using OpenTelemetry automatic instrumentation. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing Node.js applicationThis section covers adding distributed tracing to your existing Node.js application using OpenTelemetry automatic instrumentation. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the demo dataset section.
- ClickStack instance running with OTLP endpoints accessible (ports 4317/4318)
- Existing Node.js application (Node.js 14 or higher)
- npm or yarn package manager
- ClickStack hostname or IP address
1
Install and configure OpenTelemetry
Install the
@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry package and initialize it at the start of your application. See the Node.js SDK guide for detailed installation steps.
2
Get ClickStack API key
An API key to send traces to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
3
Run your application
Start your Node.js application with the environment variables set:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318
4
Generate some traffic
Make requests to your application to generate traces:
# Simple requests
curl http://localhost:3000/
curl http://localhost:3000/api/users
curl http://localhost:3000/api/products
# Simulate load
for i in {1..100}; do curl -s http://localhost:3000/ > /dev/null; done
5
Verify traces in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify traces are flowing. You should see something like this. If you don’t see traces, try adjusting your time range:Click on any trace to see the detailed view with spans, timing, and attributes:
Demo datasetFor users who want to test Node.js tracing with ClickStack before instrumenting their production applications, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated Node.js application traces with realistic traffic patterns.
1
Download the sample dataset
Download the sample traces file:
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/nodejs/nodejs-traces-sample.json
2
Start ClickStack
If you don’t have ClickStack running yet, start it with:
docker run -d --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default \
-e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD= \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Get ClickStack API key
An API key to send traces to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
4
Send the traces to ClickStack
You should see a response like
curl -X POST http://localhost:4318/v1/traces \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY" \
-d @nodejs-traces-sample.json
{"partialSuccess":{}} indicating the traces were successfully sent.
5
Verify traces in HyperDX
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Traces
- Set the time range to 2025-10-25 13:00:00 - 2025-10-28 13:00:00
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-10-26 13:00:00 - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo traces regardless of your location. Once you see the traces, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring Node.js application performance, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential trace visualizations.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner (under the ellipses)
- Upload the
nodejs-traces-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-26 13:00:00 - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Demo traces not appearing via curlIf you’ve sent traces via curl but don’t see them in HyperDX, try sending the traces a second time:
This is a known issue that occurs when using the demo approach via curl and doesn’t affect instrumented production applications.
curl -X POST http://localhost:4318/v1/traces \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY" \
-d @nodejs-traces-sample.json
No traces appearing in HyperDXVerify environment variables are set:
Verify network connectivity:
echo $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
# Should output your API key
echo $OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT
# Should output http://localhost:4318 or your ClickStack host
Should connect successfully to the OTLP endpoint. Check application logs: Look for OpenTelemetry initialization messages when your app starts. The HyperDX SDK should output confirmation that it’s initialized.
curl -v http://localhost:4318/v1/traces
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (error rates, latency thresholds)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (API monitoring, security events)