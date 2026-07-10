Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named temporal-metrics.yaml with the following configuration:

temporal-metrics.yaml receivers : prometheus/temporal : config : scrape_configs : - job_name : 'temporal-cloud' scrape_interval : 60s scrape_timeout : 30s honor_timestamps : true scheme : https authorization : type : Bearer credentials_file : /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key static_configs : - targets : [ 'metrics.temporal.io' ] metrics_path : '/v1/metrics' processors : resource : attributes : - key : service.name value : "temporal" action : upsert service : pipelines : metrics/temporal : receivers : [ prometheus/temporal ] processors : - resource - memory_limiter - batch exporters : - clickhouse

This configuration:

Connects to Temporal Cloud at metrics.temporal.io

Collects metrics every 60 seconds

Collects key performance metrics

Sets the required service.name resource attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions

per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions Routes metrics to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline