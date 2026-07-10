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WarningOpenMetrics support in the Temporal platform is available in Public Preview. Refer to their documentation for more information.
Temporal offers an abstraction for building simple, sophisticated, resilient applications.
TL;DRMonitor Temporal Cloud metrics in ClickStack using the OTel Prometheus receiver. Includes a pre-built dashboard.

Integration with existing Temporal Cloud

This section covers configuring ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the Prometheus receiver.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • Existing Temporal Cloud account
  • HTTP network access from ClickStack to your Temporal Cloud
1

Create Temporal Cloud key

Ensure you have a Temporal Cloud API key. This can be created by following the Authentication guide in the Temporal documentation.
Key fileEnsure these credentials are stored in a file temporal.key in the same directory as the config file created below. This key should just be stored as text with no preceding or following spaces.
2

Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named temporal-metrics.yaml with the following configuration:
temporal-metrics.yaml
This configuration:
  • You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config
  • The memory_limiter and batch processors and clickhouse exporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
  • The resource processor sets the required service.name attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
  • For multiple Temporal cloud accounts, customize service.name to distinguish them (e.g., "temporal-prod", "temporal-dev")
3

Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration

To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
  1. Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  2. Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  3. Mount the temporal.key file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
  4. Ensure network connectivity between ClickStack and Temporal
All commands assume they’re executed from the sample directory as where temporal-metrics.yaml and temporal.key are stored.Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:
If using the all-in-one image with docker run:
4

Verify metrics in HyperDX

Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing:
  1. Navigate to the Metrics explorer
  2. Search for metrics starting with temporal (e.g., temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count, temporal_cloud_v1_poll_timeout_count)
  3. You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval

Dashboards and visualization

To help you get started monitoring Temporal Cloud with ClickStack, we provide some example visualizations for Temporal Metrics.
1

Download the dashboard configuration

.
2

Import the pre-built dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
  2. Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
  1. Upload the temporal-metrics-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import
3

View the dashboard

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:

Troubleshooting

Custom config not loading

Verify the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:
View the custom config content to verify it’s readable:
Confirm the temporal.key is mounted into the container:

No metrics appearing in HyperDX

Verify Temporal Cloud is accessible from the collector:
You should see a series of Prometheus metrics printed e.g.
Verify the effective config includes your Prometheus receiver:
Check for errors in the collector agent logs:
Check in the collector logs:

Authentication errors

If you see authentication errors in the logs check your API key.

Network connectivity issues

If ClickStack can’t reach Temporal Cloud ensure your Docker Compose file or docker run commands allow external networking.

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical metrics (workflow failure rates, task backlog growth, schedule-to-start latency)
  • Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (namespace-level monitoring, workflow type performance)
  • Monitor multiple Temporal Cloud accounts by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names

Going to production

This guide extends ClickStack’s built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.
Last modified on July 10, 2026