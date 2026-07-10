Temporal offers an abstraction for building simple, sophisticated, resilient applications.
WarningOpenMetrics support in the Temporal platform is available in Public Preview. Refer to their documentation for more information.
TL;DRMonitor Temporal Cloud metrics in ClickStack using the OTel Prometheus receiver. Includes a pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing Temporal CloudThis section covers configuring ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the Prometheus receiver.
Prerequisites
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Temporal Cloud account
- HTTP network access from ClickStack to your Temporal Cloud
1
Create Temporal Cloud key
Ensure you have a Temporal Cloud API key. This can be created by following the Authentication guide in the Temporal documentation.
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named
temporal-metrics.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
temporal-metrics.yaml
receivers:
prometheus/temporal:
config:
scrape_configs:
- job_name: 'temporal-cloud'
scrape_interval: 60s
scrape_timeout: 30s
honor_timestamps: true
scheme: https
authorization:
type: Bearer
credentials_file: /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
static_configs:
- targets: ['metrics.temporal.io']
metrics_path: '/v1/metrics'
processors:
resource:
attributes:
- key: service.name
value: "temporal"
action: upsert
service:
pipelines:
metrics/temporal:
receivers: [prometheus/temporal]
processors:
- resource
- memory_limiter
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
- Connects to Temporal Cloud at
metrics.temporal.io
- Collects metrics every 60 seconds
- Collects key performance metrics
- Sets the required
service.nameresource attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- Routes metrics to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
- You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config
- The
memory_limiterand
batchprocessors and
clickhouseexporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
- The
resourceprocessor sets the required
service.nameattribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- For multiple Temporal cloud accounts, customize
service.nameto distinguish them (e.g.,
"temporal-prod",
"temporal-dev")
3
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
- Mount the custom config file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Mount the
temporal.keyfile at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
- Ensure network connectivity between ClickStack and Temporal
temporal-metrics.yaml and
temporal.key are stored.Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:
If using the all-in-one image with
services:
clickstack:
# ... existing configuration ...
environment:
- CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
volumes:
- ./temporal-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
- ./temporal.key:/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key:ro
# ... other volumes ...
docker run:
docker run --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/temporal-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/temporal.key:/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing:
- Navigate to the Metrics explorer
- Search for metrics starting with
temporal(e.g.,
temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count,
temporal_cloud_v1_poll_timeout_count)
- You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring Temporal Cloud with ClickStack, we provide some example visualizations for Temporal Metrics.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
temporal-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loadingVerify the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted at
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:
View the custom config content to verify it’s readable:
docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# usually, docker exec clickstack ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
Confirm the
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
temporal.key is mounted into the container:
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
# usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
# This should output your temporal.key
No metrics appearing in HyperDXVerify Temporal Cloud is accessible from the collector:
You should see a series of Prometheus metrics printed e.g.
# From the ClickStack container
docker exec <container-name> curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_KEY>" https://metrics.temporal.io/v1/metrics
Verify the effective config includes your Prometheus receiver:
temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count{operation="CompletionStats",region="aws-us-east-2",temporal_account="l2c4n",temporal_namespace="clickpipes-aws-prd-apps-us-east-2.l2c4n",temporal_task_queue="clickpipes-svc-dc118d12-b397-4975-a33e-c2888ac12ac4-peer-flow-task-queue",temporal_workflow_type="QRepPartitionWorkflow"} 0.067 1765894320
Check for errors in the collector agent logs:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 "Prometheus:"
## usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 "prometheus:"
Check in the collector logs:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i Prometheus
# Look for connection errors or authentication failures
# docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i Prometheus
docker exec <container> cat /var/log/otel-collector.log | grep -i error
# Look for config parsing errors - early supervisor.opamp-client can be ignored
# docker exec clickstack cat /var/log/otel-collector.log | grep -i error
Authentication errorsIf you see authentication errors in the logs check your API key.
Network connectivity issuesIf ClickStack can’t reach Temporal Cloud ensure your Docker Compose file or
docker run commands allow external networking.
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (workflow failure rates, task backlog growth, schedule-to-start latency)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (namespace-level monitoring, workflow type performance)
- Monitor multiple Temporal Cloud accounts by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names