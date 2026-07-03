Search features
Natural language search syntax
- Searches aren’t case sensitive
- Searches match by whole word by default (ex.
Errorwill match
Error herebut not
Errors here). You can surround a word by wildcards to match partial words (ex.
*Error*will match
AnyErrorand
AnyErrors)
- Search terms are searched in any order (ex.
Hello Worldwill match logs that contain
Hello Worldand
World Hello)
- You can exclude keywords by using
NOTor
-(ex.
Error NOT Exceptionor
Error -Exception)
- You can use
ANDand
ORto combine multiple keywords (ex.
Error OR Exception)
- Exact matches can be done via double quotes (ex.
"Error tests not found")
Column/property search
- You can search columns and JSON/map properties by using
column:value(ex.
level:Error,
service:app)
- You can search for a range of values by using comparison operators (
>,
<,
>=,
<=) (ex.
Duration:>1000)
- You can search for the existence of a property by using
property:*(ex.
duration:*)
Time input
- Time input accepts natural language inputs (ex.
1 hour ago,
yesterday,
last week)
- Specifying a single point in time will result in searching from that point in time up until now.
- Time range will always be converted into the parsed time range upon search for easy debugging of time queries.
- You can highlight a histogram bar to zoom into a specific time range as well.
SQL search syntaxYou can optionally toggle search inputs to be in SQL mode. This will accept any valid SQL WHERE clause for searching. This is useful for complex queries that can’t be expressed in Lucene syntax.
Select statementTo specify the columns to display in the search results, you can use the
SELECT
input. This is a SQL SELECT expression for the columns to select in the search page.
Aliases aren’t supported at this time (ex. you can not use
column as "alias").
Saved searchesYou can save your searches for quick access later. Once saved, your searches will appear on the
Saved Searches page, making it easy to revisit frequently used search queries without having to reconstruct them.
To save a search, simply configure your search query and click the save button. You can give your saved search a descriptive name to help identify it later.
Adding alerts to saved searchesSaved searches can be monitored with alerts to notify you when certain conditions are met. You can set up alerts to trigger when the number of events matching your saved search exceeds or falls below a specified threshold. For more information on setting up and configuring alerts, see the Alerts documentation.
TaggingYou can add tags to dashboards and saved searches to help organize them. Tags provide a flexible way to categorize and filter based on your needs.
How tags work
- Organization: Tags appear in the left sidebar, where dashboards and saved searches are grouped by their assigned tags
- Multiple tags: You can add one or more tags to a single item for better categorization
- Auto-creation: If you assign a tag that doesn’t exist yet, it will be automatically created
- Easy management: You can add or remove tags at any time to adjust your organization structure
You can also select multiple tags to filter and view items across different categories: