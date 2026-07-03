ClickStack allows you to do a full-text search on your events (logs and traces). You can get started searching by just typing keywords that match your events. For example, if your log contains “Error”, you can find it by just typing in “Error” in the search bar.

This same search syntax is used for filtering events with Dashboards and Charts as well.

​ Search features

​ Natural language search syntax

Searches aren’t case sensitive

Searches match by whole word by default (ex. Error will match Error here but not Errors here ). You can surround a word by wildcards to match partial words (ex. *Error* will match AnyError and AnyErrors )

will match but not ). You can surround a word by wildcards to match partial words (ex. will match and ) Search terms are searched in any order (ex. Hello World will match logs that contain Hello World and World Hello )

will match logs that contain and ) You can exclude keywords by using NOT or - (ex. Error NOT Exception or Error -Exception )

or (ex. or ) You can use AND and OR to combine multiple keywords (ex. Error OR Exception )

and to combine multiple keywords (ex. ) Exact matches can be done via double quotes (ex. "Error tests not found" )

You can search columns and JSON/map properties by using column:value (ex. level:Error , service:app )

(ex. , ) You can search for a range of values by using comparison operators ( > , < , >= , <= ) (ex. Duration:>1000 )

, , , ) (ex. ) You can search for the existence of a property by using property:* (ex. duration:* )

​ Time input

Time input accepts natural language inputs (ex. 1 hour ago , yesterday , last week )

, , ) Specifying a single point in time will result in searching from that point in time up until now.

Time range will always be converted into the parsed time range upon search for easy debugging of time queries.

You can highlight a histogram bar to zoom into a specific time range as well.

​ SQL search syntax

You can optionally toggle search inputs to be in SQL mode. This will accept any valid SQL WHERE clause for searching. This is useful for complex queries that can’t be expressed in Lucene syntax.

​ Select statement

To specify the columns to display in the search results, you can use the SELECT input. This is a SQL SELECT expression for the columns to select in the search page. Aliases aren’t supported at this time (ex. you can not use column as "alias" ).

​ Saved searches

You can save your searches for quick access later. Once saved, your searches will appear on the Saved Searches page, making it easy to revisit frequently used search queries without having to reconstruct them.

To save a search, simply configure your search query and click the save button. You can give your saved search a descriptive name to help identify it later.

​ Adding alerts to saved searches

Saved searches can be monitored with alerts to notify you when certain conditions are met. You can set up alerts to trigger when the number of events matching your saved search exceeds or falls below a specified threshold.

For more information on setting up and configuring alerts, see the Alerts documentation

You can add tags to dashboards and saved searches to help organize them. Tags provide a flexible way to categorize and filter based on your needs.

Organization : Tags appear in the left sidebar, where dashboards and saved searches are grouped by their assigned tags

: Tags appear in the left sidebar, where dashboards and saved searches are grouped by their assigned tags Multiple tags : You can add one or more tags to a single item for better categorization

: You can add one or more tags to a single item for better categorization Auto-creation : If you assign a tag that doesn’t exist yet, it will be automatically created

: If you assign a tag that doesn’t exist yet, it will be automatically created Easy management: You can add or remove tags at any time to adjust your organization structure

This makes it easy to find related items and maintain an organized workspace as your collection grows.

You can also select multiple tags to filter and view items across different categories: