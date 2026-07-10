TL;DRMonitor JVM applications in ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Java agent. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing JVM applicationThis section covers configuring your existing JVM application to send metrics to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Java agent. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your production setup, you can test with our demo dataset in the demo dataset section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Java application (Java 8+)
- Access to modify JVM startup arguments
1
Get ClickStack API key
The OpenTelemetry Java agent sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
2
Download OpenTelemetry Java agent
Download the OpenTelemetry Java agent JAR file:
This downloads the agent to your current directory. You can place it wherever makes sense for your deployment (e.g.,
curl -L -O https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-java-instrumentation/releases/download/v2.22.0/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar
/opt/opentelemetry/ or alongside your application JAR).
3
Configure JVM startup arguments
Add the Java agent to your JVM startup command. The agent automatically collects JVM metrics and sends them to ClickStack.
Replace the following:
java -javaagent:opentelemetry-javaagent.jar \
-Dotel.service.name=my-java-app \
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.endpoint=http://localhost:4318 \
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.protocol=http/protobuf \
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.headers="authorization=YOUR_API_KEY" \
-Dotel.metrics.exporter=otlp \
-Dotel.logs.exporter=none \
-Dotel.traces.exporter=none \
-jar my-application.jar
opentelemetry-javaagent.jar→ Full path to the agent JAR (e.g.,
/opt/opentelemetry/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar)
my-java-app→ A meaningful name for your service (e.g.,
payment-service,
user-api)
YOUR_API_KEY→ Your ClickStack API key from the command above
my-application.jar→ Your application’s JAR file name
http://localhost:4318→ Your ClickStack endpoint (use
localhost:4318if ClickStack runs on the same machine, otherwise use
http://your-clickstack-host:4318)
Replace the following:
export JAVA_TOOL_OPTIONS="-javaagent:opentelemetry-javaagent.jar"
export OTEL_SERVICE_NAME="my-java-app"
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT="http://localhost:4318"
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL="http/protobuf"
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS="authorization=YOUR_API_KEY"
export OTEL_METRICS_EXPORTER="otlp"
export OTEL_LOGS_EXPORTER="none"
export OTEL_TRACES_EXPORTER="none"
java -jar my-application.jar
opentelemetry-javaagent.jar→ Full path to the agent JAR
my-java-app→ Your service name
YOUR_API_KEY→ Your ClickStack API key
http://localhost:4318→ Your ClickStack endpoint
my-application.jar→ Your application’s JAR file name
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once your application is running with the agent, verify metrics are flowing to ClickStack:
- Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 (or your ClickStack URL)
- Navigate to Chart Explorer
- Search for metrics starting with
jvm.(e.g.,
jvm.memory.used,
jvm.gc.duration,
jvm.thread.count)
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the JVM metrics integration before instrumenting their applications, we provide a sample dataset with pre-generated metrics showing realistic JVM behavior from a medium-sized microservice with steady moderate traffic.
1
Download the sample dataset
The dataset includes 24 hours of JVM metrics showing:
# Download gauge metrics (memory, threads, CPU, classes)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/jvm/jvm-metrics-gauge.jsonl
# Download sum metrics (GC events)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/jvm/jvm-metrics-sum.jsonl
- Heap memory growth with periodic garbage collection events
- Thread count variations
- Realistic GC pause times
- Class loading activity
- CPU utilization patterns
2
Start ClickStack
If you don’t already have ClickStack running:
Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully start up.
docker run -d --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Import the demo dataset
This imports the metrics directly into ClickStack’s metrics tables.
# Import gauge metrics (memory, threads, CPU, classes)
docker exec -i clickstack clickhouse-client --query="
INSERT INTO default.otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT JSONEachRow
" < jvm-metrics-gauge.jsonl
# Import sum metrics (GC events)
docker exec -i clickstack clickhouse-client --query="
INSERT INTO default.otel_metrics_sum FORMAT JSONEachRow
" < jvm-metrics-sum.jsonl
4
Verify the demo data
Once imported:
- Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and log in (create an account if needed)
- Navigate to the Search view and set source to Metrics
- Set the time range to 2025-12-06 14:00:00 - 2025-12-09 14:00:00
- Search for
jvm.memory.usedor
jvm.gc.duration
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-12-07 14:00:00 - 2025-12-08 14:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-12-06 14:00:00 - 2025-12-09 14:00:00 to ensure you see the demo metrics regardless of your location. Once you see the metrics, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you monitor JVM applications with ClickStack, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential visualizations for JVM metrics.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
jvm-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-12-07 14:00:00 - 2025-12-08 14:00:00 (UTC). Adjust based on your local timezone.
Troubleshooting
Agent not startingVerify the agent JAR exists:
Check Java version compatibility (requires Java 8+):
ls -lh /path/to/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar
Look for agent startup log message: When your application starts, you should see:
java -version
[otel.javaagent] OpenTelemetry Javaagent v2.22.0 started
No metrics appearing in HyperDXVerify ClickStack is running and accessible:
Check that metrics exporter is configured:
docker ps | grep clickstack
curl -v http://localhost:4318/v1/metrics
Check application logs for OpenTelemetry errors: Look for any error messages related to OpenTelemetry or OTLP export failures in your application logs. Verify network connectivity: If ClickStack is on a remote host, ensure port 4318 is accessible from your application server. Verify agent version: Ensure you’re using the latest stable agent version (currently 2.22.0), as newer versions often include performance improvements.
# If using environment variables, verify:
echo $OTEL_METRICS_EXPORTER
# Should output: otlp
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics like high heap usage, frequent GC pauses, or thread exhaustion
- Explore other ClickStack integrations to unify your observability data