Link directly to ClickStack pages using URL query parameters

ClickStack pages can be opened with deep links using URL query parameters, so you can jump straight into a specific search, dashboard, or panel from an external system (an alert notification, a runbook, a CI job, a chat message, and so on).

The examples on this page use <YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL> . Replace this with your ClickStack URL — for example http://localhost:8080 for a local Open Source deployment, or https://hyperdx.clickhouse.cloud for Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud.

The examples show query parameters without URL encoding for readability. When constructing links programmatically, URL-encode each query parameter value.

Managed ClickStack Service ID Parameter When using Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud, links should include a ?chcServiceId= parameter to identify which ClickHouse Cloud service should be loaded if the authenticated user following the link is authorized to use more than one ClickHouse Cloud service. Example: Open Search against a specific Cloud service https://hyperdx.clickhouse.cloud/search?chcServiceId=abc123

The primary log/trace search view. See Search for details on search syntax.

Param Format Description source string The source to search — accepts either a source ID or a source name (e.g. Logs ). Only Log and Trace sources are supported on this page. where string Filter query text, in either Lucene or SQL syntax (see whereLanguage ). whereLanguage lucene | sql Which query language where is written in. select string SQL column/expression list to display in the results table. filters {"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[] Structured facet filters, applied in addition to where . orderBy string SQL sort expression for the results table. mode results | delta | pattern Which analysis mode is active. delta is available only for trace sources. isLive true | false Whether live tail is enabled (default true ). traceId string Jumps directly to a trace waterfall view for the given trace ID. from , to epoch milliseconds Absolute time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.

A saved search can also be opened directly at /search/<savedSearchId> .

​ Example: Search the Logs source for errors in the checkout service in a time range

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search?source=Logs&from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000&where=level:error&filters=[{"type":"sql","condition":"ServiceName IN ('checkout')"}]

​ Example: Jump straight to a trace’s waterfall view

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search?source=Traces&traceId=ba7217967eb90d040b7eb39f97ecc5c4

​ Saved Searches — /search/list

The list of saved searches.

Param Format Description tag string Filter the list to saved searches with this tag.

​ Example: List saved searches tagged production

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search/list?tag=production

<dashboardId> ( /dashboards ) to open a temporary, unsaved dashboard. See A saved dashboard. Omit) to open a temporary, unsaved dashboard. See Dashboards for details on building dashboards.

Param Format Description from , to epoch milliseconds Time range applied to all tiles. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes. where string Dashboard-level filter query text, applied across all tiles. whereLanguage lucene | sql Which query language where is written in. filters {"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[] Structured dashboard filter values, selecting two items in a ServiceName filter drop-down. granularity auto | 30 second | 1 minute | 5 minute | 10 minute | 15 minute | 30 minute | 1 hour | 12 hour | 1 day | 7 day Bucket size for time-series tiles. auto picks a bucket size based on the selected time range. highlightedTileId string Scrolls to and highlights a specific tile — useful when linking from an alert.

​ Example: Open a dashboard for a time range with one tile highlighted

Useful when linking from an alert notification straight to the tile that fired it.

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/dashboards/64f1c2a1e8b9f3a1b0d2e5c7?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000&highlightedTileId=chart-1

​ Dashboards List — /dashboards/list

Param Format Description tag string Filter the dashboard list by tag.

​ Example: List dashboards tagged infra

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/dashboards/list?tag=infra

​ Chart Explorer — /chart

An ad-hoc, shareable chart builder.

Param Format Description config JSON The full chart configuration (source, select, where, chart type, etc.). Typically generated by “Share” links from within the app rather than hand-written. from , to epoch milliseconds Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.

​ Example: Open a p99 Latency chart configuration for a time range

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/chart?granularity=auto&from=1785759381784&to=1785762981785&config={"name":"","select":[{"aggFn":"quantile","aggCondition":"","aggConditionLanguage":"lucene","valueExpression":"Duration","level":0.99,"alias":"p99"}],"where":"","whereLanguage":"lucene","displayType":"line","alignDateRangeToGranularity":true,"source":"68814eb5d40a9d0449afc1f2","connection":"68814b6fd40a9d0449afbe78","groupBy":"ServiceName"}

See Alerts for details on creating and managing alerts.

Param Format Description search string Free-text filter over alert name/description. tag string Filter by tag. creator string Filter by the name of the alert’s creator.

​ Example: List alerts tagged on-call

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/alerts?tag=on-call

​ Session Replay — /sessions

Session replay browsing and playback. See Session replay for feature details.

Param Format Description sessionSource string Session source ID or name. where string Filter query text over the session list. whereLanguage lucene | sql Which query language where is written in. from , to epoch milliseconds Time range for the session list. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes. sid string Opens a specific session by ID. sfrom , sto epoch milliseconds Time window of the opened session (used with sid ).

​ Example: Browse session replays within a time range

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/sessions?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000

​ Example: Open a specific session replay at its recorded time window

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/sessions?sid=6712abf0e4b0f2a1c3d4e5f6&sfrom=1735689600000&sto=1735690200000

​ Service Map — /service-map

See Service map for feature details.

Param Format Description source string Trace source ID or name. samplingFactor integer Trace sampling divisor ( 1 = 100% of traces, 2 = 50%, 4 = 25%, etc.). from , to epoch milliseconds Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.

​ Example: View the service map over a time range

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/service-map?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000

Per-service HTTP, database, and error dashboards.

Param Format Description tab http | database | errors Which service dashboard sub-tab is shown. Default: http source string Trace source ID. service string Selected service name. where string Filter query text. whereLanguage lucene | sql Which query language where is written in (defaults to sql on this page). filters {"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[] Dashboard filter-bar values. from , to epoch milliseconds Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.

​ Example: View the database dashboard for a service over a time range

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/services?tab=database&service=checkout&from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000

​ Example: View the error dashboard for a service

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/services?tab=errors&service=payments

Param Format Description logSource , metricSource string Log and metric source IDs. When only one is provided, the other defaults to a correlated source. tab e.g. pods , nodes , namespaces Active sub-view. q string Lucene query for the resource list. podName , nodeName , namespaceName string Opens the detail panel for a specific pod, node, or namespace. from , to epoch milliseconds Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.

​ Example: Open the detail panel for a specific pod

<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/kubernetes?tab=pods&podName=checkout-7d9f8b5c-2xk9p

Managed ClickStack only Notebooks are only available in Managed ClickStack deployments. See AI Notebooks for feature details.

​ Example: Open a specific notebook in a given Cloud service