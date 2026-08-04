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ClickStack pages can be opened with deep links using URL query parameters, so you can jump straight into a specific search, dashboard, or panel from an external system (an alert notification, a runbook, a CI job, a chat message, and so on). The examples on this page use <YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>. Replace this with your ClickStack URL — for example http://localhost:8080 for a local Open Source deployment, or https://hyperdx.clickhouse.cloud for Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud.
The examples show query parameters without URL encoding for readability. When constructing links programmatically, URL-encode each query parameter value.
Managed ClickStack Service ID ParameterWhen using Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud, links should include a ?chcServiceId= parameter to identify which ClickHouse Cloud service should be loaded if the authenticated user following the link is authorized to use more than one ClickHouse Cloud service.Example: Open Search against a specific Cloud service
The primary log/trace search view. See Search for details on search syntax. A saved search can also be opened directly at /search/<savedSearchId>.

Example: Search the Logs source for errors in the checkout service in a time range

Example: Jump straight to a trace’s waterfall view

Saved Searches — /search/list

The list of saved searches.

Example: List saved searches tagged production

Dashboards — /dashboards/<dashboardId>

A saved dashboard. Omit <dashboardId> (/dashboards) to open a temporary, unsaved dashboard. See Dashboards for details on building dashboards.

Example: Open a dashboard for a time range with one tile highlighted

Useful when linking from an alert notification straight to the tile that fired it.

Dashboards List — /dashboards/list

Example: List dashboards tagged infra

Chart Explorer — /chart

An ad-hoc, shareable chart builder.

Example: Open a p99 Latency chart configuration for a time range

Alerts — /alerts

See Alerts for details on creating and managing alerts.

Example: List alerts tagged on-call

Session Replay — /sessions

Session replay browsing and playback. See Session replay for feature details.

Example: Browse session replays within a time range

Example: Open a specific session replay at its recorded time window

Service Map — /service-map

See Service map for feature details.

Example: View the service map over a time range

Services — /services

Per-service HTTP, database, and error dashboards.

Example: View the database dashboard for a service over a time range

Example: View the error dashboard for a service

Kubernetes — /kubernetes

Example: Open the detail panel for a specific pod

Notebooks — /notebook/<notebookId>

Managed ClickStack onlyNotebooks are only available in Managed ClickStack deployments. See AI Notebooks for feature details.

Example: Open a specific notebook in a given Cloud service

Last modified on August 4, 2026