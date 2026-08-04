<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>. Replace this with your ClickStack URL — for example
http://localhost:8080 for a local Open Source deployment, or
https://hyperdx.clickhouse.cloud for Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud.
The examples show query parameters without URL encoding for readability. When constructing links programmatically, URL-encode each query parameter value.
Managed ClickStack Service ID ParameterWhen using Managed ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud, links should include a
?chcServiceId= parameter to identify which ClickHouse Cloud service should be loaded if the authenticated user following the link is authorized to use more than one ClickHouse Cloud service.Example: Open Search against a specific Cloud service
https://hyperdx.clickhouse.cloud/search?chcServiceId=abc123
Search —
The primary log/trace search view. See Search for details on search syntax.
/search
A saved search can also be opened directly at
|Param
|Format
|Description
source
|string
|The source to search — accepts either a source ID or a source name (e.g.
Logs). Only Log and Trace sources are supported on this page.
where
|string
|Filter query text, in either Lucene or SQL syntax (see
whereLanguage).
whereLanguage
lucene |
sql
|Which query language
where is written in.
select
|string
|SQL column/expression list to display in the results table.
filters
{"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[]
|Structured facet filters, applied in addition to
where.
orderBy
|string
|SQL sort expression for the results table.
mode
results |
delta |
pattern
|Which analysis mode is active.
delta is available only for trace sources.
isLive
true |
false
|Whether live tail is enabled (default
true).
traceId
|string
|Jumps directly to a trace waterfall view for the given trace ID.
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Absolute time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
/search/<savedSearchId>.
Example: Search the
Logs source for errors in the
checkout service in a time range
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search?source=Logs&from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000&where=level:error&filters=[{"type":"sql","condition":"ServiceName IN ('checkout')"}]
Example: Jump straight to a trace’s waterfall view
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search?source=Traces&traceId=ba7217967eb90d040b7eb39f97ecc5c4
Saved Searches —
The list of saved searches.
/search/list
|Param
|Format
|Description
tag
|string
|Filter the list to saved searches with this tag.
Example: List saved searches tagged
production
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/search/list?tag=production
Dashboards —
A saved dashboard. Omit
/dashboards/<dashboardId>
<dashboardId> (
/dashboards) to open a temporary, unsaved dashboard. See Dashboards for details on building dashboards.
|Param
|Format
|Description
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range applied to all tiles. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
where
|string
|Dashboard-level filter query text, applied across all tiles.
whereLanguage
lucene |
sql
|Which query language
where is written in.
filters
{"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[]
|Structured dashboard filter values, selecting two items in a
ServiceName filter drop-down.
granularity
auto |
30 second |
1 minute |
5 minute |
10 minute |
15 minute |
30 minute |
1 hour |
12 hour |
1 day |
7 day
|Bucket size for time-series tiles.
auto picks a bucket size based on the selected time range.
highlightedTileId
|string
|Scrolls to and highlights a specific tile — useful when linking from an alert.
Example: Open a dashboard for a time range with one tile highlightedUseful when linking from an alert notification straight to the tile that fired it.
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/dashboards/64f1c2a1e8b9f3a1b0d2e5c7?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000&highlightedTileId=chart-1
Dashboards List —
/dashboards/list
|Param
|Format
|Description
tag
|string
|Filter the dashboard list by tag.
Example: List dashboards tagged
infra
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/dashboards/list?tag=infra
Chart Explorer —
An ad-hoc, shareable chart builder.
/chart
|Param
|Format
|Description
config
|JSON
|The full chart configuration (source, select, where, chart type, etc.). Typically generated by “Share” links from within the app rather than hand-written.
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
Example: Open a p99 Latency chart configuration for a time range
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/chart?granularity=auto&from=1785759381784&to=1785762981785&config={"name":"","select":[{"aggFn":"quantile","aggCondition":"","aggConditionLanguage":"lucene","valueExpression":"Duration","level":0.99,"alias":"p99"}],"where":"","whereLanguage":"lucene","displayType":"line","alignDateRangeToGranularity":true,"source":"68814eb5d40a9d0449afc1f2","connection":"68814b6fd40a9d0449afbe78","groupBy":"ServiceName"}
Alerts —
See Alerts for details on creating and managing alerts.
/alerts
|Param
|Format
|Description
search
|string
|Free-text filter over alert name/description.
tag
|string
|Filter by tag.
creator
|string
|Filter by the name of the alert’s creator.
Example: List alerts tagged
on-call
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/alerts?tag=on-call
Session Replay —
Session replay browsing and playback. See Session replay for feature details.
/sessions
|Param
|Format
|Description
sessionSource
|string
|Session source ID or name.
where
|string
|Filter query text over the session list.
whereLanguage
lucene |
sql
|Which query language
where is written in.
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range for the session list. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
sid
|string
|Opens a specific session by ID.
sfrom,
sto
|epoch milliseconds
|Time window of the opened session (used with
sid).
Example: Browse session replays within a time range
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/sessions?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000
Example: Open a specific session replay at its recorded time window
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/sessions?sid=6712abf0e4b0f2a1c3d4e5f6&sfrom=1735689600000&sto=1735690200000
Service Map —
See Service map for feature details.
/service-map
|Param
|Format
|Description
source
|string
|Trace source ID or name.
samplingFactor
|integer
|Trace sampling divisor (
1 = 100% of traces,
2 = 50%,
4 = 25%, etc.).
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
Example: View the service map over a time range
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/service-map?from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000
Services —
Per-service HTTP, database, and error dashboards.
/services
|Param
|Format
|Description
tab
http |
database |
errors
|Which service dashboard sub-tab is shown. Default:
http
source
|string
|Trace source ID.
service
|string
|Selected service name.
where
|string
|Filter query text.
whereLanguage
lucene |
sql
|Which query language
where is written in (defaults to
sql on this page).
filters
{"type":"sql","condition":"<column> IN ('<value1>', '<value2>', ...)"}[]
|Dashboard filter-bar values.
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
Example: View the database dashboard for a service over a time range
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/services?tab=database&service=checkout&from=1735689600000&to=1735693200000
Example: View the error dashboard for a service
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/services?tab=errors&service=payments
Kubernetes —
/kubernetes
|Param
|Format
|Description
logSource,
metricSource
|string
|Log and metric source IDs. When only one is provided, the other defaults to a correlated source.
tab
|e.g.
pods,
nodes,
namespaces
|Active sub-view.
q
|string
|Lucene query for the resource list.
podName,
nodeName,
namespaceName
|string
|Opens the detail panel for a specific pod, node, or namespace.
from,
to
|epoch milliseconds
|Time range. If omitted, defaults to the last 15 minutes.
Example: Open the detail panel for a specific pod
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/kubernetes?tab=pods&podName=checkout-7d9f8b5c-2xk9p
Notebooks —
/notebook/<notebookId>
Managed ClickStack onlyNotebooks are only available in Managed ClickStack deployments. See AI Notebooks for feature details.
Example: Open a specific notebook in a given Cloud service
<YOUR_CLICKSTACK_URL>/notebook/64f1c2a1e8b9f3a1b0d2e5c7?chcServiceId=abc123