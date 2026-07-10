TL;DRMonitor Redis performance metrics in ClickStack using the OTel Redis receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing RedisThis section covers configuring your existing Redis installation to send metrics to ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the Redis receiver. If you would like to test the Redis Metrics integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured demo dataset in the following section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Redis installation (version 3.0 or newer)
- Network access from ClickStack to Redis (default port 6379)
- Redis password if authentication is enabled
1
Verify Redis connection
First, verify you can connect to Redis and that the INFO command works:
If Redis requires authentication:
# Test connection
redis-cli ping
# Expected output: PONG
# Test INFO command (used by metrics collector)
redis-cli INFO server
# Should display Redis server information
Common Redis endpoints:
redis-cli -a <your-password> ping
- Local installation:
localhost:6379
- Docker: Use container name or service name (e.g.,
redis:6379)
- Remote:
<redis-host>:6379
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named
redis-metrics.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
redis-metrics.yaml
receivers:
redis:
endpoint: "localhost:6379"
collection_interval: 10s
# Uncomment if Redis requires authentication
# password: ${env:REDIS_PASSWORD}
# Configure which metrics to collect
metrics:
redis.commands.processed:
enabled: true
redis.clients.connected:
enabled: true
redis.memory.used:
enabled: true
redis.keyspace.hits:
enabled: true
redis.keyspace.misses:
enabled: true
redis.keys.evicted:
enabled: true
redis.keys.expired:
enabled: true
processors:
resource:
attributes:
- key: service.name
value: "redis"
action: upsert
service:
pipelines:
metrics/redis:
receivers: [redis]
processors:
- resource
- memory_limiter
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
- Connects to Redis on
localhost:6379(adjust endpoint for your setup)
- Collects metrics every 10 seconds
- Collects key performance metrics (commands, clients, memory, keyspace stats)
- Sets the required
service.nameresource attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- Routes metrics to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
redis.commands.processed- Commands processed per second
redis.clients.connected- Number of connected clients
redis.clients.blocked- Clients blocked on blocking calls
redis.memory.used- Memory used by Redis in bytes
redis.memory.peak- Peak memory usage
redis.keyspace.hits- Successful key lookups
redis.keyspace.misses- Failed key lookups (for cache hit rate calculation)
redis.keys.expired- Keys expired
redis.keys.evicted- Keys evicted due to memory pressure
redis.connections.received- Total connections received
redis.connections.rejected- Rejected connections
- You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config
- The
memory_limiterand
batchprocessors and
clickhouseexporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
- The
resourceprocessor sets the required
service.nameattribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- For production with authentication, store the password in an environment variable:
${env:REDIS_PASSWORD}
- Adjust
collection_intervalbased on your needs (10s default; lower values increase data volume)
- For multiple Redis instances, customize
service.nameto distinguish them (e.g.,
"redis-cache",
"redis-sessions")
3
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
- Mount the custom config file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Ensure network connectivity between ClickStack and Redis
If using the all-in-one image with
services:
clickstack:
# ... existing configuration ...
environment:
- CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# Optional: If Redis requires authentication
# - REDIS_PASSWORD=your-redis-password
# ... other environment variables ...
volumes:
- ./redis-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
# ... other volumes ...
# If Redis is in the same compose file:
depends_on:
- redis
redis:
image: redis:7-alpine
ports:
- "6379:6379"
# Optional: Enable authentication
# command: redis-server --requirepass your-redis-password
docker run:
Important: If Redis is running in another container, use Docker networking:
docker run --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/redis-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
# Create a network
docker network create monitoring
# Run Redis on the network
docker run -d --name redis --network monitoring redis:7-alpine
# Run ClickStack on the same network (update endpoint to "redis:6379" in config)
docker run --name clickstack \
--network monitoring \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/redis-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing:
- Navigate to the Metrics explorer
- Search for metrics starting with
redis.(e.g.,
redis.commands.processed,
redis.memory.used)
- You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the Redis Metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic Redis Metrics patterns.
1
Download the sample metrics dataset
Download the pre-generated metrics files (24 hours of Redis Metrics with realistic patterns):
The dataset includes realistic patterns:
# Download gauge metrics (memory, fragmentation ratio)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/redis/redis-metrics-gauge.csv
# Download sum metrics (commands, connections, keyspace stats)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/redis/redis-metrics-sum.csv
- Cache warming event (06:00) - Hit rate climbs from 30% to 80%
- Traffic spike (14:30-14:45) - 5x traffic surge with connection pressure
- Memory pressure (20:00) - Key evictions and cache performance degradation
- Daily traffic patterns - Business hours peaks, evening drops, random micro-spikes
2
Start ClickStack
Start a ClickStack instance:
Wait approximately 30 seconds for ClickStack to fully start.
docker run -d --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Load metrics into ClickStack
Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse:
# Load gauge metrics (memory, fragmentation)
cat redis-metrics-gauge.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT CSVWithNames"
# Load sum metrics (commands, connections, keyspace)
cat redis-metrics-sum.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_sum FORMAT CSVWithNames"
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard.Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view all Redis Metrics at once.
The demo dataset time range is 2025-10-20 00:00:00 to 2025-10-21 05:00:00. Make sure your time range in HyperDX matches this window.Look for these interesting patterns:
- 06:00 - Cache warming (low hit rate climbing)
- 14:30-14:45 - Traffic spike (high client connections, some rejections)
- 20:00 - Memory pressure (key evictions begin)
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring Redis with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Redis Metrics.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
redis-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-20 05:00:00 - 2025-10-21 05:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loadingVerify the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted at
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:
View the custom config content to verify it’s readable:
docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
No metrics appearing in HyperDXVerify Redis is accessible from the collector:
Check if the Redis INFO command works:
# From the ClickStack container
docker exec <clickstack-container> redis-cli -h <redis-host> ping
# Expected output: PONG
Verify the effective config includes your Redis receiver:
docker exec <clickstack-container> redis-cli -h <redis-host> INFO stats
# Should display Redis statistics
Check for errors in the collector logs:
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 "redis:"
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i redis
# Look for connection errors or authentication failures
Authentication errorsIf you see authentication errors in the logs:
Update your configuration to use the password:
# Verify Redis requires authentication
redis-cli CONFIG GET requirepass
# Test authentication
redis-cli -a <password> ping
# Ensure password is set in ClickStack environment
docker exec <clickstack-container> printenv REDIS_PASSWORD
receivers:
redis:
endpoint: "redis:6379"
password: ${env:REDIS_PASSWORD}
Network connectivity issuesIf ClickStack can’t reach Redis:
Ensure your Docker Compose file or
# Check if both containers are on the same network
docker network inspect <network-name>
# Test connectivity
docker exec <clickstack-container> ping redis
docker exec <clickstack-container> telnet redis 6379
docker run commands place both containers on the same network.
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (memory usage thresholds, connection limits, cache hit rate drops)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (replication lag, persistence performance)
- Monitor multiple Redis instances by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names