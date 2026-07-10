TL;DRMonitor PostgreSQL performance metrics in ClickStack using the OTel PostgreSQL receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing PostgreSQLThis section covers configuring your existing PostgreSQL installation to send metrics to ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the PostgreSQL receiver. If you would like to test the PostgreSQL metrics integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured demo dataset in the following section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing PostgreSQL installation (version 9.6 or newer)
- Network access from ClickStack to PostgreSQL (default port 5432)
- PostgreSQL monitoring user with appropriate permissions
1
Ensure monitoring user has required permissions
The PostgreSQL receiver requires a user with read access to statistics views. Grant the
pg_monitor role to your monitoring user:
GRANT pg_monitor TO your_monitoring_user;
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable.Create
postgres-metrics.yaml:
receivers:
postgresql:
endpoint: postgres-host:5432
transport: tcp
username: otel_monitor
password: ${env:POSTGRES_PASSWORD}
databases:
- postgres
- your_application_db # Replace with your actual database names
collection_interval: 30s
tls:
insecure: true
processors:
resourcedetection:
detectors: [env, system, docker]
timeout: 5s
batch:
timeout: 10s
send_batch_size: 10000
exporters:
clickhouse:
endpoint: tcp://localhost:9000
database: default
ttl: 96h
service:
pipelines:
metrics/postgres:
receivers: [postgresql]
processors: [resourcedetection, batch]
exporters: [clickhouse]
The
tls: insecure: true setting disables SSL verification for development/testing. For production PostgreSQL with SSL enabled, remove this line or configure proper certificates.
3
Deploy ClickStack with custom configuration
Mount your custom configuration:
docker run -d \
--name clickstack-postgres \
-p 8123:8123 -p 9000:9000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e HYPERDX_API_KEY=your-api-key \
-e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=your-clickhouse-password \
-e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=secure_password_here \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/postgres-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack:latest
4
Verify metrics collection
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing:
- Navigate to the Metrics explorer
- Search for metrics starting with postgresql. (e.g., postgresql.backends, postgresql.commits)
- You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the PostgreSQL metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic PostgreSQL metrics patterns.
Database-level metrics onlyThis demo dataset includes database-level metrics only to keep the sample data lightweight. Table and index metrics are collected automatically when monitoring a real PostgreSQL database.
1
Download the sample metrics dataset
Download the pre-generated metrics files (24 hours of PostgreSQL metrics with realistic patterns):
The dataset includes realistic patterns:
# Download gauge metrics (connections, database size)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/postgres/postgres-metrics-gauge.csv
# Download sum metrics (commits, rollbacks, operations)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/postgres/postgres-metrics-sum.csv
- Morning connection spike (08:00) - Login rush
- Cache performance issue (11:00) - Blocks_read spike
- Application bug (14:00-14:30) - Rollback rate spikes to 15%
- Deadlock incidents (14:15, 16:30) - Rare deadlocks
2
Start ClickStack
Start a ClickStack instance:
Wait approximately 30 seconds for ClickStack to fully start.
docker run -d --name clickstack-postgres-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Load metrics into ClickStack
Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse:
# Load gauge metrics
cat postgres-metrics-gauge.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-postgres-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT CSVWithNames"
# Load sum metrics
cat postgres-metrics-sum.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-postgres-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_sum FORMAT CSVWithNames"
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard.Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view many PostgreSQL metrics at once.
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-10 00:00:00 - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-11-09 00:00:00 - 2025-11-12 00:00:00 to ensure you see the demo metrics regardless of your location. Once you see the metrics, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring PostgreSQL with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for PostgreSQL metrics.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
postgres-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-10 00:00:00 - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loadingVerify the environment variable is set:
Check the custom config file is mounted:
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
No metrics appearing in HyperDXVerify PostgreSQL is accessible:
Check OTel collector logs:
docker exec <clickstack-container> psql -h postgres-host -U otel_monitor -d postgres -c "SELECT 1"
docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i postgres
Authentication errorsVerify password is set correctly:
Test credentials directly:
docker exec <clickstack-container> printenv POSTGRES_PASSWORD
psql -h postgres-host -U otel_monitor -d postgres -c "SELECT version();"
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical thresholds (connection limits, high rollback rates, low cache hit ratios)
- Enable query-level monitoring with
pg_stat_statementsextension
- Monitor multiple PostgreSQL instances by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names