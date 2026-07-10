TL;DRCollect and visualize systemd journal logs in ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector’s journald receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing systemsMonitor your existing Linux system’s journald logs by running the OpenTelemetry Collector with the journald receiver to collect system logs and send them to ClickStack via OTLP. If you want to test this integration first without modifying your existing setup, skip to the demo dataset section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Linux system with systemd (Ubuntu 16.04+, CentOS 7+, Debian 8+)
- Docker or Docker Compose installed on the monitored system
1
Get ClickStack API key
The OpenTelemetry Collector sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
- Set it as an environment variable:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
2
Verify systemd journal is running
Ensure your system is using systemd and has journal logs:
If journal storage is in memory only, enable persistent storage:
# Check systemd version
systemctl --version
# View recent journal entries
journalctl -n 20
# Check journal disk usage
journalctl --disk-usage
sudo mkdir -p /var/log/journal
sudo systemd-tmpfiles --create --prefix /var/log/journal
sudo systemctl restart systemd-journald
3
Create OpenTelemetry Collector configuration
Create a configuration file for the OpenTelemetry Collector:
cat > otel-config.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
journald:
directory: /var/log/journal
priority: info
units:
- sshd
- nginx
- docker
- containerd
- systemd
processors:
batch:
timeout: 10s
send_batch_size: 10000
resource:
attributes:
- key: service.name
value: systemd-logs
action: insert
- key: host.name
from_attribute: _HOSTNAME
action: upsert
attributes:
actions:
- key: unit
from_attribute: _SYSTEMD_UNIT
action: upsert
- key: priority
from_attribute: PRIORITY
action: upsert
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: ${CLICKSTACK_ENDPOINT}
headers:
authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
service:
pipelines:
logs:
receivers: [journald]
processors: [resource, attributes, batch]
exporters: [otlphttp]
EOF
4
Deploy with Docker Compose
This example shows deploying the OTel Collector alongside ClickStack:
The
journald receiver requires the
journalctl binary to read journal files. The official
otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib image doesn’t include
journalctl by default.For containerized deployments, you can either install the collector directly on the host or build a custom image with systemd utilities. See the troubleshooting section for details.
Start the services:
services:
clickstack:
image: clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
ports:
- "8080:8080"
- "4317:4317"
- "4318:4318"
networks:
- monitoring
otel-collector:
image: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:0.115.1
depends_on:
- clickstack
environment:
- CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
- CLICKSTACK_ENDPOINT=http://clickstack:4318
volumes:
- ./otel-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol/config.yaml:ro
- /var/log/journal:/var/log/journal:ro
- /run/log/journal:/run/log/journal:ro
- /etc/machine-id:/etc/machine-id:ro
command: ["--config=/etc/otelcol/config.yaml"]
networks:
- monitoring
networks:
monitoring:
driver: bridge
docker compose up -d
5
Verify logs in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify logs are flowing:
- Navigate to the Search view
- Set source to Logs
- Filter by
service.name:systemd-logs
- You should see structured log entries with fields like
unit,
priority,
MESSAGE,
_HOSTNAME
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the systemd logs integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated systemd logs with realistic patterns.
1
Download the sample dataset
Download the sample log file:
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/systemd/systemd-demo.log
2
Create demo collector configuration
Create a configuration file for the demo:
cat > systemd-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /tmp/systemd-demo/systemd-demo.log
start_at: beginning
operators:
- type: regex_parser
regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\S+) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$'
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout: '%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z'
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "systemd-demo"
service:
pipelines:
logs/systemd-demo:
receivers: [filelog]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
EOF
3
Run ClickStack with demo data
Start ClickStack with the demo logs:
docker run -d --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/systemd-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/systemd-demo.log:/tmp/systemd-demo/systemd-demo.log:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
The demo uses the
filelog receiver with text logs instead of
journald to avoid requiring
journalctl in the container.
4
Verify logs in HyperDX
Once ClickStack is running:
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to
Logs
- Set the time range to 2025-11-14 00:00:00 - 2025-11-17 00:00:00
Timezone displayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-15 00:00:00 - 2025-11-16 00:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo logs regardless of your location.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring systemd logs with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for systemd journal data.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
systemd-logs-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard includes visualizations for:
- Log volume over time
- Top systemd units by log count
- SSH authentication events
- Service failures
- Error rates
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-15 00:00:00 - 2025-11-16 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone).
Troubleshooting
No logs appearing in HyperDXCheck if logs are reaching ClickHouse:
If no results, check the collector logs:
docker exec clickstack clickhouse-client --query "
SELECT COUNT(*) as log_count
FROM otel_logs
WHERE ServiceName = 'systemd-logs'
"
docker logs otel-collector | grep -i "error\|journald" | tail -20
journalctl not found errorIf you see
exec: "journalctl": executable file not found in $PATH:
The
otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib image doesn’t include
journalctl. You can either:
- Install the collector on the host:
wget https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector-releases/releases/download/v0.115.0/otelcol-contrib_0.115.0_linux_amd64.tar.gz
tar -xzf otelcol-contrib_0.115.0_linux_amd64.tar.gz
sudo mv otelcol-contrib /usr/local/bin/
otelcol-contrib --config=otel-config.yaml
- Use the text export approach (like the demo) with the
filelogreceiver reading journald exports
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical system events (service failures, authentication failures, OOM kills)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (SSH security monitoring, service health)
- Filter by specific systemd units to reduce noise and focus on services that matter
Going to productionThis guide uses a separate OpenTelemetry Collector to read systemd logs and send them to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which is the recommended production pattern. For production environments with multiple hosts, consider:
- Deploying the collector as a DaemonSet in Kubernetes
- Running the collector as a systemd service on each host
- Using the OpenTelemetry Operator for automated deployment