Event patterns with ClickStack
Event patterns with ClickStack
Event patterns in ClickStack allow you to quickly make sense of large volumes of logs or traces by automatically clustering similar messages together, so instead of digging through millions of individual events, you only need to review a small number of meaningful groups. This makes it much easier to spot which errors or warnings are new, which are recurring, and which are driving sudden spikes in log volume. Because the patterns are generated dynamically, you don’t need to define regular expressions or maintain parsing rules - ClickStack adapts to your events automatically, regardless of format. Beyond incident response, this high-level view also helps you identify noisy log sources that can be trimmed to reduce cost, discover the different types of logs a service produces, and more quickly answer whether the system is already emitting the signals you care about.
Last modified on July 3, 2026
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