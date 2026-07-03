Managed ClickStack runs entirely within ClickHouse Cloud, providing a fully managed observability backend while preserving the same ClickStack data model and user experience.

In this model, ClickHouse and the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) are hosted, operated, and secured by ClickHouse Cloud. Users are responsible only for running an OpenTelemetry (OTel) collectorto send telemetry data into the managed service.

​ ClickHouse Cloud: the engine

At the heart of Managed ClickStack is ClickHouse Cloud, a serverless version of ClickHouse - a column-oriented database designed for real-time analytics at scale. It powers the ingestion and querying of observability data, enabling:

Sub-second search across terabytes of events

Ingestion of billions of high-cardinality records per day

High compression rates of at least 10x on observability data

Native support for semi-structured JSON data, allowing dynamic schema evolution

A powerful SQL engine with hundreds of built-in analytical functions

ClickHouse Cloud handles observability data as wide events, allowing for deep correlation across logs, metrics, and traces in a single unified structure.

In addition to ClickHouse Open Source, it provides a number of benefits for observability:

Automatic scaling of compute independent of storage

Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage

The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with Warehouses.

Integrated authentication

Automated backups

Security and compliance features

Seamless upgrades

​ OpenTelemetry collector: data ingestion

ClickStack Managed includes a pre-configured OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to ingest telemetry in an open, standardized way. You can send data using the OTLP protocol via:

gRPC (port 4317 )

) HTTP (port 4318 )

The collector exports telemetry to ClickHouse Cloud in efficient batches. It supports optimized table schemas per data source, ensuring scalable performance across all signal types.

This component of the architecture is managed by the user

​ ClickStack UI (HyperDX): the interface

ClickStack UI (HyperDX) is the user interface for ClickStack. It offers:

Natural language and Lucene-style search

Live tailing for real-time debugging

Unified views of logs, metrics, and traces

Session replay for frontend observability

Dashboard creation and alert configuration

SQL query interface for advanced analysis

Designed specifically for ClickHouse, HyperDX combines powerful search with intuitive workflows, enabling you to spot anomalies, investigate issues, and gain insights fast.

In Managed ClickStack, the UI is integrated into the ClickHouse Cloud console authentication system.