Architecture overviewThe following provides an overview of the managed and open source ClickStack architectures.
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
Managed ClickStack runs entirely within ClickHouse Cloud, providing a fully managed observability backend while preserving the same ClickStack data model and user experience.In this model, ClickHouse and the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) are hosted, operated, and secured by ClickHouse Cloud. Users are responsible only for running an OpenTelemetry (OTel) collectorto send telemetry data into the managed service.
ClickHouse Cloud: the engineAt the heart of Managed ClickStack is ClickHouse Cloud, a serverless version of ClickHouse - a column-oriented database designed for real-time analytics at scale. It powers the ingestion and querying of observability data, enabling:
- Sub-second search across terabytes of events
- Ingestion of billions of high-cardinality records per day
- High compression rates of at least 10x on observability data
- Native support for semi-structured JSON data, allowing dynamic schema evolution
- A powerful SQL engine with hundreds of built-in analytical functions
- Automatic scaling of compute independent of storage
- Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage
- The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with Warehouses.
- Integrated authentication
- Automated backups
- Security and compliance features
- Seamless upgrades
OpenTelemetry collector: data ingestionClickStack Managed includes a pre-configured OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to ingest telemetry in an open, standardized way. You can send data using the OTLP protocol via:
- gRPC (port
4317)
- HTTP (port
4318)
ClickStack UI (HyperDX): the interfaceClickStack UI (HyperDX) is the user interface for ClickStack. It offers:
- Natural language and Lucene-style search
- Live tailing for real-time debugging
- Unified views of logs, metrics, and traces
- Session replay for frontend observability
- Dashboard creation and alert configuration
- SQL query interface for advanced analysis