Try OTel FYI - OTel collector documentation made simple OTel FYI offers clear, concise OpenTelemetry collector documentation covering receivers, processors, exporters, and pipelines. A great companion resource for configuring your ClickStack OTel collector.

This page includes details on configuring the official ClickStack OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector.

​ Collector roles

OpenTelemetry collectors can be deployed in two principal roles:

Agent - Agent instances collect data at the edge e.g. on servers or on Kubernetes nodes, or receive events directly from applications - instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK. In the latter case, the agent instance runs with the application or on the same host as the application (such as a sidecar or a DaemonSet). Agents can either send their data directly to ClickHouse or to a gateway instance. In the former case, this is referred to as - Agent instances collect data at the edge e.g. on servers or on Kubernetes nodes, or receive events directly from applications - instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK. In the latter case, the agent instance runs with the application or on the same host as the application (such as a sidecar or a DaemonSet). Agents can either send their data directly to ClickHouse or to a gateway instance. In the former case, this is referred to as Agent deployment pattern

Gateway - Gateway instances provide a standalone service (for example, a deployment in Kubernetes), typically per cluster, per data center, or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors as agents) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically, a set of gateway instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them. If all agents and applications send their signals to this single endpoint, it is often referred to as a - Gateway instances provide a standalone service (for example, a deployment in Kubernetes), typically per cluster, per data center, or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors as agents) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically, a set of gateway instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them. If all agents and applications send their signals to this single endpoint, it is often referred to as a Gateway deployment pattern

Important: The collector, including in default distributions of ClickStack, assumes the gateway role described below, receiving data from agents or SDKs.

Users deploying OTel collectors in the agent role will typically use the default contrib distribution of the collector and not the ClickStack version but are free to use other OTLP compatible technologies such as Fluentd and Vector

​ Deploying the collector

​ Securing the collector

Managed ClickStack

Open Source ClickStack By default, the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector isn’t secured when deployed outside of the Open Source distributions and doesn’t require authentication on its OTLP ports. To secure ingestion, specify an authentication token when deploying the collector using the OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable. How this is set depends on your deployment method: Helm

Docker Add OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN to extraEnvs in your values.yaml , then upgrade the release: # values.yaml extraEnvs : - name : OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN value : "a_very_secure_string" - name : CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT value : "<HTTPS_ENDPOINT>" - name : CLICKHOUSE_USER value : "<CLICKHOUSE_USER>" - name : CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD value : "<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>" helm upgrade clickstack-otel-collector open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f values.yaml For production deployments, we recommend storing OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD in a Kubernetes secret and referencing them via extraEnvsFrom . export CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT =< HTTPS_ENDPOINT > export CLICKHOUSE_USER =< CLICKHOUSE_USER > export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD =< CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD > export OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN = "a_very_secure_string" docker run \ -e OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN= ${ OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN } \ -e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT= ${ CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT } \ -e CLICKHOUSE_USER= ${ CLICKHOUSE_USER } \ -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD= ${ CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD } \ -p 4317:4317 \ -p 4318:4318 \ clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector:latest We additionally recommend: Configuring the collector to communicate with ClickHouse over HTTPS.

Create a dedicated user for ingestion with limited permissions - see below.

Enabling TLS for the OTLP endpoint, ensuring encrypted communication between SDKs/agents and the collector. This can be configured via custom collector configuration. ​ Creating an ingestion user We recommend creating a dedicated database and user for the OTel collector for ingestion into Managed ClickStack. This should have the ability to create and insert into the tables created and used by ClickStack CREATE DATABASE otel ; CREATE USER hyperdx_ingest IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'ClickH0u3eRocks123!' ; GRANT SELECT , INSERT , CREATE DATABASE , CREATE TABLE , CREATE VIEW ON otel. * TO hyperdx_ingest; otel . This can be controlled through the environment variable HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE . Pass this to the the collector This assumes the collector has been configured to use the database. This can be controlled through the environment variable. Pass this to the the collector similar to other environment variables The ClickStack distribution of the OpenTelemetry collector includes built-in support for OpAMP (Open Agent Management Protocol), which it uses to securely configure and manage the OTLP endpoint. On startup, you must provide an OPAMP_SERVER_URL environment variable — this should point to the HyperDX app, which hosts the OpAMP API at /v1/opamp . This integration ensures that the OTLP endpoint is secured using an auto-generated ingestion API key, created when the HyperDX app is deployed. All telemetry data sent to the collector must include this API key for authentication. You can find the key in the HyperDX app under Team Settings → API Keys . To further secure your deployment, we recommend: Configuring the collector to communicate with ClickHouse over HTTPS.

Create a dedicated user for ingestion with limited permissions - see below.

Enabling TLS for the OTLP endpoint, ensuring encrypted communication between SDKs/agents and the collector. This can be configured via custom collector configuration. ​ Creating an ingestion user We recommend creating a dedicated database and user for the OTel collector for ingestion into ClickHouse. This should have the ability to create and insert into the tables created and used by ClickStack CREATE DATABASE otel ; CREATE USER hyperdx_ingest IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'ClickH0u3eRocks123!' ; GRANT SELECT , INSERT , CREATE DATABASE , CREATE TABLE , CREATE VIEW ON otel. * TO hyperdx_ingest; otel . This can be controlled through the environment variable HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE . Pass this to the image hosting the collector This assumes the collector has been configured to use the database. This can be controlled through the environment variable. Pass this to the image hosting the collector similar to other environment variables

​ Processing - filtering, transforming, and enriching

Users will invariably want to filter, transform, and enrich event messages during ingestion. Since the configuration for the ClickStack connector can’t be modified, we recommend users who need further event filtering and processing either:

Deploy their own version of the OTel collector performing filtering and processing, sending events to the ClickStack collector via OTLP for ingestion into ClickHouse.

Deploy their own version of the OTel collector and send events directly to ClickHouse using the ClickHouse exporter.

If processing is done using the OTel collector, we recommend doing transformations at gateway instances and minimizing any work done at agent instances. This will ensure the resources required by agents at the edge, running on servers, are as minimal as possible. Typically, we see users only performing filtering (to minimize unnecessary network usage), timestamp setting (via operators), and enrichment, which requires context in agents. For example, if gateway instances reside in a different Kubernetes cluster, k8s enrichment will need to occur in the agent.

OpenTelemetry supports the following processing and filtering features you can leverage:

We recommend users avoid doing excessive event processing using operators or transform processors . These can incur considerable memory and CPU overhead, especially JSON parsing. It is possible to do all processing in ClickHouse at insert time with materialized views and columns with some exceptions - specifically, context-aware enrichment e.g. adding of k8s metadata. For more details, see Extracting structure with SQL

The following configuration shows collection of this unstructured log file . This configuration could be used by a collector in the agent role sending data to the ClickStack gateway.

Note the use of operators to extract structure from the log lines ( regex_parser ) and filter events, along with a processor to batch events and limit memory usage.

file=code_snippets/ClickStack/config-unstructured-logs-with-processor.yaml receivers : filelog : include : - /opt/data/logs/access-unstructured.log start_at : beginning operators : - type : regex_parser regex : '^(?P<ip>[\d.]+)\s+-\s+-\s+\[(?P<timestamp>[^\]]+)\]\s+"(?P<method>[A-Z]+)\s+(?P<url>[^\s]+)\s+HTTP/[^\s]+"\s+(?P<status>\d+)\s+(?P<size>\d+)\s+"(?P<referrer>[^"]*)"\s+"(?P<user_agent>[^"]*)"' timestamp : parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout : '%d/%b/%Y:%H:%M:%S %z' #22/Jan/2019:03:56:14 +0330 processors : batch : timeout : 1s send_batch_size : 10000 memory_limiter : check_interval : 1s limit_mib : 2048 spike_limit_mib : 256 exporters : # HTTP setup otlphttp/hdx : endpoint : 'http://localhost:4318' headers : authorization : <YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY> compression : gzip # gRPC setup (alternative) otlp/hdx : endpoint : 'localhost:4317' headers : authorization : <YOUR_API_INGESTION_KEY> compression : gzip service : telemetry : metrics : address : 0.0.0.0:9888 # Modified as 2 collectors running on same host pipelines : logs : receivers : [ filelog ] processors : [ batch ] exporters : [ otlphttp/hdx ]

Note the need to include an authorization header containing your ingestion API key in any OTLP communication.

For more advanced configuration, we suggest the OpenTelemetry collector documentation

​ Optimizing inserts

In order to achieve high insert performance while obtaining strong consistency guarantees, you should adhere to simple rules when inserting Observability data into ClickHouse via the ClickStack collector. With the correct configuration of the OTel collector, the following rules should be straightforward to follow. This also avoids common issues users encounter when using ClickHouse for the first time.

By default, each insert sent to ClickHouse causes ClickHouse to immediately create a part of storage containing the data from the insert together with other metadata that needs to be stored. Therefore sending a smaller amount of inserts that each contain more data, compared to sending a larger amount of inserts that each contain less data, will reduce the number of writes required. We recommend inserting data in fairly large batches of at least 1,000 rows at a time. Further details here

By default, inserts into ClickHouse are synchronous and idempotent if identical. For tables of the merge tree engine family, ClickHouse will, by default, automatically deduplicate inserts . This means inserts are tolerant in cases like the following:

(1) If the node receiving the data has issues, the insert query will time out (or get a more specific error) and not receive an acknowledgment.

(2) If the data got written by the node, but the acknowledgement can’t be returned to the sender of the query because of network interruptions, the sender will either get a timeout or a network error.

From the collector’s perspective, (1) and (2) can be hard to distinguish. However, in both cases, the unacknowledged insert can just be retried immediately. As long as the retried insert query contains the same data in the same order, ClickHouse will automatically ignore the retried insert if the original (unacknowledged) insert succeeded.

timeout is reached, ensuring the end-to-end latency of the pipeline remains low and batches are of a consistent size. For this reason, the ClickStack distribution of the OTel collector uses the batch processor . This ensures inserts are sent as consistent batches of rows satisfying the above requirements. If a collector is expected to have high throughput (events per second), and at least 10,000 events can be sent in each insert, this is usually the only batching required in the pipeline. Values up to 100,000 can be used if memory allows. In this case the collector will flush batches before the batch processor’sis reached, ensuring the end-to-end latency of the pipeline remains low and batches are of a consistent size.

​ Use asynchronous inserts

timeout of the batch processor expires. This can cause problems and is when asynchronous inserts are required. This issue is rare if you’re sending data to the ClickStack collector acting as a Gateway - by acting as aggregators, they alleviate this problem - see Typically, users are forced to send smaller batches when the throughput of a collector is low, and yet they still expect data to reach ClickHouse within a minimum end-to-end latency. In this case, small batches are sent when theof the batch processor expires. This can cause problems and is when asynchronous inserts are required. This issue is rare if you’re sending data to the ClickStack collector acting as a Gateway - by acting as aggregators, they alleviate this problem - see Collector roles

If large batches can’t be guaranteed, you can delegate batching to ClickHouse using Asynchronous Inserts . With asynchronous inserts, data is inserted into a buffer first and then written to the database storage later or asynchronously respectively.

With asynchronous inserts enabled , when ClickHouse ① receives an insert query, the query’s data is ② immediately written into an in-memory buffer first. When ③ the next buffer flush takes place, the buffer’s data is sorted and written as a part to the database storage. Note, that the data isn’t searchable by queries before being flushed to the database storage; the buffer flush is configurable

async_insert=1 to the connection string. We recommend users use wait_for_async_insert=1 (the default) to get delivery guarantees - see To enable asynchronous inserts for the collector, addto the connection string. We recommend users use(the default) to get delivery guarantees - see here for further details.

async_insert_stale_timeout_ms is set to a non-zero value, the data is inserted after async_insert_stale_timeout_ms milliseconds since the last query. You can tune these settings to control the end-to-end latency of their pipeline. Further settings that can be used to tune buffer flushing are documented Data from an async insert is inserted once the ClickHouse buffer is flushed. This occurs either after the async_insert_max_data_size is exceeded or after async_insert_busy_timeout_ms milliseconds since the first INSERT query. If theis set to a non-zero value, the data is inserted aftersince the last query. You can tune these settings to control the end-to-end latency of their pipeline. Further settings that can be used to tune buffer flushing are documented here . Generally, defaults are appropriate.

Consider Adaptive Asynchronous Inserts In cases where a low number of agents are in use, with low throughput but strict end-to-end latency requirements, adaptive asynchronous inserts may be useful. Generally, these aren’t applicable to high throughput Observability use cases, as seen with ClickHouse.

Finally, the previous deduplication behavior associated with synchronous inserts into ClickHouse isn’t enabled by default when using asynchronous inserts. If required, see the setting async_insert_deduplicate

Full details on configuring this feature can be found on this docs page , or with a deep dive blog post

The ClickStack OTel collector acts a Gateway instance - see Collector roles . These provide a standalone service, typically per data center or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors in the agent role) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically a set of collector instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them.

The objective of this architecture is to offload computationally intensive processing from the agents, thereby minimizing their resource usage. These ClickStack gateways can perform transformation tasks that would otherwise need to be done by agents. Furthermore, by aggregating events from many agents, the gateways can ensure large batches are sent to ClickHouse - allowing efficient insertion. These gateway collectors can easily be scaled as more agents and SDK sources are added and event throughput increases.

​ Adding Kafka

Readers may notice the above architectures don’t use Kafka as a message queue.

Using a Kafka queue as a message buffer is a popular design pattern seen in logging architectures and was popularized by the ELK stack. It provides a few benefits: principally, it helps provide stronger message delivery guarantees and helps deal with backpressure. Messages are sent from collection agents to Kafka and written to disk. In theory, a clustered Kafka instance should provide a high throughput message buffer since it incurs less computational overhead to write data linearly to disk than parse and process a message. In Elastic, for example, tokenization and indexing incurs significant overhead. By moving data away from the agents, you also incur less risk of losing messages as a result of log rotation at the source. Finally, it offers some message reply and cross-region replication capabilities, which might be attractive for some use cases.

However, ClickHouse can handle inserting data very quickly - millions of rows per second on moderate hardware. Backpressure from ClickHouse is rare. Often, leveraging a Kafka queue means more architectural complexity and cost. If you can embrace the principle that logs don’t need the same delivery guarantees as bank transactions and other mission-critical data, we recommend avoiding the complexity of Kafka.

However, if you require high delivery guarantees or the ability to replay data (potentially to multiple sources), Kafka can be a useful architectural addition.

In this case, OTel agents can be configured to send data to Kafka via the Kafka exporter . Gateway instances, in turn, consume messages using the Kafka receiver . We recommend the Confluent and OTel documentation for further details.

OTel collector configuration The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector distribution can be configured with Kafka using custom collector configuration

​ Estimating resources

Resource requirements for the OTel collector will depend on the event throughput, the size of messages and amount of processing performed. The OpenTelemetry project maintains benchmarks users can use to estimate resource requirements.

In our experience , a ClickStack gateway instance with 3 cores and 12GB of RAM can handle around 60k events per second. This assumes a minimal processing pipeline responsible for renaming fields and no regular expressions.

For agent instances responsible for shipping events to a gateway, and only setting the timestamp on the event, we recommend users size based on the anticipated logs per second. The following represent approximate numbers you can use as a starting point:

Logging rate Resources to collector agent 1k/second 0.2CPU, 0.2GiB 5k/second 0.5 CPU, 0.5GiB 10k/second 1 CPU, 1GiB

​ Schema choice: Map vs JSON

The ClickStack collector creates tables that store attributes as Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. A JSON -typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set.