Collector rolesOpenTelemetry collectors can be deployed in two principal roles:
- Agent - Agent instances collect data at the edge e.g. on servers or on Kubernetes nodes, or receive events directly from applications - instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK. In the latter case, the agent instance runs with the application or on the same host as the application (such as a sidecar or a DaemonSet). Agents can either send their data directly to ClickHouse or to a gateway instance. In the former case, this is referred to as Agent deployment pattern.
- Gateway - Gateway instances provide a standalone service (for example, a deployment in Kubernetes), typically per cluster, per data center, or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors as agents) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically, a set of gateway instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them. If all agents and applications send their signals to this single endpoint, it is often referred to as a Gateway deployment pattern.
Deploying the collector
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
We recommend using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for the gateway role when sending to Managed ClickStack, where possible. If you choose to bring your own, ensure it includes the ClickHouse exporter.The collector can be deployed either via Helm (recommended for Kubernetes) or via Docker. The official ClickStack Helm chart embeds the upstream OpenTelemetry collector Helm chart as a subchart with the ClickStack distribution image preconfigured—see the ClickStack Helm deployment guide if you want to install the full stack including HyperDX. For a standalone collector deployment, the upstream chart can be used directly with the ClickStack image, as shown below.
The target ClickHouse instance is configured via the environment variables
- Helm
- Docker
Add the upstream OpenTelemetry Helm repository:
Create a
helm repo add open-telemetry https://open-telemetry.github.io/opentelemetry-helm-charts
helm repo update
values.yaml configuring the ClickStack image and Managed ClickStack credentials:
Install the chart:
# values.yaml
mode: deployment
image:
repository: docker.clickhouse.com/clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector
tag: "2.19.0"
ports:
otlp:
enabled: true
otlp-http:
enabled: true
extraEnvs:
- name: CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT
value: "https://your-instance.clickhouse.cloud:8443"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_USER
value: "default"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
value: "<password>"
For production deployments, we recommend storing
helm install clickstack-otel-collector open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f values.yaml
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD in a Kubernetes secret and referencing it via
extraEnvsFrom instead of inlining the value.
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT,
CLICKHOUSE_USER, and
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD. The
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the full ClickHouse Cloud HTTP endpoint, including the protocol and port—for example,
https://99rr6dm6v3.us-central1.gcp.clickhouse.cloud:8443.For details on retrieving your Managed ClickStack credentials, see here.
Production userYou should use a user with the appropriate credentials in production.
Modifying configuration
Configuring Managed ClickStack instanceThe OpenTelemetry collector can be configured to use a Managed ClickStack instance via the environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT,
CLICKHOUSE_USER and
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD. How these are set depends on your deployment method:
- Helm
- Docker
Override the relevant entries under
extraEnvs in your
values.yaml, then upgrade the release:
# values.yaml
extraEnvs:
- name: CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT
value: "<HTTPS_ENDPOINT>"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_USER
value: "<CLICKHOUSE_USER>"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
value: "<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>"
helm upgrade clickstack-otel-collector open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f values.yaml
Extending the collector configurationThe ClickStack distribution of the OTel collector supports extending the base configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable.To add custom receivers, processors, or pipelines:
- Create a custom configuration file with your additional configuration
- Mount the file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
Deploy with the standalone collector:
receivers:
# Collect logs from local files
filelog:
include:
- /var/log/**/*.log
- /var/log/syslog
- /var/log/messages
start_at: beginning
# Collect host system metrics
hostmetrics:
collection_interval: 30s
scrapers:
cpu:
metrics:
system.cpu.utilization:
enabled: true
memory:
metrics:
system.memory.utilization:
enabled: true
disk:
network:
filesystem:
metrics:
system.filesystem.utilization:
enabled: true
service:
pipelines:
# Logs pipeline
logs/host:
receivers: [filelog]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
# Metrics pipeline
metrics/hostmetrics:
receivers: [hostmetrics]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
docker run -d \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
# -e OPAMP_SERVER_URL=${OPAMP_SERVER_URL} \
-e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=${CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT} \
-e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default \
-e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} \
-v "$(pwd)/custom-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector:latest
For more complex configurations, refer to the default ClickStack collector configuration and the ClickHouse exporter documentation.
You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config. The base processors (
memory_limiter,
batch) and exporters (
clickhouse) are already defined—reference them by name. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration and can’t override existing components.
Configuration structureFor details on configuring OTel collectors, including
receivers,
operators, and
processors, we recommend the official OpenTelemetry collector documentation.
Docker ComposeWith Docker Compose, modify the collector configuration using the same environment variables as above:
otel-collector:
image: hyperdx/hyperdx-otel-collector
environment:
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT: 'https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse-staging.com:8443'
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL: ${HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL}
CLICKHOUSE_USER: 'default'
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: 'password'
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE: '/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml'
ports:
- '13133:13133' # health_check extension
- '24225:24225' # fluentd receiver
- '4317:4317' # OTLP gRPC receiver
- '4318:4318' # OTLP http receiver
- '8888:8888' # metrics extension
volumes:
- ./custom-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
restart: always
networks:
- internal
Securing the collector
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
By default, the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector isn’t secured when deployed outside of the Open Source distributions and doesn’t require authentication on its OTLP ports.To secure ingestion, specify an authentication token when deploying the collector using the
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable. How this is set depends on your deployment method:
We additionally recommend:
- Helm
- Docker
Add
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN to
extraEnvs in your
values.yaml, then upgrade the release:
# values.yaml
extraEnvs:
- name: OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN
value: "a_very_secure_string"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT
value: "<HTTPS_ENDPOINT>"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_USER
value: "<CLICKHOUSE_USER>"
- name: CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
value: "<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>"
For production deployments, we recommend storing
helm upgrade clickstack-otel-collector open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f values.yaml
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN and
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD in a Kubernetes secret and referencing them via
extraEnvsFrom.
- Configuring the collector to communicate with ClickHouse over HTTPS.
- Create a dedicated user for ingestion with limited permissions - see below.
- Enabling TLS for the OTLP endpoint, ensuring encrypted communication between SDKs/agents and the collector. This can be configured via custom collector configuration.
Creating an ingestion userWe recommend creating a dedicated database and user for the OTel collector for ingestion into Managed ClickStack. This should have the ability to create and insert into the tables created and used by ClickStack.
This assumes the collector has been configured to use the database
CREATE DATABASE otel;
CREATE USER hyperdx_ingest IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'ClickH0u3eRocks123!';
GRANT SELECT, INSERT, CREATE DATABASE, CREATE TABLE, CREATE VIEW ON otel.* TO hyperdx_ingest;
otel. This can be controlled through the environment variable
HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE. Pass this to the the collector similar to other environment variables.
Processing - filtering, transforming, and enrichingUsers will invariably want to filter, transform, and enrich event messages during ingestion. Since the configuration for the ClickStack connector can’t be modified, we recommend users who need further event filtering and processing either:
- Deploy their own version of the OTel collector performing filtering and processing, sending events to the ClickStack collector via OTLP for ingestion into ClickHouse.
- Deploy their own version of the OTel collector and send events directly to ClickHouse using the ClickHouse exporter.
-
Processors - Processors take the data collected by receivers and modify or transform it before sending it to the exporters. Processors are applied in the order as configured in the
processorssection of the collector configuration. These are optional, but the minimal set is typically recommended. When using an OTel collector with ClickHouse, we recommend limiting processors to:
- A memory_limiter is used to prevent out of memory situations on the collector. See Estimating Resources for recommendations.
- Any processor that does enrichment based on context. For example, the Kubernetes Attributes Processor allows the automatic setting of spans, metrics, and logs resource attributes with k8s metadata e.g. enriching events with their source pod id.
- Tail or head sampling if required for traces.
- Basic filtering - Dropping events that aren’t required if this can’t be done via operator (see below).
- Batching - essential when working with ClickHouse to ensure data is sent in batches. See “Optimizing inserts”.
- Operators - Operators provide the most basic unit of processing available at the receiver. Basic parsing is supported, allowing fields such as the Severity and Timestamp to be set. JSON and regex parsing are supported here along with event filtering and basic transformations. We recommend performing event filtering here.
ExampleThe following configuration shows collection of this unstructured log file. This configuration could be used by a collector in the agent role sending data to the ClickStack gateway. Note the use of operators to extract structure from the log lines (
regex_parser) and filter events, along with a processor to batch events and limit memory usage.
Note the need to include an authorization header containing your ingestion API key in any OTLP communication. For more advanced configuration, we suggest the OpenTelemetry collector documentation.
file=code_snippets/ClickStack/config-unstructured-logs-with-processor.yaml
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /opt/data/logs/access-unstructured.log
start_at: beginning
operators:
- type: regex_parser
regex: '^(?P<ip>[\d.]+)\s+-\s+-\s+\[(?P<timestamp>[^\]]+)\]\s+"(?P<method>[A-Z]+)\s+(?P<url>[^\s]+)\s+HTTP/[^\s]+"\s+(?P<status>\d+)\s+(?P<size>\d+)\s+"(?P<referrer>[^"]*)"\s+"(?P<user_agent>[^"]*)"'
timestamp:
parse_from: attributes.timestamp
layout: '%d/%b/%Y:%H:%M:%S %z'
#22/Jan/2019:03:56:14 +0330
processors:
batch:
timeout: 1s
send_batch_size: 10000
memory_limiter:
check_interval: 1s
limit_mib: 2048
spike_limit_mib: 256
exporters:
# HTTP setup
otlphttp/hdx:
endpoint: 'http://localhost:4318'
headers:
authorization: <YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>
compression: gzip
# gRPC setup (alternative)
otlp/hdx:
endpoint: 'localhost:4317'
headers:
authorization: <YOUR_API_INGESTION_KEY>
compression: gzip
service:
telemetry:
metrics:
address: 0.0.0.0:9888 # Modified as 2 collectors running on same host
pipelines:
logs:
receivers: [filelog]
processors: [batch]
exporters: [otlphttp/hdx]
Optimizing insertsIn order to achieve high insert performance while obtaining strong consistency guarantees, you should adhere to simple rules when inserting Observability data into ClickHouse via the ClickStack collector. With the correct configuration of the OTel collector, the following rules should be straightforward to follow. This also avoids common issues users encounter when using ClickHouse for the first time.
BatchingBy default, each insert sent to ClickHouse causes ClickHouse to immediately create a part of storage containing the data from the insert together with other metadata that needs to be stored. Therefore sending a smaller amount of inserts that each contain more data, compared to sending a larger amount of inserts that each contain less data, will reduce the number of writes required. We recommend inserting data in fairly large batches of at least 1,000 rows at a time. Further details here. By default, inserts into ClickHouse are synchronous and idempotent if identical. For tables of the merge tree engine family, ClickHouse will, by default, automatically deduplicate inserts. This means inserts are tolerant in cases like the following:
- (1) If the node receiving the data has issues, the insert query will time out (or get a more specific error) and not receive an acknowledgment.
- (2) If the data got written by the node, but the acknowledgement can’t be returned to the sender of the query because of network interruptions, the sender will either get a timeout or a network error.
timeout is reached, ensuring the end-to-end latency of the pipeline remains low and batches are of a consistent size.
Use asynchronous insertsTypically, users are forced to send smaller batches when the throughput of a collector is low, and yet they still expect data to reach ClickHouse within a minimum end-to-end latency. In this case, small batches are sent when the
timeout of the batch processor expires. This can cause problems and is when asynchronous inserts are required. This issue is rare if you’re sending data to the ClickStack collector acting as a Gateway - by acting as aggregators, they alleviate this problem - see Collector roles.
If large batches can’t be guaranteed, you can delegate batching to ClickHouse using Asynchronous Inserts. With asynchronous inserts, data is inserted into a buffer first and then written to the database storage later or asynchronously respectively.
With asynchronous inserts enabled, when ClickHouse ① receives an insert query, the query’s data is ② immediately written into an in-memory buffer first. When ③ the next buffer flush takes place, the buffer’s data is sorted and written as a part to the database storage. Note, that the data isn’t searchable by queries before being flushed to the database storage; the buffer flush is configurable.
To enable asynchronous inserts for the collector, add
async_insert=1 to the connection string. We recommend users use
wait_for_async_insert=1 (the default) to get delivery guarantees - see here for further details.
Data from an async insert is inserted once the ClickHouse buffer is flushed. This occurs either after the
async_insert_max_data_size is exceeded or after
async_insert_busy_timeout_ms milliseconds since the first INSERT query. If the
async_insert_stale_timeout_ms is set to a non-zero value, the data is inserted after
async_insert_stale_timeout_ms milliseconds since the last query. You can tune these settings to control the end-to-end latency of their pipeline. Further settings that can be used to tune buffer flushing are documented here. Generally, defaults are appropriate.
Finally, the previous deduplication behavior associated with synchronous inserts into ClickHouse isn’t enabled by default when using asynchronous inserts. If required, see the setting
Consider Adaptive Asynchronous InsertsIn cases where a low number of agents are in use, with low throughput but strict end-to-end latency requirements, adaptive asynchronous inserts may be useful. Generally, these aren’t applicable to high throughput Observability use cases, as seen with ClickHouse.
async_insert_deduplicate.
Full details on configuring this feature can be found on this docs page, or with a deep dive blog post.
ScalingThe ClickStack OTel collector acts a Gateway instance - see Collector roles. These provide a standalone service, typically per data center or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors in the agent role) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically a set of collector instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them. The objective of this architecture is to offload computationally intensive processing from the agents, thereby minimizing their resource usage. These ClickStack gateways can perform transformation tasks that would otherwise need to be done by agents. Furthermore, by aggregating events from many agents, the gateways can ensure large batches are sent to ClickHouse - allowing efficient insertion. These gateway collectors can easily be scaled as more agents and SDK sources are added and event throughput increases.
Adding KafkaReaders may notice the above architectures don’t use Kafka as a message queue. Using a Kafka queue as a message buffer is a popular design pattern seen in logging architectures and was popularized by the ELK stack. It provides a few benefits: principally, it helps provide stronger message delivery guarantees and helps deal with backpressure. Messages are sent from collection agents to Kafka and written to disk. In theory, a clustered Kafka instance should provide a high throughput message buffer since it incurs less computational overhead to write data linearly to disk than parse and process a message. In Elastic, for example, tokenization and indexing incurs significant overhead. By moving data away from the agents, you also incur less risk of losing messages as a result of log rotation at the source. Finally, it offers some message reply and cross-region replication capabilities, which might be attractive for some use cases. However, ClickHouse can handle inserting data very quickly - millions of rows per second on moderate hardware. Backpressure from ClickHouse is rare. Often, leveraging a Kafka queue means more architectural complexity and cost. If you can embrace the principle that logs don’t need the same delivery guarantees as bank transactions and other mission-critical data, we recommend avoiding the complexity of Kafka. However, if you require high delivery guarantees or the ability to replay data (potentially to multiple sources), Kafka can be a useful architectural addition. In this case, OTel agents can be configured to send data to Kafka via the Kafka exporter. Gateway instances, in turn, consume messages using the Kafka receiver. We recommend the Confluent and OTel documentation for further details.
OTel collector configurationThe ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector distribution can be configured with Kafka using custom collector configuration.
Estimating resourcesResource requirements for the OTel collector will depend on the event throughput, the size of messages and amount of processing performed. The OpenTelemetry project maintains benchmarks users can use to estimate resource requirements. In our experience, a ClickStack gateway instance with 3 cores and 12GB of RAM can handle around 60k events per second. This assumes a minimal processing pipeline responsible for renaming fields and no regular expressions. For agent instances responsible for shipping events to a gateway, and only setting the timestamp on the event, we recommend users size based on the anticipated logs per second. The following represent approximate numbers you can use as a starting point:
|Logging rate
|Resources to collector agent
|1k/second
|0.2CPU, 0.2GiB
|5k/second
|0.5 CPU, 0.5GiB
|10k/second
|1 CPU, 1GiB
Schema choice: Map vs JSONThe ClickStack collector creates tables that store attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set.
For the full comparison, when each is appropriate, the env vars required to enable the JSON-typed schema, and the migration walkthrough, see Map vs JSON type.