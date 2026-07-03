ClickStack supports custom dropdown filters on dashboards, populated by data queried from ClickHouse. These filters allow you to dynamically scope all tiles on a dashboard to a specific value (e.g., a service name, environment, or host).

ClickStack does not currently support reusable dashboard variables in the style of Grafana template variables. Because ClickStack works exclusively with ClickHouse as its data source, drill-down and filtering capabilities can be provided natively without requiring a variable abstraction layer.