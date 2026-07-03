Sending OpenTelemetry data
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
Installing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collectorTo send data to Managed ClickStack, an OTel collector should be deployed in a gateway role. OTel compatible instrumentation will send events to this collector via OTLP over HTTP or gRPC.
For further details see “Deploying the collector”.
We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collectorThis allows you to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the ClickStack UI (HyperDX). Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.
Sending data to the collectorTo send data to Managed ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:
- HTTP (OTLP):
http://localhost:4318
- gRPC (OTLP):
localhost:4317
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application:
If deploying a contrib distribution of the OTel collector in the agent role, can use the OTLP exporter to send to the ClickStack collector. An example agent config consuming this structured log file, is shown below.
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318
# clickhouse-agent-config.yaml
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /opt/data/logs/access-structured.log
start_at: beginning
operators:
- type: json_parser
timestamp:
parse_from: attributes.time_local
layout: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
exporters:
# HTTP setup
otlphttp/hdx:
endpoint: 'http://localhost:4318'
compression: gzip
# gRPC setup (alternative)
otlp/hdx:
endpoint: 'localhost:4317'
compression: gzip
processors:
batch:
timeout: 5s
send_batch_size: 10000
service:
telemetry:
metrics:
address: 0.0.0.0:9888 # Modified as 2 collectors running on same host
pipelines:
logs:
receivers: [filelog]
processors: [batch]
exporters: [otlphttp/hdx]