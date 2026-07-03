# Modified as 2 collectors running on same host

address : 0.0.0.0:9888 # Modified as 2 collectors running on same host

To send data to Managed ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:

This allows you to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the ClickStack UI (HyperDX). Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.

We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector

We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector This allows you to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the ClickStack UI (HyperDX). Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.

The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is included in most ClickStack distributions, including:

​ Installing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector

The ClickStack OTel collector can also be deployed standalone, independent of other components of the stack.

If you’re using the HyperDX-only distribution, you’re responsible for delivering data into ClickHouse yourself. This can be done by:

Running your own OpenTelemetry collector and pointing it at ClickHouse - see below.

Sending directly to ClickHouse using alternative tooling, such as Vector, Fluentd etc, or even the default OTel contrib collector distribution.

We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector This allows you to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the HyperDX UI. Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.

​ Sending data to the collector

To send data to ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:

HTTP (OTLP): http://localhost:4318

gRPC (OTLP): localhost:4317

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application: For language SDKs and telemetry libraries that support OpenTelemetry, you can simply setenvironment variable in your application:

export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT = http :// localhost : 4318

In addition, an authorization header containing the API ingestion key is required. You can find the key in the HyperDX app under Team Settings → API Keys .

For language SDKs, this can then either be set by an init function or via an OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable e.g.:

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS = 'authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>'

<YOUR_API_INGESTION_KEY> . Agents should likewise include this authorization header in any OTLP communication. For example, if deploying a contrib distribution of the OTel collector in the agent role, they can use the OTLP exporter. An example agent config consuming this structured log file , is shown below. Note the need to specify an authorization key - see