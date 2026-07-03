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All data is ingested into ClickStack via an OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector instance, which acts as the primary entry point for logs, metrics, traces, and session data. We recommend using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for this instance.
A managed version of ClickStack is also available — see Managed ClickStack.
Users send data to this collector from language SDKs or through data collection agents collecting infrastructure metrics and logs (such OTel collectors in an agent role or other technologies e.g. Fluentd or Vector). For teams that want a managed OpenTelemetry pipeline, Bindplaneoffers an OpenTelemetry-native solution with a native ClickStack destination, simplifying telemetry collection, processing, and routing.

Sending OpenTelemetry data

Installing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector

To send data to Managed ClickStack, an OTel collector should be deployed in a gateway role. OTel compatible instrumentation will send events to this collector via OTLP over HTTP or gRPC.
We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collectorThis allows you to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the ClickStack UI (HyperDX). Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.
For further details see “Deploying the collector”.

Sending data to the collector

To send data to Managed ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:
  • HTTP (OTLP): http://localhost:4318
  • gRPC (OTLP): localhost:4317
For language SDKs and telemetry libraries that support OpenTelemetry, you can simply set OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application:
If deploying a contrib distribution of the OTel collector in the agent role, can use the OTLP exporter to send to the ClickStack collector. An example agent config consuming this structured log file, is shown below.
Last modified on July 3, 2026