|Workload
|Estimated resources
|Ingest
|1 vCPU per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput
|Query
|1 vCPU per 1 QPS and per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput
Isolation of Queries vs IngestIn most self-managed deployments, ingest and query share the same nodes. In this case, use the Total CPUs as your baseline. Isolated scaling - where ingest and query compute are provisioned independently - is supported in ClickHouse Cloud through separate compute pools aka Warehouses.
The following table provides example sizings based on increasing ingest throughput in megabytes per second, alongside the corresponding data volumes in terabytes per month. This assumes a sustained average of 1 QPS from ClickStack across all query types (search, dashboards, alerting).
Assumptions
Assumptions
- A 10x compression ratio for storage - typically conservative for logs and traces.
- Query SLAs of a P50 of 1.5 seconds and a P99 of 5 seconds.
- We assume most queries occur over recent data, following a log-normal distribution that peaks at around one hour and tails out to around six hours. Users may wish to provision dedicated compute to query older data. In ClickHouse Cloud this can be idle (thus not incuring costs) when not in use.
- While query compute can be scaled independently of ingest compute, it remains intrinsically linked to ingest volume. We assume as ingest increases, data density grows, resulting in larger scan volumes at query time and consequently higher query compute requirements.
|MB/s
|TB/month
|Ingest CPUs
|Query CPUs
|Total CPUs
|Total Storage (per month) (GB)
|10
|25.92
|1
|3
|4
|2,592
|20
|51.84
|2
|6
|8
|5,184
|50
|129.6
|5
|15
|20
|12,960
|100
|259.2
|10
|30
|40
|25,920
|200
|518.4
|20
|60
|80
|51,840
|500
|1,296
|50
|150
|200
|129,600
|1000
|2,592
|100
|300
|400
|259,200
Refining sizing assumptions for your environmentThe model assumes a sustained average of 1 QPS from ClickStack, aggregating all query types including search, dashboards, and alerting. For higher query volumes, scale CPU requirements linearly by multiplying CPU requirements by the target QPS. For example, a deployment ingesting at 100 MB/s with a target of 9 QPS would require 90 query CPUs (10 × 9) rather than the baseline 10, giving a revised total of 100 CPUs (10 ingest + 90 query). Storage estimates assume a conservative 10x compression ratio. In practice, logs, traces, and metrics often achieve higher compression. We recommend testing on a sample of data to establish your compression ratio and storage requirements in advance of production. To compute the required storage for longer retention, multiply the storage per month by the number of months required to retain. This assumes a relatively balanced query distribution. Workloads skewed toward heavier historical or archival queries may have significantly different compute requirements, and should be validated through load testing. We plan to introduce a more flexible sizing model that allows extrapolation of query compute based on varying query distribution patterns.
Worked exampleRequirements: 1.5 PB/month ingest, 5 QPS, 3-month retention. Converting to MB/s The sizing model is expressed in MB/s. Converting 1.5 PB/month (1,500 TB) to a sustained throughput:
- 1,500 TB = 1,500,000,000 MB
- Seconds per month (30 days): 30 × 24 × 60 × 60 = 2,592,000
- MB/s = 1,500,000,000 ÷ 2,592,000 ≈ 579 MB/s
- Compressed per month: 1,500 TB ÷ 10 = 150 TB/month
- For 3-month retention: 150 TB × 3 = 450 TB total
|Resource
|Value
|Ingest compute
|58 vCPUs
|Query compute
|290 vCPUs
|Total compute
|348 vCPUs
|Storage per month (compressed)
|150 TB
|Storage for 3-month retention
|450 TB
Isolating observability workloadsIf you’re adding ClickStack to an existing ClickHouse Cloud service that already supports other workloads, such as real-time application analytics, isolating observability traffic is strongly recommended. Use Managed Warehouses to create a child service dedicated to ClickStack. This allows you to:
- Isolate ingest and query load from existing applications
- Scale observability workloads independently
- Prevent observability queries from impacting production analytics
- Share the same underlying datasets across services when needed