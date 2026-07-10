Create ClickPipes job

ClickHouse Cloud Console → Data Sources → Create ClickPipe Source: Amazon S3

Connection:

S3 file path : Your Cloudflare logs bucket path with a wildcard to match files. If you enabled daily subfolders in Logpush, use ** to match across subdirectories: No subfolders: https://your-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/logs/* Daily subfolders: https://your-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/logs/**/*

: Your Cloudflare logs bucket path with a wildcard to match files. If you enabled daily subfolders in Logpush, use to match across subdirectories: Authentication: Select your authentication method and provide the credentials or IAM Role ARN

Ingestion settings:

Click Incoming data, then configure:

Toggle on Continuous ingestion

Ordering: Lexicographical order

Cloudflare Logpush writes files with date-based naming (e.g., 20250127/... ), which is naturally lexicographical. ClickPipes polls for new files every 30 seconds and ingests any file with a name greater than the last processed file.

Schema mapping:

Click Parse information. ClickPipes samples your log files and auto-detects the schema. Review the mapped columns and adjust types as needed. Define a Sorting key for the destination table — for Cloudflare logs, a good choice is (EdgeStartTimestamp, ClientCountry, EdgeResponseStatus) .

Click Complete Setup.