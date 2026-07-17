Instrumenting your applicationClickStack is fully compatible with OpenTelemetry, so you can send browser telemetry (traces, exceptions) using the standard OpenTelemetry JavaScript SDK or any of the ClickStack language SDKs. However, session replay requires the ClickStack Browser SDK (
@hyperdx/browser), which extends the OpenTelemetry SDK with session recording, console capture, and network request capture. If you only need traces without session replay, any OTel-compatible browser SDK will work with ClickStack.
The examples below use the ClickStack Browser SDK. Adding session replay to your application takes just three steps: install the package, initialize the SDK, and all user interactions are captured automatically — no further code changes required.
- NPM
- Yarn
- Script Tag
npm install @hyperdx/browser
import HyperDX from '@hyperdx/browser';
HyperDX.init({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
apiKey: 'YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY', // omit for Managed ClickStack
service: 'my-frontend-app',
tracePropagationTargets: [/api.myapp.domain/i],
consoleCapture: true,
advancedNetworkCapture: true,
});
The Browser SDK also supports masking inputs and text for privacy-sensitive applications, and attaching user information so you can search and filter sessions by user in the ClickStack UI.
The
tracePropagationTargets option is key to connecting session replays with backend traces — set it to your API domain to enable full frontend-to-backend distributed tracing. For a complete list of SDK options including privacy controls, custom actions, React error boundaries, and source maps, see the Browser SDK reference.
Viewing session replaysNavigate to Client Sessions from the left sidebar in the ClickStack UI (HyperDX). This view lists all captured browser sessions with their duration and event count. Click the play button on any session to replay it. The replay view shows the reconstructed user experience on the right, with a timeline of browser events — network requests, console logs, and errors — on the left. Switch between Highlighted and All Events modes to adjust the level of detail shown on the timeline. Errors are annotated in red, and clicking on any event navigates the replay to that point in the session.
From session to traceWhen you select a network request or error in the session timeline, you can click through to the Trace tab to follow the request through your backend services — seeing the associated logs, spans, and database queries that were triggered by that user interaction. This works because the
tracePropagationTargets configuration links browser spans to server spans via the
traceparent header, creating a connected distributed trace from the user’s click all the way to the database. For a detailed walkthrough of this in practice, including instrumenting both frontend and backend, see Instrumenting your NextJS application with OpenTelemetry and ClickStack.
From trace to sessionThe correlation works in the other direction too. When viewing a trace in the Search view, click on it to open the trace detail, then select the Session replay tab to see exactly what the user was experiencing at the time of that trace. This is especially useful when investigating errors or slow requests — you can start from the backend issue and immediately see the user’s perspective.
How session data is storedSession replay data is stored in a dedicated
hyperdx_sessions table in ClickHouse, separate from logs and traces. Each session event is a row with a
Body field containing the event payload and a
LogAttributes map storing the event metadata. The
Body and
LogAttributes columns together hold the details of the actual session events that are used to reconstruct the replay.
For the full table schema information, see Tables and schemas used by ClickStack.
Try it outThere are two ways to see session replay in action:
- Live example — visit clickpy.clickhouse.com, interact with the app, then view your session replay at play-clickstack.clickhouse.com under the ClickPy Sessions source. For details on how ClickPy was instrumented, see the blog post Instrumenting your NextJS application with OpenTelemetry and ClickStack.
- Local demo — the Session replay demo walks through instrumenting a demo application step by step, including running ClickStack locally and viewing your replays.
Learn more
- Session replay demo — interactive local demo application with step-by-step instructions
- Browser SDK Reference — full SDK options, source maps, custom actions, and advanced configuration
- Search — search syntax for filtering sessions and events
- Dashboards — build visualizations and dashboards from session and trace data
- Alerts — set up alerts on errors, latency, and other signals
- ClickStack Architecture — how ClickHouse, HyperDX, and the OTel collector fit together