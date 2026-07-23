Admin guides
|Section
|Description
|Basic administration
|An introduction to performing common administrative tasks in ClickStack.
|Configuration options
|Configuration options available for each component of ClickStack.
|Estimating resources
|Guidance on sizing compute resources for Managed ClickStack based on ingest volume.
|Going to production
|Recommended steps and best practices before running ClickStack in production.
|Materialized views
|A detailed guide to using materialized views in ClickStack to accelerate query performance.
|Performance tuning
|A comprehensive guide to tuning ClickStack for large-scale workloads.
|RBAC
|Configure role-based access control to manage team permissions for dashboards, saved searches, and sources.
|Managing TTL
|Managing data retention with TTL (time-to-live) in ClickStack.
Core ClickHouse conceptsMost ClickStack management tasks require familiarity with the underlying ClickHouse database. We recommend reviewing the following core ClickHouse concepts outlined below before performing administrative or performance-related operations.
These concepts are fundamental to ClickHouse performance and will help you make informed administrative decisions when managing ClickStack.
|Concept
|Description
|Tables
|How ClickStack data sources map to underlying ClickHouse tables. ClickHouse tables primarily use the MergeTree engine.
|Parts
|How data is written as immutable parts and merged over time.
|Partitions
|Logical groupings of table parts that simplify data management, querying, and optimization.
|Merges
|The background process that combines parts to reduce the number of parts queried and maintain performance.
|Granules
|The smallest unit of data read and pruned during query execution.
|Primary (ordering) keys
|How the
ORDER BY key defines on-disk data layout, compression, and query pruning behavior.