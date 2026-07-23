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This section describes how to manage ClickStack.

Admin guides

Core ClickHouse concepts

Most ClickStack management tasks require familiarity with the underlying ClickHouse database. We recommend reviewing the following core ClickHouse concepts outlined below before performing administrative or performance-related operations. These concepts are fundamental to ClickHouse performance and will help you make informed administrative decisions when managing ClickStack.
Last modified on July 23, 2026