Install OpenTelemetry Nginx module

The easiest way to add tracing to Nginx is using the official Nginx image with OpenTelemetry support built-in.

Replace your current Nginx image with the OpenTelemetry-enabled version:

# In your docker-compose.yml or Dockerfile image : nginx:1.27-otel

This image includes the ngx_otel_module.so pre-installed and ready to use.