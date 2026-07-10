TL;DRCapture distributed traces from Nginx in ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Nginx module. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing NginxThis section covers adding distributed tracing to your existing Nginx installation by installing the OpenTelemetry module and configuring it to send traces to ClickStack. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the following section.
- ClickStack instance running with OTLP endpoints accessible (ports 4317/4318)
- Existing Nginx installation (version 1.18 or higher)
- Root or sudo access to modify Nginx configuration
- ClickStack hostname or IP address
1
Install OpenTelemetry Nginx module
The easiest way to add tracing to Nginx is using the official Nginx image with OpenTelemetry support built-in.Replace your current Nginx image with the OpenTelemetry-enabled version:
This image includes the
# In your docker-compose.yml or Dockerfile
image: nginx:1.27-otel
ngx_otel_module.so pre-installed and ready to use.
If you’re running Nginx outside of Docker, refer to the OpenTelemetry Nginx documentation for manual installation instructions.
2
Configure Nginx to send traces to ClickStack
Add OpenTelemetry configuration to your
nginx.conf file. The configuration loads the module and directs traces to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint.First, get your API key:
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL
- Navigate to Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
- Set it as an environment variable:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
nginx.conf:
If running Nginx in Docker, pass the environment variable to the container:
load_module modules/ngx_otel_module.so;
events {
worker_connections 1024;
}
http {
# OpenTelemetry exporter configuration
otel_exporter {
endpoint <clickstack-host>:4317;
header authorization ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY};
}
# Service name for identifying this nginx instance
otel_service_name "nginx-proxy";
# Enable tracing
otel_trace on;
server {
listen 80;
location / {
# Enable tracing for this location
otel_trace_context propagate;
otel_span_name "$request_method $uri";
# Add request details to traces
otel_span_attr http.status_code $status;
otel_span_attr http.request.method $request_method;
otel_span_attr http.route $uri;
# Your existing proxy or application configuration
proxy_pass http://your-backend;
}
}
}
Replace
services:
nginx:
image: nginx:1.27-otel
environment:
- CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
volumes:
- ./nginx.conf:/etc/nginx/nginx.conf:ro
<clickstack-host> with your ClickStack instance hostname or IP address.
What gets traced: Each request to Nginx creates a trace span showing:
- Port 4317 is the gRPC endpoint used by the Nginx module
- otel_service_name should be descriptive of your Nginx instance (e.g., “api-gateway”, “frontend-proxy”)
- Change otel_service_name to match your environment for easier identification in HyperDX
- Request method and path
- HTTP status code
- Request duration
- Timestamp
otel_span_attr directives add metadata to each trace, allowing you to filter and analyze requests in HyperDX by status code, method, route, etc.After making these changes, test your Nginx configuration:
If the test passes, reload Nginx:
nginx -t
# For Docker
docker-compose restart nginx
# For systemd
sudo systemctl reload nginx
3
Verifying traces in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify traces are flowing, you should see something like this, if you don’t see traces, try adjusting your time range:
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the nginx trace integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated Nginx Traces with realistic traffic patterns.
1
Start ClickStack
If you don’t have ClickStack running yet, start it with:
Wait about 30 seconds for ClickStack to fully initialize before proceeding.
docker run --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
- Port 8080: HyperDX web interface
- Port 4317: OTLP gRPC endpoint (used by nginx module)
- Port 4318: OTLP HTTP endpoint (used for demo traces)
2
Download the sample dataset
Download the sample traces file and update timestamps to the current time:
The dataset includes:
# Download the traces
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/nginx-traces-sample.json
- 1,000 trace spans with realistic timing
- 9 different endpoints with varied traffic patterns
- ~93% success rate (200), ~3% client errors (404), ~4% server errors (500)
- Latencies ranging from 10ms to 800ms
- Original traffic patterns preserved, shifted to current time
3
Send traces to ClickStack
Set your API key as an environment variable (if not already set):
Get your API key:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL
- Navigate to Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
curl -X POST http://localhost:4318/v1/traces \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY" \
-d @nginx-traces-sample.json
You should see a response like
Running on localhostThis demo assumes ClickStack is running locally on
localhost:4318. For remote instances, replace
localhost with your ClickStack hostname.
{"partialSuccess":{}} indicating the traces were successfully sent. All 1,000 traces will be ingested into ClickStack.
4
Verify traces in HyperDX
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to
Traces
- Set the time range to 2025-10-25 13:00:00 - 2025-10-28 13:00:00
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-10-26 13:00:00 - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo traces regardless of your location. Once you see the traces, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring traces with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for trace data.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
- Click “Import Dashboard” in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
- Upload the nginx-trace-dashboard.json file and click finish import.
3
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured.
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-26 13:00:00 - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
No traces appearing in HyperDXVerify nginx module is loaded:
You should see references to the OpenTelemetry module. Check network connectivity:
nginx -V 2>&1 | grep otel
This should connect successfully to the OTLP gRPC endpoint. Verify API key is set:
telnet <clickstack-host> 4317
Should output your API key (not empty). Check nginx error logs:
echo $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
Look for OpenTelemetry-related errors. Verify nginx is receiving requests:
# For Docker
docker logs <nginx-container> 2>&1 | grep -i otel
# For systemd
sudo tail -f /var/log/nginx/error.log | grep -i otel
# Check access logs to confirm traffic
tail -f /var/log/nginx/access.log
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (error rates, latency thresholds)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (API monitoring, security events)