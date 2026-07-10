Skip to main content
TL;DRForward AWS CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector’s CloudWatch receiver. Supports named log groups and autodiscovery. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

Overview

AWS CloudWatch is a monitoring service for AWS resources and applications. While CloudWatch provides log aggregation, forwarding logs to ClickStack allows you to:
  • Analyze logs alongside metrics and traces in a unified platform
  • Query logs using ClickHouse’s SQL interface
  • Reduce costs by archiving or reducing CloudWatch retention
This guide shows you how to forward CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector.

Integration with existing CloudWatch log groups

This section covers configuring the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from your existing CloudWatch log groups and forward them to ClickStack. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your production setup, you can test with our demo dataset in the demo dataset section.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • AWS account with CloudWatch log groups
  • AWS credentials with appropriate IAM permissions
Unlike file-based log integrations (nginx, Redis), CloudWatch requires running a separate OpenTelemetry Collector that polls the CloudWatch API. This collector can’t run inside ClickStack’s all-in-one image as it needs AWS credentials and API access.
1

Get ClickStack API key

The OpenTelemetry Collector sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
  1. Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
  2. Create an account or log in if needed
  3. Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
  4. Copy your Ingestion API Key
Save this as an environment variable:
2

Configure AWS credentials

Export your AWS credentials as environment variables. The method depends on your authentication type:For AWS SSO users (recommended for most organizations):
Replace YOUR_PROFILE_NAME with your AWS SSO profile name (e.g., AccountAdministrators-123456789).For IAM users with long-term credentials:
Required IAM permissions:The AWS account associated with these credentials needs the following IAM policy to read CloudWatch logs:
Replace YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID.
3

Configure the CloudWatch receiver

Create an otel-collector-config.yaml file with the CloudWatch receiver configuration.
Before editing the config, list the log groups that exist in your region so you can pick real names (and confirm the region is correct):
Example output:
Use the names from this list directly in the groups.named block of Example 1 below. For the account above, the named-groups section would become:
Alternatively, if the groups you want share a common prefix (here /aws-glue/), use Example 2 with prefix: /aws-glue/ instead of listing them individually.
Example 1: Named log groups (recommended)This configuration collects logs from specific named log groups:
Example 2: Autodiscover log groups with prefixThis configuration autodiscovers and collects logs from up to 100 log groups starting with the prefix /aws/lambda:
Configuration parameters:
  • region: AWS region where your log groups are located
  • poll_interval: How often to check for new logs (e.g., 1m, 5m)
  • max_events_per_request: Maximum number of log events to fetch per request
  • groups.autodiscover.limit: Maximum number of log groups to discover
  • groups.autodiscover.prefix: Filter log groups by prefix
  • groups.named: Explicitly list log group names to collect
For more configuration options, see the CloudWatch receiver documentation.Replace the following:
  • ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} → Uses the environment variable you set earlier
  • http://localhost:4318 → Your ClickStack endpoint (use your ClickStack host if running remotely)
  • us-east-1 → Your AWS region
  • Log group names/prefixes → Your actual CloudWatch log groups
The CloudWatch receiver only fetches logs from recent time windows (based on poll_interval). When first started, it begins from the current time. Historical logs aren’t retrieved by default.
4

Start the collector

Create a docker-compose.yaml file:
Then start the collector:
View collector logs:
5

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once the collector is running:
  1. Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 (or your ClickStack URL)
  2. Navigate to the Logs view
  3. Wait 1-2 minutes for logs to appear (based on your poll interval)
  4. Search for logs from your CloudWatch log groups
Look for these key attributes in the logs:
  • ResourceAttributes['aws.region']: Your AWS region (e.g., “us-east-1”)
  • ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.group.name']: The CloudWatch log group name
  • ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.stream']: The log stream name
  • Body: The actual log message content

Demo dataset

For users who want to test the CloudWatch logs integration before configuring their production AWS environment, we provide a sample dataset with pre-generated logs showing realistic patterns from multiple AWS services.
1

Download the sample dataset

The dataset includes 24 hours of CloudWatch logs from multiple services:
  • Lambda functions: Payment processing, order management, authentication
  • ECS services: API gateway with rate limiting and timeouts
  • Background jobs: Batch processing with retry patterns
2

Start ClickStack

If you don’t already have ClickStack running:
Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully start up.
3

Import the demo dataset

This imports the logs directly into ClickStack’s logs table.
4

Verify the demo data

Once imported:
  1. Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and log in (create an account if needed)
  2. Navigate to the Logs view
  3. Set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC)
  4. Search for cloudwatch-demo or filter by LogAttributes['source'] = 'cloudwatch-demo'
You should see logs from multiple CloudWatch log groups.
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-12-06 00:00:00 - 2025-12-09 00:00:00 to ensure you see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

Dashboards and visualization

To help you monitor CloudWatch logs with ClickStack, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential visualizations.
1

Download the dashboard configuration

.
2

Import the dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
  2. Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
  1. Upload the cloudwatch-logs-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import
3

View the dashboard

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.

Troubleshooting

No logs appearing in HyperDX

Verify AWS credentials are configured:
If this fails, your credentials are invalid or expired. Check IAM permissions: Ensure your AWS credentials have the required logs:DescribeLogGroups and logs:FilterLogEvents permissions. Check collector logs for errors:
Common errors:
  • The security token included in the request is invalid: Credentials are invalid or expired. For temporary credentials (SSO), ensure AWS_SESSION_TOKEN is set.
  • operation error CloudWatch Logs: FilterLogEvents, AccessDeniedException: IAM permissions are insufficient
  • failed to refresh cached credentials, no EC2 IMDS role found: AWS credentials environment variables aren’t set
  • connection refused: ClickStack endpoint is unreachable
Verify CloudWatch log groups exist and have recent logs:

Only seeing old logs or missing recent logs

The CloudWatch receiver starts from “now” by default: When the collector first starts, it creates a checkpoint at the current time and only fetches logs after that point. Historical logs aren’t retrieved. To collect recent historical logs: Stop and remove the collector’s checkpoint, then restart:
The receiver will create a new checkpoint and fetch logs from the current time forward.

Invalid security token / credentials expired

If using temporary credentials (AWS SSO, assumed role), they expire after a period of time. Re-export fresh credentials:

High latency or missing recent logs

Reduce poll interval: The default poll_interval is 1 minute. For near-real-time logs, reduce it:
Note: Lower poll intervals increase AWS API calls and may incur higher CloudWatch API costs.

Collector using too much memory

Reduce batch size or increase timeout:
Limit autodiscovery:

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical events (connection failures, error spikes)
  • Reduce CloudWatch costs by adjusting retention periods or archiving to S3, now that you have logs in ClickStack
  • Filter noisy log groups by removing them from the collector configuration to reduce ingestion volume

Going to production

This guide demonstrates running the OpenTelemetry Collector locally with Docker Compose for testing. For production deployments, run the collector on infrastructure with AWS access (EC2 with IAM roles, EKS with IRSA, or ECS with task roles) to eliminate the need for managing access keys. Deploy collectors in the same AWS region as your CloudWatch log groups to reduce latency and costs. See Ingesting with OpenTelemetry for production deployment patterns and collector configuration examples.
Last modified on July 10, 2026