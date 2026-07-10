TL;DRForward AWS CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector’s CloudWatch receiver. Supports named log groups and autodiscovery. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
OverviewAWS CloudWatch is a monitoring service for AWS resources and applications. While CloudWatch provides log aggregation, forwarding logs to ClickStack allows you to:
- Analyze logs alongside metrics and traces in a unified platform
- Query logs using ClickHouse’s SQL interface
- Reduce costs by archiving or reducing CloudWatch retention
Integration with existing CloudWatch log groupsThis section covers configuring the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from your existing CloudWatch log groups and forward them to ClickStack. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your production setup, you can test with our demo dataset in the demo dataset section.
Prerequisites
- ClickStack instance running
- AWS account with CloudWatch log groups
- AWS credentials with appropriate IAM permissions
Unlike file-based log integrations (nginx, Redis), CloudWatch requires running a separate OpenTelemetry Collector that polls the CloudWatch API. This collector can’t run inside ClickStack’s all-in-one image as it needs AWS credentials and API access.
1
Get ClickStack API key
The OpenTelemetry Collector sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY="your-api-key-here"
2
Configure AWS credentials
Export your AWS credentials as environment variables. The method depends on your authentication type:For AWS SSO users (recommended for most organizations):
Replace
# Login to SSO
aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME
# Export credentials to environment variables
eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env)
# Verify credentials work
aws sts get-caller-identity
YOUR_PROFILE_NAME with your AWS SSO profile name (e.g.,
AccountAdministrators-123456789).For IAM users with long-term credentials:
Required IAM permissions:The AWS account associated with these credentials needs the following IAM policy to read CloudWatch logs:
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-access-key-id"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret-access-key"
export AWS_REGION="us-east-1"
# Verify credentials work
aws sts get-caller-identity
Replace
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "CloudWatchLogsRead",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"logs:DescribeLogGroups",
"logs:FilterLogEvents"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:logs:*:YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID:log-group:*"
}
]
}
YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID.
3
Configure the CloudWatch receiver
Create an
otel-collector-config.yaml file with the CloudWatch receiver configuration.
Example 1: Named log groups (recommended)This configuration collects logs from specific named log groups:
Discover the log groups available in your account
Discover the log groups available in your account
Before editing the config, list the log groups that exist in your region so you can pick real names (and confirm the region is correct):
Example output:
aws logs describe-log-groups --region us-east-1 \
--query 'logGroups[].logGroupName' --output table
Use the names from this list directly in the
-------------------------------
| DescribeLogGroups |
+-----------------------------+
| /aws-glue/jobs/error |
| /aws-glue/jobs/logs-v2 |
| /aws-glue/jobs/output |
| /aws-glue/sessions/error |
| /aws-glue/sessions/output |
+-----------------------------+
groups.named block of Example 1 below. For the account above, the named-groups section would become:
Alternatively, if the groups you want share a common prefix (here
groups:
named:
/aws-glue/jobs/error:
/aws-glue/jobs/logs-v2:
/aws-glue/jobs/output:
/aws-glue/sessions/error:
/aws-glue/sessions/output:
/aws-glue/), use Example 2 with
prefix: /aws-glue/ instead of listing them individually.
Example 2: Autodiscover log groups with prefixThis configuration autodiscovers and collects logs from up to 100 log groups starting with the prefix
receivers:
awscloudwatch:
region: us-east-1
logs:
poll_interval: 1m
max_events_per_request: 100
groups:
named:
/aws/lambda/my-function:
/aws/ecs/my-service:
/aws/eks/my-cluster/cluster:
processors:
batch:
timeout: 10s
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: http://localhost:4318
headers:
authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
service:
pipelines:
logs:
receivers: [awscloudwatch]
processors: [batch]
exporters: [otlphttp]
/aws/lambda:
Configuration parameters:
receivers:
awscloudwatch:
region: us-east-1
logs:
poll_interval: 1m
max_events_per_request: 100
groups:
autodiscover:
limit: 100
prefix: /aws/lambda
processors:
batch:
timeout: 10s
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: http://localhost:4318
headers:
authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
service:
pipelines:
logs:
receivers: [awscloudwatch]
processors: [batch]
exporters: [otlphttp]
region: AWS region where your log groups are located
poll_interval: How often to check for new logs (e.g.,
1m,
5m)
max_events_per_request: Maximum number of log events to fetch per request
groups.autodiscover.limit: Maximum number of log groups to discover
groups.autodiscover.prefix: Filter log groups by prefix
groups.named: Explicitly list log group names to collect
${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}→ Uses the environment variable you set earlier
http://localhost:4318→ Your ClickStack endpoint (use your ClickStack host if running remotely)
us-east-1→ Your AWS region
- Log group names/prefixes → Your actual CloudWatch log groups
The CloudWatch receiver only fetches logs from recent time windows (based on
poll_interval). When first started, it begins from the current time. Historical logs aren’t retrieved by default.
4
Start the collector
Create a
docker-compose.yaml file:
Then start the collector:
services:
otel-collector:
image: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:latest
command: ["--config=/etc/otel-config.yaml"]
volumes:
- ./otel-collector-config.yaml:/etc/otel-config.yaml
environment:
- AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
- AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
- AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
- AWS_REGION
- CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
restart: unless-stopped
extra_hosts:
- "host.docker.internal:host-gateway"
View collector logs:
docker compose up -d
docker compose logs -f otel-collector
5
Verify logs in HyperDX
Once the collector is running:
- Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 (or your ClickStack URL)
- Navigate to the Logs view
- Wait 1-2 minutes for logs to appear (based on your poll interval)
- Search for logs from your CloudWatch log groups
ResourceAttributes['aws.region']: Your AWS region (e.g., “us-east-1”)
ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.group.name']: The CloudWatch log group name
ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.stream']: The log stream name
Body: The actual log message content
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the CloudWatch logs integration before configuring their production AWS environment, we provide a sample dataset with pre-generated logs showing realistic patterns from multiple AWS services.
1
Download the sample dataset
The dataset includes 24 hours of CloudWatch logs from multiple services:
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/aws/cloudwatch/cloudwatch-logs.jsonl
- Lambda functions: Payment processing, order management, authentication
- ECS services: API gateway with rate limiting and timeouts
- Background jobs: Batch processing with retry patterns
2
Start ClickStack
If you don’t already have ClickStack running:
Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully start up.
docker run -d --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Import the demo dataset
This imports the logs directly into ClickStack’s logs table.
docker exec -i clickstack clickhouse-client --query="
INSERT INTO default.otel_logs FORMAT JSONEachRow
" < cloudwatch-logs.jsonl
4
Verify the demo data
Once imported:
- Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and log in (create an account if needed)
- Navigate to the Logs view
- Set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC)
- Search for
cloudwatch-demoor filter by
LogAttributes['source'] = 'cloudwatch-demo'
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-12-06 00:00:00 - 2025-12-09 00:00:00 to ensure you see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you monitor CloudWatch logs with ClickStack, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential visualizations.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
cloudwatch-logs-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
No logs appearing in HyperDXVerify AWS credentials are configured:
If this fails, your credentials are invalid or expired. Check IAM permissions: Ensure your AWS credentials have the required
aws sts get-caller-identity
logs:DescribeLogGroups and
logs:FilterLogEvents permissions.
Check collector logs for errors:
Common errors:
# If using Docker directly, logs appear in stdout
# If using Docker Compose:
docker compose logs otel-collector
The security token included in the request is invalid: Credentials are invalid or expired. For temporary credentials (SSO), ensure
AWS_SESSION_TOKENis set.
operation error CloudWatch Logs: FilterLogEvents, AccessDeniedException: IAM permissions are insufficient
failed to refresh cached credentials, no EC2 IMDS role found: AWS credentials environment variables aren’t set
connection refused: ClickStack endpoint is unreachable
# List your log groups
aws logs describe-log-groups --region us-east-1
# Check if a specific log group has recent logs (last hour)
aws logs filter-log-events \
--log-group-name /aws/lambda/my-function \
--region us-east-1 \
--start-time $(date -u -v-1H +%s)000 \
--max-items 5
Only seeing old logs or missing recent logsThe CloudWatch receiver starts from “now” by default: When the collector first starts, it creates a checkpoint at the current time and only fetches logs after that point. Historical logs aren’t retrieved. To collect recent historical logs: Stop and remove the collector’s checkpoint, then restart:
The receiver will create a new checkpoint and fetch logs from the current time forward.
# Stop the collector
docker stop <container-id>
# Restart fresh (checkpoints are stored in container, so removing it resets)
docker run --rm ...
Invalid security token / credentials expiredIf using temporary credentials (AWS SSO, assumed role), they expire after a period of time. Re-export fresh credentials:
# For SSO users:
aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME
eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env)
# For IAM users:
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-key"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret"
# Restart the collector
docker restart <container-id>
High latency or missing recent logsReduce poll interval: The default
poll_interval is 1 minute. For near-real-time logs, reduce it:
Note: Lower poll intervals increase AWS API calls and may incur higher CloudWatch API costs.
logs:
poll_interval: 30s # Poll every 30 seconds
Collector using too much memoryReduce batch size or increase timeout:
Limit autodiscovery:
processors:
batch:
timeout: 5s
send_batch_size: 100
groups:
autodiscover:
limit: 50 # Reduce from 100 to 50
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical events (connection failures, error spikes)
- Reduce CloudWatch costs by adjusting retention periods or archiving to S3, now that you have logs in ClickStack
- Filter noisy log groups by removing them from the collector configuration to reduce ingestion volume