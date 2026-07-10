Configure Nginx log format

First, configure Nginx to output logs in JSON format for easier parsing. Add this log format definition to your nginx.conf:

The nginx.conf file is typically located at:

Linux (apt/yum) : /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

: macOS (Homebrew) : /usr/local/etc/nginx/nginx.conf or /opt/homebrew/etc/nginx/nginx.conf

: or Docker: Configuration is usually mounted as a volume

Add this log format definition to the http block:

http { log_format json_combined escape=json '{' '"time_local":"$ time_local ",' '"remote_addr":"$ remote_addr ",' '"request_method":"$ request_method ",' '"request_uri":"$ request_uri ",' '"status":$ status ,' '"body_bytes_sent":$ body_bytes_sent ,' '"request_time":$ request_time ,' '"upstream_response_time":"$ upstream_response_time ",' '"http_referer":"$ http_referer ",' '"http_user_agent":"$ http_user_agent "' '}' ; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log json_combined; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log warn ; }

After making this change, reload Nginx.