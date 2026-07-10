TL;DRCollect and visualize Nginx access logs (JSON format) in ClickStack using the OTel
filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with existing NginxThis section covers configuring your existing Nginx installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the following section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Nginx installation
- Access to modify Nginx configuration files
1
Configure Nginx log format
First, configure Nginx to output logs in JSON format for easier parsing. Add this log format definition to your nginx.conf:The
nginx.conf file is typically located at:
- Linux (apt/yum):
/etc/nginx/nginx.conf
- macOS (Homebrew):
/usr/local/etc/nginx/nginx.confor
/opt/homebrew/etc/nginx/nginx.conf
- Docker: Configuration is usually mounted as a volume
http block:
After making this change, reload Nginx.
http {
log_format json_combined escape=json
'{'
'"time_local":"$time_local",'
'"remote_addr":"$remote_addr",'
'"request_method":"$request_method",'
'"request_uri":"$request_uri",'
'"status":$status,'
'"body_bytes_sent":$body_bytes_sent,'
'"request_time":$request_time,'
'"upstream_response_time":"$upstream_response_time",'
'"http_referer":"$http_referer",'
'"http_user_agent":"$http_user_agent"'
'}';
access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log json_combined;
error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log warn;
}
2
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.Create a file named nginx-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /var/log/nginx/access.log
- /var/log/nginx/error.log
start_at: end
operators:
- type: json_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.time_local
layout: '%d/%b/%Y:%H:%M:%S %z'
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "nginx"
service:
pipelines:
logs/nginx:
receivers: [filelog]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
- Reads Nginx Logs from their standard locations
- Parses JSON log entries
- Extracts and preserves the original log timestamps
- Adds source: Nginx attribute for filtering in HyperDX
- Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
- You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config
- The processors (memory_limiter, transform, batch) and exporters (clickhouse) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
- The time_parser operator extracts timestamps from Nginx’s time_local field to preserve original log timing
- The pipelines route data from your receivers to the ClickHouse exporter via the existing processors
3
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
- Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Mount your Nginx log directories so the collector can read them
If using the all-in-one image with docker run:
services:
clickstack:
# ... existing configuration ...
environment:
- CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
# ... other environment variables ...
volumes:
- ./nginx-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
- /var/log/nginx:/var/log/nginx:ro
# ... other volumes ...
docker run --name clickstack \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/nginx-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v /var/log/nginx:/var/log/nginx:ro \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the nginx log files. In production, use read-only mounts (:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.
4
Verifying Logs in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify logs are flowing:
- Navigate to the search view
- Set source to Logs, and verify you see log entries with fields like request, request_time, upstream_response_time, etc.
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the nginx integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated nginx access logs with realistic traffic patterns.
1
Download the sample dataset
The dataset includes:
# Download the logs
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/access.log
- Log entries with realistic traffic patterns
- Various endpoints and HTTP methods
- Mix of successful requests and errors
- Realistic response times and byte counts
2
Create test collector configuration
Create a file named
nginx-demo.yaml with the following configuration:
cat > nginx-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /tmp/nginx-demo/access.log
start_at: beginning # Read from beginning for demo data
operators:
- type: json_parser
parse_from: body
parse_to: attributes
- type: time_parser
parse_from: attributes.time_local
layout: '%d/%b/%Y:%H:%M:%S %z'
- type: add
field: attributes.source
value: "nginx-demo"
service:
pipelines:
logs/nginx-demo:
receivers: [filelog]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- transform
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
EOF
3
Run ClickStack with demo configuration
Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:
docker run --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-v "$(pwd)/nginx-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v "$(pwd)/access.log:/tmp/nginx-demo/access.log:ro" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
4
Verify logs in HyperDX
Once ClickStack is running:
- Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
- Navigate to the Search view and set the source to
Logs
- Set the time range to 2025-10-19 11:00:00 - 2025-10-22 11:00:00
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-10-20 11:00:00 - 2025-10-21 11:00:00 UTC. The wide time range ensures you’ll see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring nginx with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Nginx Logs.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
- Click “Import Dashboard” in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
- Upload the nginx-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import.
3
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-10-20 11:00:00 - 2025-10-21 11:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loading
- Verify the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly
docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE
- Check that the custom config file is mounted at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- View the custom config content to verify it’s readable
docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
No logs appearing in HyperDX
- Ensure nginx is writing JSON logs
tail -f /var/log/nginx/access.log
- Check the collector can read the logs
docker exec `<container>` cat /var/log/nginx/access.log
- Verify the effective config includes your filelog receiver
docker exec `<container>` cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep filelog
- Check for errors in the collector logs
docker exec `<container>` cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (error rates, latency thresholds)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (API monitoring, security events)