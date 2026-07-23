|Section
|Description
|Overview
|Introduction to data ingestion methods and architecture
|Ingesting data with OpenTelemetry
|For users using OpenTelemetry and looking to quickly integrate with ClickStack
|OpenTelemetry collector
|Advanced details for the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector
|Ingesting data with Vector
|For users using Vector and looking to quickly integrate with ClickStack
|Tables and Schemas
|Overview of the ClickHouse tables and their schemas used by ClickStack
|Map vs JSON type for ClickStack
|Comparing the Map and JSON types for ClickStack tables
|Trace sampling
|Configuring trace sampling for ClickStack
|Integration guides
|Quick start guides for ingesting from various log, trace and metric sources
|Language SDKs
|ClickStack SDKs for instrumenting programming languages and collecting telemetry data
Ingesting data
Data ingestion for ClickStack - The ClickHouse Observability Stack
Managed and Open Source ClickStack provides multiple ways to ingest observability data into your ClickHouse instance. Whether you’re collecting logs, metrics, traces, or session data, you can use the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector as a unified ingestion point or leverage platform-specific integrations for specialized use cases.
Last modified on July 23, 2026
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