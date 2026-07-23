Creating visualizationsThe Chart Explorer interface in HyperDX allows you to visualize metrics, traces, and logs over time, making it easy to create quick visualizations for data analysis. This interface is also reused when creating dashboards. The following section walks through the process of creating a visualization using Chart Explorer. Each visualization begins by selecting a data source, followed by a metric, with optional filter expressions and group by fields. Conceptually, visualizations in HyperDX map to a SQL
GROUP BY query under the hood — you define metrics to aggregate across selected dimensions.
For example, you might chart the number of errors (
count()) grouped by service name.
For the examples below, we use the remote dataset available at sql.clickhouse.com, described in the guide “Remote Demo Dataset”. You can also reproduce these examples by visiting play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.
2
Create visualization
In the example below, we chart the average request duration over time per service name. This requires the user to specify a metric, a column (which can be a SQL expression), and an aggregation field.Select the
Line/Bar visualization type from the top menu, followed by the
Traces (or
Demo Traces if using play-clickstack.clickhouse.com) dataset. Complete the following values:
- Metric:
Average
- Column:
Duration/1000
- Where:
<empty>
- Group By:
ServiceName
- Alias:
Average Time
WHERE clause or Lucene syntax and set the time frame over which events should be visualized. Multiple series are also supported.For example, filter by the service
frontend by adding the filter
ServiceName:"frontend". Add a second series for the count of events over time with the alias
Count by clicking
Add Series.To build a series similar to an existing one, you can duplicate it instead of starting from scratch. Click the copy icon (
Duplicate series) on a series row to insert a copy directly below. The copy keeps the source series’ settings, such as the metric, column, and filter. You then change only the fields that differ (for example the aggregation) and give the copy its own alias. Duplicating is available wherever multiple series are supported. It is hidden for visualization types that allow only one series, such as
Number,
Pie, and
Heatmap.To build a series similar to an existing one, you can duplicate it instead of starting from scratch. Click the copy icon (
Duplicate series) on a series row to insert a copy directly below. The copy keeps the source series’ settings, such as the metric, column, and filter. You then change only the fields that differ (for example the aggregation) and give the copy its own alias. Duplicating is available wherever multiple series are supported. It is hidden for visualization types that allow only one series, such as
Number,
Pie, and
Heatmap.
Visualizations can be created from any data source — metrics, traces, or logs. ClickStack treats all of these as wide events. Any numeric column can be charted over time, and string, date, or numeric columns can be used for groupings.This unified approach allows you to build dashboards across telemetry types using a consistent, flexible model.
Creating dashboardsDashboards provide a way to group related visualizations, enabling you to compare metrics and explore patterns side by side to identify potential root causes in your systems. These dashboards can be used for ad-hoc investigations or saved for ongoing monitoring. Global filters can be applied at the dashboard level, automatically propagating to all visualizations within that dashboard. This allows for consistent drill-down across charts and simplifies correlation of events across services and telemetry types. We create a dashboard with two visualizations below using the log and trace data sources. These steps can be reproduced on play-clickstack.clickhouse.com or locally by connecting to the dataset hosted on sql.clickhouse.com, as described in the guide “Remote Demo Dataset”.
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Create a visualization – average request time by service
Select
Add New Tile to open the visualization creation panel.Select the
Line/Bar visualization type from the top menu, followed by the
Traces (or
Demo Traces if using play-clickstack.clickhouse.com) dataset. Complete the following values to create a chart showing the average request duration over time per service name:
- Chart Name:
Average duration by service
- Metric:
Average
- Column:
Duration/1000
- Where:
<empty>
- Group By:
ServiceName
- Alias:
Average Time
Save.Resize the visualization to occupy the full width of the dashboard.
3
Create a visualization – events over time by service
Select
Add New Tile to open the visualization creation panel.Select the
Line/Bar visualization type from the top menu, followed by the
Logs (or
Demo Logs if using play-clickstack.clickhouse.com) dataset. Complete the following values to create a chart showing the count of events over time per service name:
- Chart Name:
Event count by service
- Metric:
Count of Events
- Where:
<empty>
- Group By:
ServiceName
- Alias:
Count of events
Save.Resize the visualization to occupy the full width of the dashboard.
4
Add a heatmap tile for span duration
Heatmap tiles plot the count of events falling into each (time, value) bucket as a colored grid. Use a heatmap when you want to see the shape of a distribution over time, not just the average or a single percentile. A latency heatmap reveals bimodal duration patterns, slow-tail clusters, or sudden spreads that a Line chart would average away.To add a heatmap tile:
- Select
Add New Tile.
- Choose the
Heatmapvisualization type from the top menu. The data source dropdown only shows sources whose source type is
Traces. Logs, metrics, and session sources are filtered out, since heatmaps need a span duration column that only traces sources provide.
- Pick any of your traces sources by name. The name itself is arbitrary, only the type matters.
- Value: the source’s
Duration Expression, scaled to the current display unit (for example
(Duration)/1e6to convert each event’s span duration from nanoseconds to milliseconds)
- Count:
count()
- Set a chart name, and use
Whereto scope the heatmap to a specific service or set of operations whose performance you want to observe.
- Adjust the time range to match the period of interest. Wider ranges expose distribution shifts and bimodal latency patterns that shorter windows can hide.
Run to preview the chart, then
Save.The saved tile renders as a heatmap on the dashboard. Hover any cell to see the bucket bounds and event count.
Drill down to Event DeltasClick any cell on a rendered heatmap tile to open a View in Event Deltas action.Selecting it opens the Event Deltas view with the tile’s data source,
Where clause, and time range carried over. From there you can examine the same distribution interactively, slice by attribute to see what makes the slow spans different from the fast ones, and inspect the individual spans behind any cell, without rebuilding the query by hand.
5
Filter dashboard
Lucene or SQL filters, along with the time range, can be applied at the dashboard level and will automatically propagate to all visualizations.To demonstrate, apply the Lucene filter
ServiceName:"frontend" to the dashboard and modify the time window to cover the Last 3 hours. Note how the visualizations now reflect data only from the
frontend service.The dashboard will be auto-saved. To set the dashboard name, select the title and modify it before clicking
Save Name.
Dashboards - editing visualizationsTo remove, edit, or duplicate a visualization, hover over it and use the corresponding action buttons.
Tile display settingsEach tile has a Display Settings drawer for options that control how its value is rendered. Open it from the tile editor by clicking Display Settings. The available options depend on the visualization type. Number tiles can show a background chart: a trend sparkline drawn behind the value, so its movement over the selected time range is visible at a glance. This is useful for SLO and error-budget tiles, where how a value is trending matters as much as its current reading. With a number tile selected, open Display Settings and set Background chart to Line or Area (or None to turn it off). The sparkline is derived from a time-bucketed version of the tile’s query, so no extra configuration is needed. It inherits the tile color by default; set a Background color to override it with a specific palette color. Background charts apply to query-builder number tiles. Raw SQL number tiles return a single value with no time dimension to bucket, so the option appears but is disabled for them.
Dashboard - Listing and searchDashboards are accessible on the dashboards page. They are organized by tag, with built-in search and filtering to quickly locate specific dashboards. Dashboards can be favorited for easy access on the sidebar and at the top of the listing page. Favorites are individual to each user.
Dashboards - taggingYou can add tags to dashboards and saved searches to help organize them. Tags provide a flexible way to categorize and filter based on your needs.
How tags work
- Organization: Tags appear in the left sidebar, where dashboards and saved searches are grouped by their assigned tags
- Multiple tags: You can add one or more tags to a single item for better categorization
- Auto-creation: If you assign a tag that doesn’t exist yet, it will be automatically created
- Easy management: You can add or remove tags at any time to adjust your organization structure
You can also select multiple tags to filter and view items across different categories:
Custom filtersIn addition to the free-text filters available on all dashboards, saved dashboards support custom dropdown filters populated by data queried from ClickHouse. These provide reusable, point-and-click filter controls so that dashboard viewers can filter without writing expressions manually. The following steps demonstrate adding a custom filter to the dashboard created in the “Creating dashboards” section.
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Open the Edit Filters dialog
Open a saved dashboard and select Edit Filters from the toolbar.
2
Add a new filter
Click Add new filter. Configure the filter by providing a Name, selecting a Data source, and entering a Filter expression — a SQL column or expression whose distinct values will populate the dropdown. Click Save filter.For example, to add a service filter for trace data, use
ServiceName as the filter expression with the
Traces data source. The “Dropdown values filter” is optional, and provides a way to restrict which values appear in the dropdown.The Filters modal shows all configured filters for the dashboard. From here you can edit or delete existing filters, or add additional ones.
3
Use the filter
Close the Filters modal. The new dropdown filter appears below the search bar. Click it to see the available values, then select one to filter all visualizations on the dashboard.
4
(Optional) Save filter values as default
To persist a filter selection as the dashboard default, choose Save Query & Filters as Default from the dashboard menu. The dashboard will always open with the selected filters applied. To reset, select Remove Default Query & Filters from the same menu.
Custom dropdown filters are available on saved dashboards. For an example of this pattern in action, see the Kubernetes dashboard, which provides built-in dropdown filters for Pod, Deployment, Node name, Namespace, and Cluster.
Drilldown to searchDashboard tiles support drilldown to the Search page. Click on a data point in a visualization to open a context menu with the following options:
- View All Events — navigates to the Search page showing all events from the selected time window.
- Filter by group — navigates to the Search page filtered to a specific series.
PresetsHyperDX is deployed with out-of-the-box dashboards.
ClickHouse dashboardThis dashboard provides visualizations for monitoring ClickHouse. To navigate to this dashboard, select it from the left menu. This dashboard uses tabs to separate monitoring of Selects, Inserts, and ClickHouse Infrastructure.
Required system table accessThis dashboard queries the ClickHouse system tables to expose key metrics. The following grants are required:
GRANT SHOW COLUMNS, SELECT(CurrentMetric_MemoryTracking, CurrentMetric_S3Requests, ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds, ProfileEvent_OSReadChars, ProfileEvent_OSWriteChars, ProfileEvent_S3GetObject, ProfileEvent_S3ListObjects, ProfileEvent_S3PutObject, ProfileEvent_S3UploadPart, event_time) ON system.metric_log
GRANT SHOW COLUMNS, SELECT(active, database, partition, rows, table) ON system.parts
GRANT SHOW COLUMNS, SELECT(event_date, event_time, memory_usage, normalized_query_hash, query, query_duration_ms, query_kind, read_rows, tables, type, written_bytes, written_rows) ON system.query_log
GRANT SHOW COLUMNS, SELECT(event_date, event_time, hostname, metric, value) ON system.transposed_metric_log