Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named postgres-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers : filelog/postgres : include : - /var/lib/postgresql/*/main/log/postgresql-*.csv # Adjust to match your PostgreSQL installation start_at : end multiline : line_start_pattern : '^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}' operators : - type : csv_parser parse_from : body parse_to : attributes header : 'log_time,user_name,database_name,process_id,connection_from,session_id,session_line_num,command_tag,session_start_time,virtual_transaction_id,transaction_id,error_severity,sql_state_code,message,detail,hint,internal_query,internal_query_pos,context,query,query_pos,location,application_name,backend_type,leader_pid,query_id' lazy_quotes : true - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.log_time layout : '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%L %Z' - type : add field : attributes.source value : "postgresql" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "postgresql-production" service : pipelines : logs/postgres : receivers : [ filelog/postgres ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse

This configuration:

Reads PostgreSQL CSV logs from their standard location

Handles multi-line log entries (errors often span multiple lines)

Parses CSV format with all standard PostgreSQL log fields

Extracts timestamps to preserve original log timing

Adds source: postgresql attribute for filtering in HyperDX

attribute for filtering in HyperDX Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline