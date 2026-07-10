Create a custom OTel collector configuration for Kafka

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named kafka-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers : filelog/kafka : include : - /var/log/kafka/server.log - /var/log/kafka/controller.log # optional, only exists if log4j is configured with separate file appenders - /var/log/kafka/state-change.log # optional, same as above start_at : beginning multiline : line_start_pattern : '^\[\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}' operators : - type : regex_parser regex : '^\[(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2},\d{3})\] (?P<severity>\w+) (?P<message>.*)' parse_from : body parse_to : attributes timestamp : parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout : '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S,%L' severity : parse_from : attributes.severity - type : move from : attributes.message to : body - type : add field : attributes.source value : "kafka" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "kafka-production" service : pipelines : logs/kafka : receivers : [ filelog/kafka ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse