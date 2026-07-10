Vector is a high-performance, vendor-neutral observability data pipeline. It is commonly used to collect, transform, and route logs and metrics from a wide range of sources, and is especially popular for log ingestion due to its flexibility and low resource footprint.

When using Vector with ClickStack, users are responsible for defining their own schemas. These schemas may follow OpenTelemetry conventions, but they can also be entirely custom, representing user-defined event structures. In practice, Vector ingestion is most commonly used for logs, where users want full control over parsing and enrichment before data is written to ClickHouse.

This guide focuses on onboarding data into ClickStack using Vector for both ClickStack Open Source and Managed ClickStack. For simplicity, it doesn’t cover Vector sources or pipeline configuration in depth. Instead, it focuses on configuring the sink that writes data into ClickHouse and ensuring the resulting schema is compatible with ClickStack.

The only strict requirement for ClickStack, whether using the open-source or managed deployment, is that the data includes a timestamp column (or equivalent time field), which can be declared when configuring the data source in the ClickStack UI.

​ Sending data with Vector

​ Example dataset with Vector

For a more complete example, we use an Nginx log file below.