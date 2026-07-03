For production deployments, Managed ClickStack is recommended. It applies industry-standard security practices by default - including enhanced encryption, authentication and connectivity, and managed access controls, as well as providing the following benefits:

Automatic scaling of compute independent of storage

Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage

The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with Warehouses.

Integrated authentication

Automated backups

Seamless upgrades

Follow these best practices for ClickHouse Cloud when using Managed ClickStack.

​ Secure ingestion

By default, the ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector isn’t secured when deployed outside of the Open Source distributions and doesn’t require authentication on its OTLP ports.

OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable. See To secure ingestion, specify an authentication token when deploying the collector using theenvironment variable. See “Securing the collector” for further details.

​ Create an ingestion user

otel . See It’s recommended to create a dedicated user for the OTel collector for ingestion into Managed ClickHouse and ensuring ingestion is sent to a specific database e.g.. See “Creating an ingestion user” for further details.

​ Configure Time To Live (TTL)

Ensure the Time To Live (TTL) has been appropriately configured for your Managed ClickStack deployment. This controls how long data is retained for - the default of 3 days often needs to be modified.

​ Estimating Resources

The following provides a model for estimating the compute and storage resources required for a ClickStack deployment based on your expected ingest volume. The values produced are estimates only and should be used as an initial baseline - they are not a prescriptive answer. Actual requirements depend on query complexity, concurrency, retention policies, and variance in ingestion throughput. Always monitor resource usage and scale as needed.

All figures are based on uncompressed raw ingest Every number on this page - throughput (MB/s, TB/month), CPU sizing, and storage - is expressed in terms of uncompressed raw ingest volume, i.e. the size of the data as produced by your applications and sent to the OpenTelemetry collector before any compression is applied. This is the figure you should estimate from your existing logs, traces, and metrics pipelines. Storage figures in the table below already have the assumed 10x compression ratio applied to this raw volume.

When deploying ClickStack, provision compute to cover two independent workloads: ingest and query.

Workload Estimated resources Ingest 1 vCPU per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput Query 1 vCPU per 1 QPS and per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput

Isolation of Queries vs Ingest Total CPUs as your baseline. Isolated scaling - where ingest and query compute are provisioned independently - is supported in ClickHouse Cloud through In most self-managed deployments, ingest and query share the same nodes. In this case, use theas your baseline. Isolated scaling - where ingest and query compute are provisioned independently - is supported in ClickHouse Cloud through separate compute pools aka Warehouses

Assumptions A 10x compression ratio for storage - typically conservative for logs and traces.

for storage - typically conservative for logs and traces. Query SLAs of a P50 of 1.5 seconds and a P99 of 5 seconds.

We assume most queries occur over recent data, following a log-normal distribution that peaks at around one hour and tails out to around six hours. Users may wish to provision dedicated compute to query older data. In ClickHouse Cloud this can be idle (thus not incuring costs) when not in use.

While query compute can be scaled independently of ingest compute, it remains intrinsically linked to ingest volume. We assume as ingest increases, data density grows, resulting in larger scan volumes at query time and consequently higher query compute requirements.

The following table provides example sizings based on increasing ingest throughput in megabytes per second, alongside the corresponding data volumes in terabytes per month. This assumes a sustained average of 1 QPS from ClickStack across all query types (search, dashboards, alerting).

MB/s TB/month Ingest CPUs Query CPUs Total CPUs Total Storage (per month) (GB) 10 25.92 1 3 4 2,592 20 51.84 2 6 8 5,184 50 129.6 5 15 20 12,960 100 259.2 10 30 40 25,920 200 518.4 20 60 80 51,840 500 1,296 50 150 200 129,600 1000 2,592 100 300 400 259,200

For more details on refining sizing assumptions for your environment, see “Refining sizing assumptions for your environment”

​ Isolating observability workloads

If you’re adding ClickStack to an existing ClickHouse Cloud service that already supports other workloads, such as real-time application analytics, isolating observability traffic is strongly recommended.

child service dedicated to ClickStack. This allows you to: Use Managed Warehouses to create adedicated to ClickStack. This allows you to:

Isolate ingest and query load from existing applications

Scale observability workloads independently

Prevent observability queries from impacting production analytics

Share the same underlying datasets across services when needed

This approach ensures your existing workloads remain unaffected while allowing ClickStack to scale independently as observability data grows.

For larger deployments or custom sizing guidance, please contact support for a more precise estimate.