- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
For production deployments, Managed ClickStack is recommended. It applies industry-standard security practices by default - including enhanced encryption, authentication and connectivity, and managed access controls, as well as providing the following benefits:
- Automatic scaling of compute independent of storage
- Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage
- The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with Warehouses.
- Integrated authentication
- Automated backups
- Seamless upgrades
Secure ingestionBy default, the ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector isn’t secured when deployed outside of the Open Source distributions and doesn’t require authentication on its OTLP ports.To secure ingestion, specify an authentication token when deploying the collector using the
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable. See “Securing the collector” for further details.
Create an ingestion userIt’s recommended to create a dedicated user for the OTel collector for ingestion into Managed ClickHouse and ensuring ingestion is sent to a specific database e.g.
otel. See “Creating an ingestion user” for further details.
Configure Time To Live (TTL)Ensure the Time To Live (TTL) has been appropriately configured for your Managed ClickStack deployment. This controls how long data is retained for - the default of 3 days often needs to be modified.
Estimating ResourcesThe following provides a model for estimating the compute and storage resources required for a ClickStack deployment based on your expected ingest volume. The values produced are estimates only and should be used as an initial baseline - they are not a prescriptive answer. Actual requirements depend on query complexity, concurrency, retention policies, and variance in ingestion throughput. Always monitor resource usage and scale as needed.When deploying ClickStack, provision compute to cover two independent workloads: ingest and query.
|Workload
|Estimated resources
|Ingest
|1 vCPU per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput
|Query
|1 vCPU per 1 QPS and per 10 MB/s of sustained ingest throughput
Isolation of Queries vs IngestIn most self-managed deployments, ingest and query share the same nodes. In this case, use the Total CPUs as your baseline. Isolated scaling - where ingest and query compute are provisioned independently - is supported in ClickHouse Cloud through separate compute pools aka Warehouses.
The following table provides example sizings based on increasing ingest throughput in megabytes per second, alongside the corresponding data volumes in terabytes per month. This assumes a sustained average of 1 QPS from ClickStack across all query types (search, dashboards, alerting).
Assumptions
Assumptions
- A 10x compression ratio for storage - typically conservative for logs and traces.
- Query SLAs of a P50 of 1.5 seconds and a P99 of 5 seconds.
- We assume most queries occur over recent data, following a log-normal distribution that peaks at around one hour and tails out to around six hours. Users may wish to provision dedicated compute to query older data. In ClickHouse Cloud this can be idle (thus not incuring costs) when not in use.
- While query compute can be scaled independently of ingest compute, it remains intrinsically linked to ingest volume. We assume as ingest increases, data density grows, resulting in larger scan volumes at query time and consequently higher query compute requirements.
For more details on refining sizing assumptions for your environment, see “Refining sizing assumptions for your environment”.
|MB/s
|TB/month
|Ingest CPUs
|Query CPUs
|Total CPUs
|Total Storage (per month) (GB)
|10
|25.92
|1
|3
|4
|2,592
|20
|51.84
|2
|6
|8
|5,184
|50
|129.6
|5
|15
|20
|12,960
|100
|259.2
|10
|30
|40
|25,920
|200
|518.4
|20
|60
|80
|51,840
|500
|1,296
|50
|150
|200
|129,600
|1000
|2,592
|100
|300
|400
|259,200
Isolating observability workloadsIf you’re adding ClickStack to an existing ClickHouse Cloud service that already supports other workloads, such as real-time application analytics, isolating observability traffic is strongly recommended.Use Managed Warehouses to create a child service dedicated to ClickStack. This allows you to:
- Isolate ingest and query load from existing applications
- Scale observability workloads independently
- Prevent observability queries from impacting production analytics
- Share the same underlying datasets across services when needed