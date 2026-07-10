TL;DRMonitor Apache Kafka performance metrics in ClickStack using the OTel JMX Metric Gatherer. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.
Integration with an existing Kafka deploymentMonitor your existing Kafka deployment by running the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer container to collect metrics and send them to ClickStack via OTLP. If you want to test this integration first without modifying your existing setup, skip to the demo dataset section.
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Kafka installation (version 2.0 or newer) with JMX enabled
- Network access between ClickStack and Kafka (JMX port 9999, Kafka port 9092)
- OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer JAR (download instructions below)
1
Get ClickStack API key
The JMX Metric Gatherer sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
- Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
- Create an account or log in if needed
- Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
- Copy your Ingestion API Key
- Set it as an environment variable:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
2
Download the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer
Download the JMX Metric Gatherer JAR:
curl -L -o opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar \
https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-java-contrib/releases/download/v1.32.0/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar
3
Verify Kafka JMX is enabled
Ensure JMX is enabled on your Kafka brokers. For Docker deployments:
For non-Docker deployments, set these in your Kafka startup:
services:
kafka:
image: confluentinc/cp-kafka:latest
environment:
JMX_PORT: 9999
KAFKA_JMX_HOSTNAME: kafka
# ... other Kafka configuration
ports:
- "9092:9092"
- "9999:9999"
Verify JMX is accessible:
export JMX_PORT=9999
netstat -an | grep 9999
4
Deploy JMX Metric Gatherer with Docker Compose
This example shows a complete setup with Kafka, the JMX Metric Gatherer, and ClickStack. Adjust service names and endpoints to match your existing deployment:
Key configuration parameters:
services:
clickstack:
image: clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
ports:
- "8080:8080"
- "4317:4317"
- "4318:4318"
networks:
- monitoring
kafka:
image: confluentinc/cp-kafka:latest
hostname: kafka
container_name: kafka
environment:
KAFKA_NODE_ID: 1
KAFKA_LISTENER_SECURITY_PROTOCOL_MAP: 'CONTROLLER:PLAINTEXT,PLAINTEXT:PLAINTEXT'
KAFKA_ADVERTISED_LISTENERS: 'PLAINTEXT://kafka:9092'
KAFKA_PROCESS_ROLES: 'broker,controller'
KAFKA_CONTROLLER_QUORUM_VOTERS: '1@kafka:29093'
KAFKA_LISTENERS: 'PLAINTEXT://kafka:9092,CONTROLLER://kafka:29093'
KAFKA_CONTROLLER_LISTENER_NAMES: 'CONTROLLER'
KAFKA_LOG_DIRS: '/tmp/kraft-combined-logs'
KAFKA_OFFSETS_TOPIC_REPLICATION_FACTOR: 1
KAFKA_TRANSACTION_STATE_LOG_REPLICATION_FACTOR: 1
KAFKA_TRANSACTION_STATE_LOG_MIN_ISR: 1
CLUSTER_ID: 'MkU3OEVBNTcwNTJENDM2Qk'
JMX_PORT: 9999
KAFKA_JMX_HOSTNAME: kafka
KAFKA_JMX_OPTS: '-Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.authenticate=false -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.ssl=false -Djava.rmi.server.hostname=kafka -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.rmi.port=9999'
ports:
- "9092:9092"
- "9999:9999"
networks:
- monitoring
kafka-jmx-exporter:
image: eclipse-temurin:11-jre
depends_on:
- kafka
- clickstack
environment:
- CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
volumes:
- ./opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar:/app/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar
command: >
sh -c "java
-Dotel.jmx.service.url=service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://kafka:9999/jmxrmi
-Dotel.jmx.target.system=kafka
-Dotel.metrics.exporter=otlp
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.protocol=http/protobuf
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.endpoint=http://clickstack:4318
-Dotel.exporter.otlp.headers=authorization=\${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}
-Dotel.resource.attributes=service.name=kafka,kafka.broker.id=broker-0
-Dotel.jmx.interval.milliseconds=10000
-jar /app/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar"
networks:
- monitoring
networks:
monitoring:
driver: bridge
service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://kafka:9999/jmxrmi- JMX connection URL (use your Kafka hostname)
otel.jmx.target.system=kafka- Enables Kafka-specific metrics
http://clickstack:4318- OTLP HTTP endpoint (use your ClickStack hostname)
authorization=\${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}- API key for authentication (required)
service.name=kafka,kafka.broker.id=broker-0- Resource attributes for filtering
10000- Collection interval in milliseconds (10 seconds)
5
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Log into HyperDX and confirm metrics are flowing:
- Navigate to the Chart Explorer
- Search for
kafka.message.countor
kafka.partition.count
- Metrics should appear at 10-second intervals
kafka.message.count- Total messages processed
kafka.partition.count- Total partitions
kafka.partition.under_replicated- Should be 0 in a healthy cluster
kafka.network.io- Network throughput
kafka.request.time.*- Request latency percentiles
# Create a test topic
docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --create --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092 --partitions 3 --replication-factor 1"
# Send test messages
echo -e "Message 1\nMessage 2\nMessage 3" | docker exec -i kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-console-producer --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092"
When running Kafka client commands (kafka-topics, kafka-console-producer, etc.) from within the Kafka container, prefix with
unset JMX_PORT && to prevent JMX port conflicts.
Demo datasetFor users who want to test the Kafka Metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic Kafka metrics patterns.
1
Download the sample metrics dataset
Download the pre-generated metrics files (29 hours of Kafka metrics with realistic patterns):
The dataset includes realistic patterns for a single-broker e-commerce Kafka cluster:
# Download gauge metrics (partition counts, queue sizes, latencies, consumer lag)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/kafka/kafka-metrics-gauge.csv
# Download sum metrics (message rates, byte rates, request counts)
curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/kafka/kafka-metrics-sum.csv
- 06:00-08:00: Morning surge - Sharp traffic ramp from overnight baseline
- 10:00-10:15: Flash sale - Dramatic spike to 3.5x normal traffic
- 11:30: Deployment event - 12x consumer lag spike with under-replicated partitions
- 14:00-15:30: Peak shopping - Sustained high traffic at 2.8x baseline
- 17:00-17:30: After-work surge - Secondary traffic peak
- 18:45: Consumer rebalance - 6x lag spike during rebalancing
- 20:00-22:00: Evening drop - Steep decline to overnight levels
2
Start ClickStack
Start a ClickStack instance:
docker run -d --name clickstack-demo \
-p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
3
Load metrics into ClickStack
Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse:
# Load gauge metrics (partition counts, queue sizes, latencies, consumer lag)
cat kafka-metrics-gauge.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT CSVWithNames"
# Load sum metrics (message rates, byte rates, request counts)
cat kafka-metrics-sum.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_sum FORMAT CSVWithNames"
4
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard.Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view all Kafka metrics at once.
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-05 16:00:00 - 2025-11-06 16:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-11-04 16:00:00 - 2025-11-07 16:00:00 to ensure you see the demo metrics regardless of your location. Once you see the metrics, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.
Dashboards and visualizationTo help you get started monitoring Kafka with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Kafka metrics.
1
Download the dashboard configuration
.
2
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
kafka-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
3
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-05 16:00:00 - 2025-11-06 16:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.
Troubleshooting
No metrics appearing in HyperDXVerify API key is set and passed to the container:
If missing, set it and restart:
# Check environment variable
echo $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
# Verify it's in the container
docker exec <jmx-exporter-container> env | grep CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
Check if metrics are reaching ClickHouse:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here
docker compose up -d kafka-jmx-exporter
If you don’t see any results, check the JMX exporter logs:
docker exec <clickstack-container> clickhouse-client --query "
SELECT DISTINCT MetricName
FROM otel_metrics_sum
WHERE ServiceName = 'kafka'
LIMIT 10
"
Generate Kafka activity to populate metrics:
docker compose logs kafka-jmx-exporter | grep -i "error\|connection" | tail -10
# Create a test topic
docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --create --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092 --partitions 3 --replication-factor 1"
# Send test messages
echo -e "Message 1\nMessage 2\nMessage 3" | docker exec -i kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-console-producer --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092"
Authentication errorsIf you see
Authorization failed or
401 Unauthorized:
- Verify the API key in HyperDX UI (Settings → API Keys → Ingestion API Key)
- Re-export and restart:
export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-correct-api-key
docker compose down
docker compose up -d
Port conflicts with Kafka client commandsWhen running Kafka commands from within the Kafka container, you may see:
Prefix commands with
Error: Port already in use: 9999
unset JMX_PORT &&:
docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --list --bootstrap-server kafka:9092"
Network connectivity issuesIf the JMX exporter logs show
Connection refused:
Verify all containers are on the same Docker network:
Test connectivity:
docker compose ps
docker network inspect <network-name>
# From JMX exporter to ClickStack
docker exec <jmx-exporter-container> sh -c "timeout 2 bash -c 'cat < /dev/null > /dev/tcp/clickstack/4318' && echo 'Connected' || echo 'Failed'"
Next steps
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (under-replicated partitions, consumer lag growth, request latency spikes)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (per-topic throughput, consumer group monitoring)
- Monitor multiple Kafka brokers by adding additional JMX Metric Gatherer instances with unique
kafka.broker.idresource attributes