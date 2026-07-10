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TL;DRMonitor Apache Kafka performance metrics in ClickStack using the OTel JMX Metric Gatherer. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

Integration with an existing Kafka deployment

Monitor your existing Kafka deployment by running the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer container to collect metrics and send them to ClickStack via OTLP. If you want to test this integration first without modifying your existing setup, skip to the demo dataset section.
  • ClickStack instance running
  • Existing Kafka installation (version 2.0 or newer) with JMX enabled
  • Network access between ClickStack and Kafka (JMX port 9999, Kafka port 9092)
  • OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer JAR (download instructions below)
1

Get ClickStack API key

The JMX Metric Gatherer sends data to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.
  1. Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
  2. Create an account or log in if needed
  3. Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
  4. Copy your Ingestion API Key
  1. Set it as an environment variable:
2

Download the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer

Download the JMX Metric Gatherer JAR:
3

Verify Kafka JMX is enabled

Ensure JMX is enabled on your Kafka brokers. For Docker deployments:
For non-Docker deployments, set these in your Kafka startup:
Verify JMX is accessible:
4

Deploy JMX Metric Gatherer with Docker Compose

This example shows a complete setup with Kafka, the JMX Metric Gatherer, and ClickStack. Adjust service names and endpoints to match your existing deployment:
Key configuration parameters:
  • service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://kafka:9999/jmxrmi - JMX connection URL (use your Kafka hostname)
  • otel.jmx.target.system=kafka - Enables Kafka-specific metrics
  • http://clickstack:4318 - OTLP HTTP endpoint (use your ClickStack hostname)
  • authorization=\${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} - API key for authentication (required)
  • service.name=kafka,kafka.broker.id=broker-0 - Resource attributes for filtering
  • 10000 - Collection interval in milliseconds (10 seconds)
5

Verify metrics in HyperDX

Log into HyperDX and confirm metrics are flowing:
  1. Navigate to the Chart Explorer
  2. Search for kafka.message.count or kafka.partition.count
  3. Metrics should appear at 10-second intervals
Key metrics to verify:
  • kafka.message.count - Total messages processed
  • kafka.partition.count - Total partitions
  • kafka.partition.under_replicated - Should be 0 in a healthy cluster
  • kafka.network.io - Network throughput
  • kafka.request.time.* - Request latency percentiles
To generate activity and populate more metrics:
When running Kafka client commands (kafka-topics, kafka-console-producer, etc.) from within the Kafka container, prefix with unset JMX_PORT && to prevent JMX port conflicts.

Demo dataset

For users who want to test the Kafka Metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic Kafka metrics patterns.
1

Download the sample metrics dataset

Download the pre-generated metrics files (29 hours of Kafka metrics with realistic patterns):
The dataset includes realistic patterns for a single-broker e-commerce Kafka cluster:
  • 06:00-08:00: Morning surge - Sharp traffic ramp from overnight baseline
  • 10:00-10:15: Flash sale - Dramatic spike to 3.5x normal traffic
  • 11:30: Deployment event - 12x consumer lag spike with under-replicated partitions
  • 14:00-15:30: Peak shopping - Sustained high traffic at 2.8x baseline
  • 17:00-17:30: After-work surge - Secondary traffic peak
  • 18:45: Consumer rebalance - 6x lag spike during rebalancing
  • 20:00-22:00: Evening drop - Steep decline to overnight levels
2

Start ClickStack

Start a ClickStack instance:
3

Load metrics into ClickStack

Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse:
4

Verify metrics in HyperDX

Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard.Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view all Kafka metrics at once.
Timezone DisplayHyperDX displays timestamps in your browser’s local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-05 16:00:00 - 2025-11-06 16:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-11-04 16:00:00 - 2025-11-07 16:00:00 to ensure you see the demo metrics regardless of your location. Once you see the metrics, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

Dashboards and visualization

To help you get started monitoring Kafka with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Kafka metrics.
1

Download the dashboard configuration

.
2

Import the pre-built dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
  2. Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
  1. Upload the kafka-metrics-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import
3

View the dashboard

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-05 16:00:00 - 2025-11-06 16:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard won’t have a time range specified by default.

Troubleshooting

No metrics appearing in HyperDX

Verify API key is set and passed to the container:
If missing, set it and restart:
Check if metrics are reaching ClickHouse:
If you don’t see any results, check the JMX exporter logs:
Generate Kafka activity to populate metrics:

Authentication errors

If you see Authorization failed or 401 Unauthorized:
  1. Verify the API key in HyperDX UI (Settings → API Keys → Ingestion API Key)
  2. Re-export and restart:

Port conflicts with Kafka client commands

When running Kafka commands from within the Kafka container, you may see:
Prefix commands with unset JMX_PORT &&:

Network connectivity issues

If the JMX exporter logs show Connection refused: Verify all containers are on the same Docker network:
Test connectivity:

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical metrics (under-replicated partitions, consumer lag growth, request latency spikes)
  • Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (per-topic throughput, consumer group monitoring)
  • Monitor multiple Kafka brokers by adding additional JMX Metric Gatherer instances with unique kafka.broker.id resource attributes

Going to production

This guide sends metrics directly from the JMX Metric Gatherer to ClickStack’s OTLP endpoint, which works well for testing and small deployments. For production environments, deploy your own OpenTelemetry Collector as an agent to receive metrics from the JMX Exporter and forward them to ClickStack. This provides batching, resilience, and centralized configuration management. See Ingesting with OpenTelemetry for production deployment patterns and collector configuration examples.
Last modified on July 10, 2026